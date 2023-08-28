15 Celebrities Who Never Got Called Out on Their Toxic Behavior

Some celebrities are made of Teflon. No matter what awful acts they commit, they continue to be adored by fans worldwide.

Recently, on a popular internet forum, members were asked which celebrities they felt continue to get away with their toxic behavior.

To save our lawyers sweating, I will preface that unless they had criminal charges brought against them, every unsavory act on this list is something the celebrities in question have allegedly done, in other words, rumored to have done, and that the following does not represent the views or opinions of the author of this post or WealthofGeeks.com.

Without further ado, here is our list of 15 celebrities who were never called out for their toxic behavior, according to the internet.

1 – Nicki Minaj

Minaj has been repeatedly accused of appropriating Chinese culture and is known for picking fights with other rappers; she also promoted anti-vax conspiracy theories on her Twitter account during the pandemic and regularly sends her more vocal fans on people she doesn't like.

2 – Roman Polanski

The Chinatown director fled The US after being convicted of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at the home of Jack Nicolson in 1977. Fleeing to France as a French citizen, the French Government won't extradite Polanski to serve time in America for this crime. Despite this, many Hollywood actors and directors continue to support him.

Several French actresses have since come forward, alleging that Polanski sexually assaulted them while they were children.

3 – Jack Nicolson

Nicolson allegedly beat a woman in 2000 so severely it damaged her brain. Though no criminal charges were brought against the actor due to rumors, he was not of sound mind at the time of the incident.

4 – Alfred Hitchcock

Hitchcock was an abusive misogynist who tortured Tippy Hedren on the set of The Birds after she spurned his advances. He spent three days throwing live birds at the actress during the attack scene and had several live Guls tied to her. He was also known to play vicious practical jokes on the cast and crew of each of his films.

5 – Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey allegedly supported and enabled Harvey Weinstien's predatory behavior for decades. She reportedly sent young actresses to test for him while knowing about his criminal habits.

She would later attack Dave Chappelle for calling her out over her support for Weinstein.

She also gave a platform to disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield, the architect of the modern anti-vaccine movement.

6 – Kirk Douglas

Douglas allegedly violently sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and was rumored to have killed his pregnant girlfriend, yet many still regard him as a legendary actor.

7 – Snoop Dog

Before he was a rapper, Snoop Dog was an actual pimp who profited from the sexual exploitation and abuse of women. Although he has said he “didn't want to live the gangster life anymore” after being acquitted of first-degree murder, something he and his fans want to forget.

8 – Victor Salva

Despite being convicted of sleeping with minors, people still watch the Jeepers Creepers director's films. Francis Ford Coppola continues to fund them as well.

9 – Jimmy Page

This entry could easily be about any member of Led Zeppelin, considering their awful reputation for sexually abusing underage girls, including one incident involving a teenager who was assaulted with fish and then urinated on. Still, Jimmy Page stands out specifically for his relationship with a 14-year-old child that he would have sequestered in his hotel room. However, despite this being common knowledge, no charges have ever been brought against Page, and the band still enjoys its status as one of Rock's biggest bands.

10 – Bill Murray

Bill Murray is beloved by many, but within the film industry, he is known as a narcissist who often abuses both cast and crew. During the filming of What About Bob? Richard Dryfus claims that Murray threw a heavy ashtray at him, narrowly missing his head; he also allegedly misbehaves around his female costars, though all of this bad behavior has been waved off over the years by many as “Bill being Bill.”

11 – PewDiePie

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) is no stranger to controversy. In one stunt, he made inappropriate jokes on his channel and paid children to hold up a sign saying “death to all Jews.” Though this did prompt Disney to cut ties with the creator, it also produced many creators on the platform and his legions of fans to defend him. His channel still has 111 million subscribers to this day.

12 – Charlie Chaplin

Marlon Brando once wrote of Charlie Chaplin: “He's the most sadistic man I have ever met.” He was known as a selfish megalomaniac who was relentlessly cruel to his children and four wives. Yet, the world only sees him as the silent era slapstick funnyman.

13 – Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg committed several racially motivated attacks while he was a teenager. He threw stones at African-American children while hurling racial abuse at them. Wahlberg also beat two Vietnamese men with a stick. Though he later said he regretted these actions, he tried to have both convictions pardoned and has never spoken about the racial component of either crime.

14 – Anthony Starr

When asked who is most like their onscreen character, the Boys cast tends to say Homelander actor Anthony Starr. Why? You may ask, well, allegedly, Starr assaulted a staff member with a bottle and threatened to kill them at a restaurant after he tried to diplomatically stop the actor from harassing women at a restaurant. As one forum member quipped: “Some actors really aren't acting.”

15 – Jimmy Saville

Jimmy Saville was a monster who sexually abused dozens of children over decades. Although rumors persisted throughout the BBC DJ's life, these were quashed mainly due to his charity work and relationship with the Now King of England, Charles III, and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.