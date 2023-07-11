24 Celebrities The Internet Voted Absolutely Ruin Good Movies, Do You Agree?

Sometimes, you just don't jive with a celebrity. Maybe they irk you, you think they're bad at acting, or you disagree with some of their beliefs or practices. One online discussion prompted people to talk about actors, actresses, and other celebrities who they hate to see in movies. Do you dislike these 24 celebrities as much as the internet does?

1. Gwenyth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is a highly successful actress and businesswoman, but she still bothers some people. One online user said, “She doesn't ruin, but I audibly groan whenever she shows up.” She can be a little out there with her comments and company.

2. Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss is a phenomenal actress who's given spectacular performances in projects like The Handmaid's Tale, Mad Men, and The Invisible Man. However, she's a Scientologist, which gives many people an unpleasant vibe.

3. James Corden

He may be English, but he's not everyone's cup of tea. James Corden is dramatic and exaggerated, and this over-the-top behavior can annoy some. I get it; he tends to be a one-note actor with subpar comedic timing.

4. Jared Leto

Jared Leto is a divisive celebrity who some people adore while others detest. One forum commenter said, “If I know he's in the movie, I avoid it like the plague.” His acting can seem forced and campy, but he's won an Oscar, among many other awards, so some find him talented.

5. Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller destroyed his reputation to the point that many people can't even watch his movies, such as The Flash, which was a massive disappointment at the box office. He was accused of some weird and heinous things, tainting him in the eyes of many cinephiles.

6. Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal was among the most mentioned people in this online discussion about hated actors and actresses. He's been accused of inappropriate behavior, but he also just gives many people an icky feeling, and his acting is… unorthodox, to say the least.

7. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

I was surprised to see how many people mentioned The Rock in this discussion thread. But many backed up their comment with decent points, noting that Johnson tends to only play himself in movies, not bringing anything particularly interesting or impressive to the screen.

8. Cara Delevingne

I was elated to see that Ms. Delevingne made this list because she is guilty of lowering the quality of every single show or movie she is in. She's a stunning model but needs to leave the acting to the pros, as she's damaged projects like Only Murders in the Building and Paper Towns.

9. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is one of the most notable Scientologists in Hollywood and has been surrounded by negative rumors for at least the latter half of his career. His ex-wives have had unsavory things to say about him, and some of his behavior is questionable, making people lament when he stars in yet another movie.

10. Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham is a very outspoken woman and attracts substantial criticism. Online film lovers mentioned her among the most annoying actresses, and I find her more irritating than controversial. Sometimes, her jokes are too cheesy or half-baked for me.

11. Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose is another model-turned-actress who simply cannot act. She's a beautiful person and takes stunning photos. Still, she falls flat on camera and is completely unbelievable in her performances. She's dragged down movies such as Batwoman, The Meg, and Orange Is the New Black.

12. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is a boisterous comedian who many people do not find funny. Her loud humor and raunchy jokes leave a bad taste in many people's mouths. She can be annoying, but she gets a chuckle out of me every once in a while, so I have to give her credit for that.

13. Russel Brand

Many people complain that Russel Brand only ever plays himself in movies and shows, so he's a one-note, uninteresting actor. I think these comments are correct; nevertheless, he always makes me laugh, so I'm delighted when he pops up in a movie or show.

14. Jennifer Lopez

There are many J-Lo lovers out there, but just as many folks find her acting style irritating and boring. With the exception of An Unfinished Life I find her filmography to be painfully boring and low-quality, despite her efforts to embody different roles.

15. Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey has been doused in controversy for a long time concerning inappropriate behavior. While he is one of the most compelling and talented actors, his tarnished and questionable reputation leaves many people disappointed when he appears in a film or show.

16. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne was a Disney Channel star as a kid and is highly active on social media. She tends to stir up drama within her Hollywood circles and online, which makes many people dislike her, and her mediocre acting doesn't help.

17. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is one of the loudest and most flamboyant comedians, and he seems to yell every line of his scripts. I will have to agree with the internet on this one, as seeing him in movies makes me roll my eyes, as his performances are always the same.

18. Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy is a very controversial celebrity who has made unpopular statements about vaccines. Luckily, she doesn't show up in many films or shows anymore, but even seeing her in an older movie aggravates many viewers.

19. Chris Pratt

Frankly, I still don't know how to feel about Chris Pratt. His performance on Parks and Recreation is endearing and amusing. Still, his divorce from Anna Faris and some unusual political statements made him fall out of favor with many. Following his role as Andy Dwyer, his reputation and likability have steadily declined, despite being a lead in Guardians of the Galaxy.

20. Rebel Wilson

I find Rebel Wilson hysterical, but not everyone agrees. Her type of humor can be too dry or raunchy for some people, making her a divisive celebrity. She's been in some lovable comedies and dramas, including Bridesmaids, Jojo Rabbit, Isn't It Romantic, and Pitch Perfect, so her filmography is nothing to sneer at.

21. Katherine Heigl

I think this one is totally out of line! Katherine Heigl isn't necessarily delivering Oscar-worthy performances. Still, I think she plays a cute leading lady in charming rom-coms, delivering better performances than most rom-com actresses. Some of her films, like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses are widely loved.

22. Beyonce

Queen Bey is one of the most talented singers and dancers on the globe, but acting is not her forte. As much as Hollywood wanted her to be a leading lady, she just doesn't have the right skills. Her performances feel forced and inorganic, and her small discography is weak. But I love Irreplaceable!

23. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg made some poor decisions when he was younger, leading many movie fans to dislike him. While his past actions cannot be excused, his comedic delivery and believability make his talent undeniable. But the success of movies like Ted and The Other Guys proves not everyone takes issue with his past offenses.

24. Gal Gadot

I grew up as a massive Wonder Woman fan. Gal Gadot truly ruined this empowering superhero for a whole generation with her horrible acting and consistently bland performances. I'll never forgive her for ruining the amazing legacy Linda Carter created.

Source: Reddit