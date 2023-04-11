Top 25 Celebrities That Are Gamers: Tom Holland, Henry Cavill, and More

Video games are for everyone, young and old, famous and ordinary. Gone are the days when video games were seen for kids and nerds, as anyone and everyone plays them in some fashion. This even includes the most famous celebrities in existence.

Here are the top 25 celebrities that also happen to be gamers. These people aren’t just spending time playing games occasionally on their mobile devices, but hardcore fans of video games who like to play on their dedicated gaming PC or console. You may even be surprised by this list's various actors, singers, rappers, and politicians.

1. Tom Holland

Starting this list is none other than Spider-Man himself. Tom Holland is a self-proclaimed gamer, with his favorite game being Uncharted 4. This love for the PlayStation and Naughty Dog-developed series even pushed him to play the leading role in the film adaptation of Uncharted.

2. Drake

Drake may be known for his popular rap songs and immense controversy, but it turns out that he plays games quite often. He is a massive reason for the eventual success of Fortnite content creator Ninja since he was seen playing with him on Twitch years back and broke viewership records in the process.

Even in the recording studio, Drake is said to be playing Fortnite on breaks.

3. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill doesn’t play Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher series for nothing. He is a massive fan of the actual video game series and even created his own top-end gaming PC to let him enjoy playing all of the roleplaying games and first-person shooters he desires.

4. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus frequently plays video games when not bringing out billboard-defining hits and the face of the latest drama. This led to a hilarious revelation that she is one of the few owners of the failed Wii U console and an overall fan of Nintendo games.

5. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has had his fair share of publicly showing his love for video games. When not slicing up droids or fighting snakes on aircraft, he likes to chill in immersive games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, where he is even featured as a character.

6. Seth Rogen

For the most part, Seth Rogen is a retro fanatic. His house is known to be filled with arcade machines and classic video games from decades past. But he has been known to play more recent games, too, like the immensely popular and world-renowned The Last of Us series.

7. Matthew Perry

Best known for his role as one of the main characters in the acclaimed Friends TV show, Matthew Perry also played quite a few video games in his time. One of his favorite games was Fallout 3, which eventually led to his appearance in its sequel, New Vegas, as the ridiculous Benny.

8. Terry Crews

The star of White Chicks and host of America’s Got Talent, Terry Crews, doesn’t hide his love for video games. He enjoys games like Crackdown 3, which he starred in, and even the niche but highly recommended murder mystery game, Danganronpa.

9. Elijah Wood

You may not be surprised that Frodo himself is one of the biggest nerds in Hollywood, but that is precisely the case. In the last couple of years, Elijah Wood has been known to spend many hours decking his island out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and even developing his own game known as Transference.

10. Elon Musk

As one of the wealthiest people on Earth, it should be no surprise that Elon Musk has also delved into numerous tech hobbies, such as playing video games. He often lists some of his favorite games, such as Mass Effect 2, Fallout 3, and Half-Life 2.

He likes games so much that he even made some higher-end Tesla cars compatible with streaming games on the main screen.

11. Mila Kunis

When she was younger, Mila Kunis was known to spend way too much time playing games like World of Warcraft. Unfortunately, her obsession took up too much of her free time, which has led to her playing less addictive video games these days, like the latest Call of Duty titles.

12. Ice-T

Ice-T played crucial roles in past video games, including Mad Dogg in San Andreas and Aaron Griffin in Gears of War 3. These roles came directly from his love of games and even pushed him to contribute to various video game soundtracks over the years.

13. Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig might be one of the busiest actors in Hollywood these days, but that doesn’t stop him from taking some time off to enjoy a relaxing hobby of video games occasionally. Some titles he’s notably played include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Even the hit mobile game Among Us was featured in his leading 2022 movie, Glass Onion.

14. Michael Phelps

Even amid his training as one of history's most excellent Olympian swimmers, Michael Phelps played the latest Call of Duty title for hours on end. There was even a point where he claimed to play games for a couple of hours daily.

15. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Many people began showing off their new hobbies and passions during the pandemic shutdown online. This even included US Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who started streaming her playing games like Among Us and League of Legends<span style=”font-weight: 400;”> on Twitch with other politicians.

16. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

While he is pretty busy these days, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has long loved video games since the original Mortal Kombat in the 1990s. He enjoys games enough that he is not even too big to star in games, such as playing The Foundation in Fortnite.

17. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber takes some breaks from being a heartthrob and pop star by playing video games. There were even some notable incidents in the past regarding him and games, such as being late to a gig once because of staying up playing games too much and even performing an in-game concert in the mobile title Garena Free Fire.

18. Zachary Levi

The Shazam actor, Zachary Levi, is no stranger to video games. He has revealed his gaming passions, noting that he likes to play games like Gears of War and, most recently, Destiny 2.

19. Eminem

Eminem has not only been featured on the soundtracks of several video games but is also known to play them quite often. He likes Nintendo games like Donkey Kong and even first-person shooters like the Call of Duty: Black Ops games.

20. Brie Larson

Brie Larson likes to relax with her favorite Nintendo games when not breaking the hearts of guys trying to save the world or saving galaxies herself as Captain Marvel. She enjoys playing titles in the Mario and Zelda series and has even done commercials for Nintendo before.

21. Zac Efron

While he may not be as transparent about it these days, Zac Efron is an actor who has spent many hours playing games like Halo 3. He even surprised fans at the game's launch by selling the first copy himself.

22. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has been quite public with his love of video games, especially online multiplayer ones. In the past, he has been seen online playing popular sports games like the Madden NFL series. You may even run into him if you play enough of the battle royale video game Call of Duty Warzone.

23. Jack Black

While Jack Black’s acting career has been much slower these days, his content creation career as a YouTuber gamer is rising. Black has been an open gamer for many decades since his starring role in the game Brutal Legend. He plays all sorts of video games through his YouTube channel JablinskiGames. He also stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Bowser.

24. Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson is quite familiar with the geekier side of the internet, starring as characters in fan-favorite shows like Marvel’s Daredevil and even Star Wars. This even extends to video games, as she is known to be a massive fan of Nintendo titles, such as the adorable Pokémon franchise.

25. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has no problem sharing his passion for being a nerd when he is not starring in the explosive Fast & Furious franchise. In the past, he has also shared his adoration for all sorts of games, including massively multiplayer online roleplaying games (MMORPGs) and the Call of Duty series.

In fact, he even created a video game development studio in the past known as Tigon Studios. The studio made a beloved hidden gem based on Diesel’s Chronicles of Reddick film series.

