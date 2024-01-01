Red Carpet, Red Politics: 24 Celebrities Who Stand With the Republicans

It’s no secret that the majority of celebrities, whether they’re actors, musicians, or anything else in the world of entertainment, are liberals who often very publicly support the American Democratic party. But a few have been outspoken about their support for the conservative Republican party as well.

Though their numbers have dwindled in recent years, with several distancing themselves from the party and even more who support former President Donald Trump not necessarily aligning themselves with the party, some remain reliable supporters.

1. Tim Allen

The voice of Buzz Lightyear and star of The Santa Clause franchise caused quite a stir in 2017 when he compared Hollywood’s treatment of conservatives to 1930s Germany after attending Donald Trump’s inauguration. More recently, Allen called the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol “shameful” and said that the attack made conservatives, like himself, even less willing to speak out publicly.

2. Kelsey Grammer

The eponymous Frasier star has long been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken conservatives. He publicly voiced his support for John McCain in 2008. And much more recently, in December of 2023, he reportedly had an interview cut off because he spoke positively about Donald Trump.

3. Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Elisabeth Hasselbeck first became a public figure more than 20 years ago after appearing on Survivor. Two years later, she became a permanent co-host on ABC’s The View, where she wasted no time making her politics known in conversations with other women on the show. In 2004, she attended the Republican National Convention, and in 2022, during a return to The View after leaving in 2013, she continued her longstanding tradition of arguing conservative viewpoints on the show.

4. Jon Voight

While Jon Voight may have been more liberal in his youth, he publicly turned his back on the Democratic party in a passionate 2008 op-ed for The Washington Times. Since then, the actor has called Donald Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” and said the 2020 election certifying Biden as president-elect was corrupt.

5. James Woods

James Woods’s politics have also changed over the years, from a Democrat to an independent to one of Hollywood’s most vocal conservatives and Republican party supporters. In 2018, Woods was dropped by his agent on Independence Day, and in a 2022 study of misinformation after the 2020 presidential election, Woods was cited as the most prominent dispenser of pro-Trump misinformation.

6. Chuck Norris

Action star Chuck Norris is so famously tough that he’s birthed an entire genre of jokes built on that image. Part of that image for him is his conservative viewpoint and willingness to speak his mind. In 2008, NPR called him a “political force” for his support of Mike Huckabee, and he’s continued to voice support for Republican candidates as recently as 2022.

7. Kristy Swanson

Five years before the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show took the teen world by storm, Kristy Swanson originated the eponymous role in a movie of the same name. According to her, she’s also “always been a proud republican [sic].” In 2019, she starred in a stage play about “the Deep State plot to undermine the Trump candidacy” that was filmed and released as a movie.

8. Gina Carano

Gina Carano was famously fired from The Mandalorian for a variety of insensitive remarks and actions on social media, including mocking people who specify their pronouns and comparing the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to the treatment of Jews during the lead-up to the Holocaust. Since her firing, she has starred in a Western from conservative media company The Daily Wire and a film about Hunter Biden distributed by far-right media organization Breitbart.

9. Robert Davi

Robert Davi’s career has included roles in iconic films like The Goonies, Die Hard, and License to Kill. Since the 2000s, Davi has been a vocal conservative and supporter of Republican candidates, lending his voice to an attack ad for Carly Fiorina in 2010. He also directed the Hunter Biden film starring Gina Carano and distributed by Breitbart in 2022.

10. Scott Baio

Happy Days and Charles in Charge star Scott Baio has been a committed Republican for at least four decades. The actor recently posted on X, “I’ve campaigned for every GOP since President Reagan.”

11. Candace Cameron Bure

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure has expressed disappointment with the Republican party before but has always called it “my party.” Recently, she left the Hallmark Channel after starring in more than 25 Hallmark films for the conservative media company Great American Country Media.

12. Ben Stein

Before ever calling “Bueller” in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ben Stein was a speechwriter for President Richard Nixon. He’s maintained his commitment to the Republican party since then, even though he hasn’t always been the most supportive of all of Trump’s decisions, taking particular issue with Trump’s policies towards the Kurds in Syria.

13. Willie Robertson

Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention supporting Trump’s presidential candidacy. In 2019, Robertson and his father, Phil, supported Trump at a rally in Louisiana.

14. Kevin Sorbo

Willie Robertson also made a cameo in the conservative Christian film God’s Not Dead starring former Hercules: The Legendary Journeys TV show star Kevin Sorbo. In recent years, Sorbo has become known just as much for his strong Republican and pro-Trump politics as for his acting. In 2022, he attended the Conservative Political Action Conference wearing a jacket lined with his tweets.

15. John Ratzenberger

Cheers star John Ratzenberger has campaigned for several Republican candidates, including Mitt Romney in 2012. In 2016, the actor supported Donald Trump, and in a 2020 video urging support for the United States Post Office, he very conspicuously never criticized the Trump administration for cutting funding for the post office.

16. Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty hasn’t been quite as loud about supporting the Republican party as she once was in recent years. But she has also never withdrawn her well-documented support for the party. In 1992, at the height of her Beverly Hills, 90210 stardom, Doherty led the “Pledge of Allegiance” at the Republican National Convention, and in 2012, she spoke about being a Republican in Hollywood with Complex magazine.

17. Jerry Bruckheimer

They may not be too common, but some film producers, like Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer, are just as famous as the stars in the movies they finance. Bruckheimer also used some of his funds to finance Republican campaigns, including donations to John McCain and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns. He hasn’t been as outspoken in support of Trump, but he’s also never publicly criticized him. In fact, the only public comment he’s made on Trump is that he’s “very smart.”

18. Wayne Newton

“Mr. Las Vegas” himself, Wayne Newton, a fixture of the city as a singer, has supported several Republican candidates over his career. In a 2015 appearance on Fox & Friends, the singer and actor said he’d campaigned for George H.W. Bush and that he believed Trump “would make a great president.” Like Shannen Doherty and Jerry Bruckheimer, he hasn’t been as vocal recently.

19. Kid Rock

Kid Rock’s politics have never lined up perfectly with a party. But he supported Mitt Romney in 2012 and is not only a significant supporter of but also a good friend of Donald Trump. That friendship certainly partly explains the musician’s assessment of Trump as “the greatest president.”

20. Ted Nugent

There are supporters of the Republican party who dislike their Democratic political rivals, and then there’s Ted Nugent, who, in 2018, compared Democrats to rabid coyotes that should be shot. That’s just one of the guitar legend’s more controversial statements. He also urged attendees at a Trump rally in 2022 to go “berserk on the skulls of Democrats.” It’s pretty clear which side of the aisle Nugent stands on.

21. Lorenzo Lamas

Golden Globe-nominated actor Lorenzo Lamas segued effortlessly from a Celebrity Apprentice contestant in 2014 to vocal supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016. The actor has maintained his support of the former president as of 2020, speaking at a pro-Trump march in Beverly Hills.

22. Gary Sinise

Gary Sinise has been a lifelong conservative and Republican. In 2004, the Oscar-nominated actor founded a group for like-minded conservatives in Hollywood called Friends of Abe. Since 2010, he’s been the host of the virtual tour of the Ronald Reagan Library and Museum.

23. Arnold Schwarzenegger

You don’t get much more Republican than serving as the governor of one of the country’s largest and most populous states for the party. Arnold Schwarzenegger may always be the star of Terminator and Predator to film fans, but he also served as the Republican governor of California for nearly a decade. In 2023, Schwarzenegger said that while some Republicans are “extreme,” he still “absolutely” feels at home in the party.

24. Donald Trump

Less than a decade ago, Donald Trump’s claim to fame was his wealth and hosting The Apprentice. Now, he basically is the Republican party. He served as the 45th president of the United States for the party and is currently the frontrunner for the party’s 2024 nomination.