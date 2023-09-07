25 Celebrities Whose Popularity Outweights Their Talent

I want to preface this by saying I’m not trying to be a hater, but some of the most famous celebrities are truly untalented. The world is teeming with sensational talent, from Meryl Streep to Donald Glover to Taylor Swift to Viola Davis. Still, there are also high-profile celebrities who are not so talented. Check out 25 celebs who are far more famous than they are skilled.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s fame eclipses some of the most talented people on earth, but she’s not particularly good at anything except making money. To be fair, that’s a talent I’d love to have, but she’s really just famous for being Kim Kardashian. She doesn’t have any other notable talents.

2. Charli D’Amelio

It baffles me that someone thought giving this girl a reality TV show was a good idea. Who would care about this random TikTokker’s life? Well, apparently, a lot of people. She became famous for posting mediocre dance widows on TikTok and has become wildly successful despite lacking talent.

3. DJ Khaled

I’m forced to learn something new and annoying about DJ Khaled every other day. He never shuts up about his opinions and never offers anything interesting or excellent. All of his music is extremely subpar and basic. Nevertheless, big stars always work with him as if he’s some musical genius.

4. Addison Rae

I promise I will not load this list with boring TikTokkers, but Addison Rae is so famous for being good at nothing that it’s insane. She was on Jimmy Fallon, giving a painfully poor tutorial on some popular TikTok dance movies. It was the most I’ve ever cringed watching Jimmy Fallon’s show, which is saying a lot cause I cringe at him often.

5. Elon Musk

Elon Musk totes himself as a brilliant inventor and innovator who wants to make the world a better place. In reality, he’s a typical corporate loser who takes credit for other people’s inventions. He then annoyingly ruins Twitter by turning it into X. I can’t believe he was tapped to host Saturday Night Live, and I like to think he paid for it.

6. Hailey Bieber

I thought Hailey Bieber was only famous for being Justin Bieber’s wife. Apparently, she was a mediocre model before that. From her makeup and beauty line to her depressing modeling pictures to her racist tweets, this woman has no right to be famous and clearly lacks talent.

7. Kylie and Kendall Jenner

I decided to lump these two sisters together, but they are equally untalented. Kylie has become a makeup mogul, while Kendall is a highly successful fashion model. However, neither of them shows any real talent, as Kendall’s photos will put you to sleep, and the success of Kylie Cosmetics is not due to the product quality.

8. Calvin Harris

I think Calvin Harris has some decent songs, but one online commenter made a good point, saying he’s only famous and successful because he gets great features. People like Charlie Puth, Swae Lee, Pusha T, Normani, Halsey, Tinashe, and Justin Timberlake have been features, so he can thank them for his fame.

9. Jake and Logan Paul

Jake and Logan Paul are another pair of untalented siblings who belong on this list. They’re both obnoxious and aggressive people who have become famous for stirring controversy and angering people. They’re basically famous for being jerks.

10. Chrissy Teigen

Another lady who is devoid of real talent, Chrissy Teigen, is mostly only famous because she married the very talented singer John Legend. She is unbelievably annoying and righteous on social media, especially Twitter. Despite her lack of talent, I feel like I see her everywhere.

11. Vanessa Lachey

Like Chrissy and Hailey, Vanessa is only famous because she married a semi-celebrity, Nick Lachey, a former member of 98 Degrees. Before marrying Nick, Vanessa was a bad actress and low-level TV show host who was always awkward and strange in front of the camera.

12. Zendaya

I know a lot of people aren’t going to be happy about this one, but Zendaya is a horribly bad actress, and her music is very mediocre. Is she stunning? Absolutely. Is she wildly talented? Definitely not. I cannot understand why people keep casting her in movies and shows when her acting is so flat and unbelievable.

13. Kaia Gerber

A nepo baby if there ever was one, Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. She is a model and actress and does not excel at either job. Her modeling is okay, but her acting is a true tragedy, and people seem to be obsessed with her for no reason.

14. Shane Dawson

A lot of YouTube stars lack talent, but Shane Dawson truly has no redeeming qualities or noteworthy talents to warrant his level of fame. His videos have over 500 million views, and while some describe his personality as easy-going, he’s said some despicable and disgusting things.h

15. Perez Hilton

Perez Hilton was a prominent blogger in the early to mid-aughts. He was known for brutally bashing celebrities, criticizing their weight, looks, mannerisms, projects, families, and everything in between. I know this list isn’t exactly pro-celebrity, but he said some dark and cruel things about people and stirred up a lot of beef.

16. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most detested actors but also a beloved media personality. He continues to be cast in blockbuster movies. Still, he doesn’t have any acting skills and only plays himself over and over again in movies. His wrestling wasn’t even real!

17. Cara Delvingne

Cara Delvingne is an English model and actress who ruins everything she is in. I’m not going to pull any punches on this one; she is one of the worst actresses I’ve ever seen, and her modeling photos are underwhelming. She comes from a wealthy family full of socialites and even has royal lineage, so I assume that’s why anyone knows who she is. Sorry, I am a hater on this one.

18. Kevin Hart

Like The Rock, Kevin Hart seems to only play himself in movies and shows. I suppose his standup acts are funny but not nearly funny enough to warrant his success and fame. I can count on one hand how many times he’s made me laugh, yet his filmography seems endless.

19. Mark Wahlberg

The Other Guys is a top-notch movie, but aside from that, Mark Wahlberg isn’t exactly executing Oscar-worthy roles. I think there is something likable about his face and mannerisms that have made him successful, but the authentic talent is lacking.

20. Paris Hilton

When it comes to celebrities, Paris Hilton is one of the original enigmas. She was one of the most talked about and photographed people in the early 2000s, but she did nothing but act spoiled. I commend her for turning her lack of talent into a thriving empire, but she is still talentless.

21. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez seems like a lovely and adorable person, but many people struggle to understand why people are so obsessed with her. Until recently, she was the most followed person on Instagram. Her company, Rare Beauty, is the most popular celebrity beauty brand. She’s cute, but her music and acting are both underwhelming.

22. Ice Spice

For some reason, Ice Spice is the new It Girl. Is she adorable? Absolutely. However, her music falls very flat for me. Her flows are not impressive, and her talent and execution do not stand up to the likes of Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, or Cardi B, so her rise to stardom seems unwarranted.

23. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Sure, Kate Middleton and Prince William had their moment in the spotlight when they got married, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fame is unparalleled. Interestingly, the more they claim they want privacy, the more famous they become. Neither of them has any talents to report, even though Meghan tried (and failed at) acting.

24. Jennifer Lopez

JLo seems to be a jack of all trades, but she is a master of none. She’s an actress, singer, and dancer, but she’s only okay at everything. Her romantic comedies are cute, her music is fun, and her dancing is decent, but none of it is particularly impressive or iconic, except for maybe the green dress.

25. Donald Trump

At this point, Trump is one of the most well-known people on the planet, yet he has zero talent. What is his talent? Firing people? I would venture to say he’s not politically adept, either. The man is famous because he is painfully obnoxious and is a complete character who is impossible to take seriously despite running an entire country for four years.

Source: Reddit.