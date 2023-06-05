25 Celebrities Who Fell From Glory… And Handled It Pretty Badly

Celebrity life can be a rollercoaster ride, with fame and fortune often serving as fleeting companions. It becomes even more complicated when one has to handle a significant decline from a former high-held position.

While some stars gracefully navigate the difficulties, others stumble and fall from the heights of their glory, leaving behind a trail of bad decisions and public meltdowns. Here, we discuss 25 celebrities who, unfortunately, didn't handle their decline with the poise and grace one might expect.

1. Hilaria Baldwin

Also known as Hilaria Thomas, Hilaria Baldwin gained significant attention and faced public scrutiny because of a controversy surrounding her heritage and background. She had led people to believe she was Spanish-born when she was born in Boston.

She had a hard time explaining herself out of the confusion and misunderstanding. While some people accepted her statements, a lot still refused to forgive, leading to her fall from grace.

2. Tila Tequila

Once an internet sensation, Tequila's controversial social media posts, erratic behavior, and association with extremist ideologies alienated fans and made her a target of public scrutiny.

Because of these factors, her social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter) have been reportedly closed and suspended. Her recent behavior only leaves us with the idea that she is trying too hard to gain validation in the wrong way.

3. Madonna

Ah, Madonna, our iconic Queen of Pop. Madonna's ability to reinvent herself and stay relevant in the ever-changing music industry is a testament to her resilience and determination.

However, there have been moments when she may not have handled certain situations with the grace we might expect from such a seasoned artist. One instance that comes to mind is Madonna's controversial remarks during the Women's March in 2017.

4. Nikki Blonsky

Nikki Blonsky is still holding on much to the past glory of Hairspray. Every day on TikTok, she talks about the movie sixteen years after its release.

We love the film, and her performance was remarkable, but how long will we keep eating leftovers? It leaves us wondering that perhaps she is too afraid to try something new, to walk away from the glory of its time to create a new one.

5. Chrissy Teigen

According to a contributor, Chrissy Teigen is literally begging people to like her again. Once known for her witty humor and social media presence, Teigen faced a significant backlash when past offensive tweets resurfaced.

The controversy surrounding her cyberbullying accusations and insensitive remarks caused her to face public scrutiny and led to some lost partnerships even.

6. Colleen Ballinger

Colleen Ballinger got her share of backlash and decided she would handle it how she knew how to. Ballinger began her career on YouTube, creating comedic videos featuring her character Miranda Sings, a tone-deaf, self-absorbed aspiring singer.

While she might've not exactly done worse than the names on this list, she has been accused of exploiting her kids to keep afloat in business.

7. Bam Margera

Known for his appearances on MTV and his spin-off show, Viva La Bam, Bam Margera's decline took a toll on his personal life and career. His struggles with substance abuse, erratic behavior, and legal issues have been well-documented, causing a strained relationship with fans.

His inability to handle his decline healthily has been evident in public meltdowns and social media outbursts, leaving fans disappointed and concerned for his well-being.

8. Candace Cameron Bure

Known for her role as D.J. Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House, Bure has had her share of the ups and downs of fame. Now whenever she's in the headlines, it's for something embarrassing and racist.

Some contributors believe she would've maintained her good reputation by keeping quiet where and when she needed to.

9. Kanye West

From his early days as a producer and rapper, Kanye West quickly made a name for himself with his innovative sound and bold lyrics. He gained critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, solidifying his status as a creative force to be reckoned with.

But over the years, West has made headlines for many controversial statements and actions. From proclaiming himself a genius to aligning himself with divisive political figures, his words and actions have often alienated fans and critics alike.

10. Alec Baldwin

Sadly, Alec Baldwin has earned the title of the one who is desperate to still be famous and relevant. The NBC sitcom 30 Rock star actor, unfortunately, let his rage issues ruin his image and throw him down from the height of glory.

Fans grew to dislike him after learning of his unfaithfulness to his marriage and some other acts he'd put up that didn't sit right with them. His device to manage this problem still blew up in his face, further straining his relationship with fans.

11. The Kardashians

Many of us are familiar with the reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was the hit show that brought them to the limelight. However, recently, they have had several controversies surrounding their household.

To save themselves from a total downfall, the Kardashian family, as some contributors cited, use their wealth and power to stay relevant.

12. Matthew Perry

Although it is a known fact that Matthew Perry has an addiction issue, and fans sympathize with him while hoping he gets over it, this has still led to his poor decline. His recent memoir and odd attack on Keanu Reeves clinches it for me.

In recent years, Perry has made headlines for public appearances, sometimes raising concerns among fans. Reports of health issues and slurred speech during interviews have sparked worry among his dedicated fanbase.

13. Johnny Depp

Known for his captivating performances and unique character portrayals, Johnny Depp has experienced his fair share of difficulties throughout his career.

Depp's recent personal and legal troubles have undoubtedly affected his public image. Johnny Depp's response to this tarnished image isn't helping as much as he struggles to navigate these challenges.

14. Charlie Sheen

In 2011, Charlie Sheen‘s behavior took a dramatic turn for the worse. Reports of excessive partying, drug use, and erratic behavior surfaced, leading to a very public meltdown.

He famously coined phrases like “tiger blood” during a series of bizarre interviews, where he lashed out at the show's creators and his co-stars. All fans expected of him was to be remorseful, but he wasn't.

15. Donald Trump

This list will be incomplete without mentioning the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Trump's unapologetic and brash persona resonated with a portion of the American population, leading to his surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election.

It was still this lifestyle which birthed certain controversial statements and unconventional policies that led to him losing the 46th election. He did not take this loss funny at all.

16. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, often dubbed America's sweetheart, has had a remarkable career in Hollywood, captivating audiences with her talent, beauty, and relatable charm. However, the public's fascination with Aniston extended beyond her professional achievements and into her personal life. And she did not fail to show it all to the world.

Her highly publicized marriage and subsequent divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt created a media frenzy, making her the subject of endless tabloid speculation.

17. Lil Kim

As a trailblazing rapper she was, Lil Kim made significant contributions to the hip-hop industry. With her groundbreaking style, explicit lyrics, and unapologetic attitude, she became one of the most influential female artists in the genre during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

When the challenges that kicked in started, however, she lost her audience. Her approach to these problems was unacceptable to the public, even if she was viewed as the victim.

18. Demi Lovato

If you follow Demi Lovato on her social media pages, you will know she has a big online following. “But that's about it,” says a contributor. She seems to use her mental health, addiction, and sexual orientation as ways to stay relevant, according to some.

Fans are increasingly becoming irritated by this and urge her to do better else she might lose them altogether.

19. Russell Crowe

Aggressiveness has been reported to be one of the major reasons Russell Crowe faced a decline in his career. Even in the face of wrong, Crowe always tried to prove a point, and by doing so, he lets his rage take the best of him.

His biggest regret may have been throwing that phone at the hotel worker when Cinderella Man was released.

20. Morrissey

It seems nobody loves Morrissey. But you won't blame these people, would you? They certainly have seen something that must've built this hatred for the English singer-songwriter. Morrissey's controversial remarks and political views have led to widespread criticism and backlash.

In the face of this, he has supported far-right political figures and made statements that many deem insensitive and offensive. These actions have resulted in canceled concerts, alienated fans, and a damaged reputation.

21. Megan Fox

After the success of Transformers, Megan Fox experienced a rapid rise to fame, which brought both opportunities and scrutiny. She faced criticism from some corners of the industry for being typecast as the token attractive woman in films, which led to her being perceived primarily for her looks rather than her acting abilities.

She did not handle leaving Transformers well enough when she went about making remarks about Michael Bay, the director of the movie, comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

22. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson, the Australian-American actor, and director, has had a tumultuous journey in his personal and professional life. While he was once celebrated for his talent and success, his fall from grace is largely attributed to his controversial remarks and actions.

When he was arrested for wrong driving in 2006, he made anti-Semitic remarks, which were recorded and widely publicized. The incident sparked outrage and led to accusations of bigotry and hate speech. His attempts at a comeback proved futile.

23. James Woods

James Woods, an Academy Award-nominated actor, gained recognition for his complex roles in films like Salvador, Once Upon a Time in America, and Ghosts of Mississippi. Sometimes, I wonder why Woods wouldn't leave social media for his own good.

Most of his controversial statements and misinformations are passed through the media, and his fan hate has consistently increased. He seems not to care, however.

24. Jon Voight

Jon Voight, known for his versatility and powerful performances, has had a long and esteemed career in the entertainment industry. However, his outspoken political views and public stances have occasionally put him at odds with the prevailing sentiments in Hollywood.

He has been an ardent supporter of conservative causes and has aligned himself with conservative politicians, which has sometimes garnered criticism and led to strained relationships within the industry.

25. Shane Dawson

Once a popular YouTube personality known for his edgy humor and comedic sketches, Shane Dawson's fall from grace came with the resurfacing of some controversial videos he had made.

These videos contained racially insensitive content and jokes about sensitive topics, which drew widespread criticism and backlash from fans and the public, leading to his cancellation. His attempts at rendering an apology and addressing the situation were met with mixed reactions.

Source: Reddit.