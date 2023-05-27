15 Random Celebrities People Voted They Want as President in 2024

Now that America has elected two celebrity presidents in its history, people wonder if more celebs will make it into the White House. One user on a popular internet forum asked,” It's 2024, and the U.S. has elected a celebrity as president. Who do you want it to be?” People flooded the comments with their hilarious and insightful replies.

1. Dolly Parton

Famous country singer Dolly Parton is known for her excellent deeds, like founding the Imagination Library. This program sends books to kids in need for free. Dolly's name was on the thread multiple times, with people saying, “At the very least, I know she'd be trying to do good by people.”

2. Jon Stewart

Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart's hilarious talk show The Problem With Jon Stewart (2021-) is one of the reasons Americans believe he'd make a great president. Some claim Jon seems to care more about the average American than any politician. One commenter writes, “He would hate every second of it, which would make him great.”

3. Weird Al Yankovic

Weird Al Yankovic is known for his hilarious parody songs like ‘Eat It' and ‘White and Nerdy' and his recent biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe. To explain their choice of celebrity presidential candidates, one user says, “The world could use some comedy.”

4. Danny Devito

This It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-) star is known for his unique sense of humor. In reference to one of his character's most iconic moments in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, one respondent jokes, “A massive recession hits: ‘Can I offer you and your family a federally funded egg in these trying times?'” Another person responds, “With egg prices right now, that's a pretty good deal.”

5. Morgan Freeman

“Every press conference would be like listening to god,” claims one individual who would vote for Morgan Freeman as President of the USA. Not only that, but this iconic American actor has played the president three times in his career in the films Deep Impact (1998), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), and Angel Has Fallen (2019). Perhaps his on-screen experience prepared him for the real deal.

6. Samuel L. Jackson

As one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Samuel L. Jackson is a household name in the U.S. Known for his confidence and booming voice, one contributor writes, “When Ted Cruz is about to say something: The Commander in Chief says, ‘I DON'T REMEMBER ASKING YOU ANYTHING.'”

7. Terry Crews

Terry Crews is an American actor known for his comedic roles on screen and his friendly and vivacious personality in real life. “Seriously, I think he could make a fantastic politician,” one user asserts. “He's charismatic but also very empathetic.”

8. Angelina Jolie

People dropped Angelina Jolie's name on the list because some think she could legitimately be a fantastic president. “She's been working in politics and humanitarian work and all kinds of global aid programs for the last 20 years,” one commenter shares.

9. Nathan Fielder

Comedian Nathan Fielder, known for his dry comedy and his witty documentary series Nathan for You (2013-2017), someone on the thread jokes about Nathan's introduction on the show and his qualifications for U.S. president: “He graduated from one of Canada's top business schools with really good grades.”

10. Tom Hanks

This Hollywood star is loved by both conservatives and liberals, making him an excellent celebrity choice to bridge the wide gap in American politics. “Tom Hanks. For no other reason than he just has the trust factor,” one respondent says.

11. Keanu Reeves

Many commenters suggest celebrities with kindhearted personalities to be the next president. That's why one person states, “Keanu Reeves. All reports say he's genuinely a good guy.”

12. Snoop Dogg

According to one user, Snoop Dog “would unironically be a great choice. Smart dude, hard-working guy, he likes weed, and he's pretty universally liked.” Another chimes in to say, “Of course, he would have Martha Stewart as his vice president.”

13. Jack Black

Hilarious and kid-friendly actor Jack Black is an icon in most American households. “He does his own thing while surrounded by chaos and is wildly successful,” reasons one contributor.

14. Lizzo

Lizzo's fans know she's unlike any other celebrity because she is dedicated to improving the world. “Lizzo is just barely old enough to be president. She's empathetic, smart, humble, and not an old white man,” one user comments.

15. Nick Offerman

This Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) star is known for his passion for conservation and funding for the arts, which is why many respondents believe Nick Offerman would make a good president. Another commenter points out, “People would vote for the libertarian character he played on Parks and Rec., then be confused when the actor is actually pretty liberal.”

Who would you choose if you had to select a celebrity to be president in 2024?