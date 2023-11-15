Hiding Behind Smiles: 24 Celebrities Who Aren’t as Nice as They Seem

It is common for celebrities to put up an act for their fanbase and the camera. But behind the smiles and aesthetics are some of the worst humans ever. Fans know — they've had first-hand experience with a few of them. These celebrities, whom folks discussed online, will have you wondering if they've only been fooling you with the Mr. Nice Guy act.

1. Gary Burghoff

Our beloved Corporal Radar is not as much of the teddy bear we somehow supposed him to be in real life. Angry fans call him rude and hate that he acts “like the world belongs to him.” Many still love Burghoff for his role in the iconic M*A*S*H series — so bugg off, haters.

2. Bill Nye

The science guy, Bill Nye, has a place here. He has been identified as a “condescending thinker” who believes that every other opinion opposing his ideals is trash. He has also been reported to be rude and dismissive to fans, even on the most delightful days.

3. Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais is no small name, with everyone gunning to do a movie project with him. But one person felt utterly disappointed and changed their mind immediately after they learned that Gervais was not who they thought he was. Gervais also has a reputation for being difficult to work with.

4. Andy Griffith

“Apparently, Andy Griffith was a mean drunk and had the cast of the Andy Griffith Show terrified,” a commenter shares. Other people affirm the allegation against Griffith. Some couldn't bring themselves to love the Andy Griffith Show as much again when they discovered Griffith's ugly side.

5. Richard Dreyfuss

In almost every picture, Richard Dreyfuss always has this cute smile. But do we dare be deceived by smiles? “My dad told me he was incredibly rude and entitled, demanding that the staff not speak to him at all,” shares a contributor.

6. Julia Roberts

Even those with the biggest smiles aren't immune from public scrutiny. Rumor has it Julia Roberts has a record of looking down on people because she enjoys the privileges that they don't. Someone shares the story of how Roberts had told their cousin, “You don't get to speak with me,” because they were a lesser-known cast on set in the same movie.

7. Neil Patrick Harris

Most of us loved Neil Patrick Harris from the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. It was disappointing, however, to watch him make unnecessary jokes about Amy Winehouse shortly after her death. For this reason, some fans have withdrawn their loyalty to him and have since categorized him as insensitive.

8. Bill Murray

Bill Murray may be largely known as one of the nicest guys in all of Hollywood, but some who have encountered him have very opposite opinions. Murray has been spotted disrespecting people's boundaries and making alarming remarks. One person jokes that Murray undoubtedly wins the crown if there's a price for the rudest celebrity.

9. Jerry Lewis

Lewis may have been all nice for the camera, but fans speculate he was a menace behind the curtains. Some describe him as the comedian who made everyone mad when he was alive rather than truly making them happy. One airs, “He was a serial philanderer, cheating on his wife early on in their marriage…”

10. Rachael Ray

Although Rachael Ray comes across as pretty outgoing, cheerful, and friendly when she's on screen, reality may be the opposite. Viewers think she's not even pleasant to her fans or other chefs. She might cook the best recipes, but you definitely don't want a taste of her when she's not in front of a camera.

11. Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel's challenge is that she doesn't know how to be nice. So many fans have blacklisted her for being rude and inconsiderate. According to contributors, Deschanel is tough to work with. She has acknowledged in an interview once that she is not so outgoing, and is usually overwhelmed by crowds.

12. Ellen DeGeneres

It may take a lifetime for fans to forgive Ellen DeGeneres. “Maybe I was oblivious, but I genuinely thought she was cool until all of the horrible things started coming out over the last couple of years,” says someone who was formerly a fan. They point out her rude behavior and the way she allegedly treats her staff. Her famous phrase, “Be kind to one another,” stands as mockery.

13. Eric Clapton

The English guitarist has racist views — especially towards the Black community — he is not too proud to share. Having reached such enviable heights, he might be great at his job, but Clapton's personal life lacks that touch of greatness.

14. Jim Carrey

The actor, known for his incredible slapstick humor, is apparently more than what meets the eye. Fans who know him down to his aggressive and disrespectful side say that he is the opposite of the cool guy he projects himself in the public view — shocking news to others who know and love him.

15. Rolf Harris

When the lights go out, Rolf Harris transforms into Wolf Harris. He seems cool and outgoing from a distance, which might be the case to some extent, but when he unleashes his inner demons, he's not someone you want to look up to. One person calls his behavior a “betrayal” of what they formerly had in mind about him.

16. The Weeknd

The Weeknd has everything it takes to make you fall for him — a handsome face and an angelic voice. But these might only mostly happen with him on the stage. The Weeknd will definitely not smile at you if you're looking for someone to take a memorial selfie with, and fans hate being snubbed. “My fault, I gave that man too much credit,” says one.

17. Chevy Chase

His hypocritical lifestyle has had people on the hook, agitating for his cancellation. It's true that with the Vacation film, Chevy Chase projected this likable persona. Behind the scenes, Chase has a reputation for being racist and utterly disrespectful.

18. Dhar Mann

For a man who built a career by making videos about kindness, compassion, empathy, and everything that preached being good to humanity, the widely known YouTuber Dhar Mann has failed himself. Aside from some of his other legal allegations, Mann has been accused of underpaying his workers despite having millions of views on his YouTube Channel.

19. Jonah Hill

In July 2023, Hill's ex-girlfriend brought up evidence, accusing him of being emotionally abusive and a “misogynist narcissist.” The heat of that hadn't reduced when a co-actor accused him again of sexually harassing her. There's a lot of controversy on this one, so we'll leave it up to you to decide.

20. Bill Cosby

We guess one thing Bill Cosby should have grown immune to is the constant allegations that have grown synonymous with his name. We might forever love The Cosby Show or his stand-ups, but we're saying a fat “NO” to the Cosby behavior.

21. Adam Baldwin

Apparently, Adam Baldwin hasn't learned to tame his tongue. He is feared for being a bully, especially when it involves Gamergate. “Then I saw his behavior on Twitter and his bullying around Gamergate, and I was very disappointed,” writes an ex-fan.

22. Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect Star has been described as being proud and condescending of people. She has also been described as mean and exploitative, with sources citing her refusal to speak to her stylist for some reason and demanding $10,000 to wear an outfit for a brand. Well, fame ain't cheap.

23. Morris Dees

We always had this perfect picture our minds painted of Morris Dees until, perhaps, his cups overflowed and the tea spilled. Dees isn't the perfect guy we had idolized him to be. It was disappointing to hear of his harassment and mistreatment of minority employees allegations.

24. Romeo Miller

According to contributors, Romeo Miller is that spoiled rich kid who specializes in making everyone mad even though he only looks like a pretty boy on stage. One bitterly shares their experience with Miller, in which he acted condescending, like he needed the world to dance at his feet.

