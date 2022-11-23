10 Celebrities Whose Fall From Grace Hurt Us the Most

Celebrity scandals, devastating revelations, and terrible behaviors have unraveled several prominent stars. Recently someone asked, “Which celebrity fall from grace disappointed you the most?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Bill Cosby

“Bill Cosby. I grew up on Picture Pages and Fat Albert reruns, and it sucked to watch somebody who was such a prominent figure from my childhood fall,” one person admitted. Another person agreed, “The Cosby Show was one of my TOP ten sitcoms, and now I can't watch one single episode.”

2. Kevin Spacey

“Kevin Spacey,” one user expressed, “I'd always believed that he was a great actor adept at playing terrible human beings. It turns out he wasn't acting.” “He was the only casualty of the MeToo that I mourned. He had the rare talent of not only being a once-in-a-generation quality actor but also the much rarer talent of being adept at picking good movies and roles to star in; it sucks.”

3. Allison Mack

“Allison Mack,” another person shared, “Hmm, I wonder what this teen science fiction drama's second-string but popular character is doing? Oh good, she's running a cult and using branding irons on women.” “Yup. All that and only got three years in prison,” stated a second commenter.

4. Danny Masterson

“Same. Hyde was my favorite character on That '70s Show, and I was stoked about a possible reboot until all the news broke about him,” admitted one user. “Unfortunately, it was awful for people invested in The Ranch due to the horrible writing after he was kicked from the show,” another shared.

Finally, a third person said, “I would imagine that Masterson's actions would be even more horrible for Ashton to find out. He does so much to save children from trafficking, and Danny Masterson, a close friend of his, is the exact type of monster he is fighting against.”

5. Joss Whedon

“Joss Whedon. I grew up on Buffy and Firefly and did not see it coming,” one person confessed. “As a huge Buffy and Angel fan, this is my top one.”

“It was sad to hear, and have it be confirmed by other cast members, how he treated Charisma Carpenter on the set. I always considered him a good, somewhat overrated writer/director, but he always seemed like a cool guy to work with on set,” another admitted.

6. Ian Watkins

One person shared, “I would have to say Ian Watkins from Lostprophets. They were one of my favorite bands as a teen, and I saw them on the main stage at Download and had such a great time. But I still cannot listen to them now, all these years later. Sometimes you can separate the art from the artist, but I can't listen to the voice of a pedophile.”

7. R. Kelly

Someone stated, “I grew up listening to R. Kelly. When he first went to trial in 2008, I was only ten. I remember dancing to Remix to Ignition at homecoming and hearing his songs on the radio when my dad was driving. Although I had to stop listening to his music after the documentary, I couldn't separate the art from the artist.”

8. Oscar Pistorius

Someone shared, “Oscar Pistorius. Because he was the first double-amputee to participate in the Summer Olympics, he was expected to become the next feel-good tale of recent history (2012).” “Had to Google it myself. But he killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he mistook her for a burglar,” another user explained.

9. Ellen DeGeneres

“Ellen DeGeneres,” one person shared, “I never got into her show, but she meant so much to me when I was a terrified closeted kid. I cried when she got her Presidential Medal of Freedom and still get weepy thinking about it. It breaks my heart that she turned out to be awful.”

Another said, “It goes to show that LGBTQ people ARE, in reality, the same as the rest of humanity, neither better nor worse than people of any other group, which should give everyone hope.”

10. Louis C.K.

“Yeah, that one bummed me the most, too,” said one user. “He was my favorite stand-up comic, and I ate up everything he did. So it sucked when the news came out of sexual misconduct. Also, because I had to eat crow with the wife who had insisted for years there was something creepy about him, I was always like Nah, cutie, he's offensive on purpose. But he's a good guy!

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or is someone significant missing from this list? Check out these celebrities who had the fastest and most destructive spirals.

