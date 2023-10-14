24 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Related

Have you ever stumbled on a celebrity duo and thought they looked oddly similar?

Fame and talent run in the family for some of our favorite stars. We hope you are ready to have your mind blown with 25 celebrities some fans shared online, who are related in many ways you probably didn't know about.

1. Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian

What sets these two apart is not just their successes but also their familial connection. Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian are, in fact, siblings. Sharing talent and blood, their bond adds an exciting dynamic to their careers.

2. Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad

These two remarkable women are sisters, which proves their shared talent and artistic upbringing. Their mother, Vivian Ayers, was a poet and playwright, and their father, Andrew Arthur Allen Jr., was a dentist. Growing up in a household that valued creativity and education, it's no wonder Debbie and Phylicia have achieved such remarkable success.

3. Ariel Winter and Jimmy Workman

Ariel Winter played the nerdy but lovable Alex Dunphy, while Jimmy Workman portrayed the mischievous Pugsley Addams. It's almost like they were destined to be in the entertainment industry. Next time you're watching Modern Family or catching a rerun of The Addams Family Values, remember that behind the scenes, Ariel Winter and Jimmy Workman are kin.

4. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Musical talent runs deep in the Parton-Cyrus bloodline. But how did this cosmic connection come to be? Dolly is Miley's godmother. It seems the fairy godmother of country music sprinkled her enchanting stardust on little Miley when she was just a child. We can only imagine their magical moments, with Dolly imparting her sage advice on life, love, and how to rock some massive hair.

5. Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

Jonah Hill, the hilarious funnyman, and Beanie Feldstein, the rising star who has wowed many with charm and talent, are bona fide siblings. You heard right! Jonah and Beanie share more than just a knack for stealing the spotlight. Their brother and sister-relationship makes them the ultimate sibling power duo in Hollywood.

6. Beyoncé and Bianca Lawson

How exactly are these two powerhouses related? Well, Bianca Lawson is Beyoncé's stepsister. They may not share the same blood but they have that family connection. It's like a match made in celebrity heaven. You'll quite agree their talents and good looks run in the family, too.

7. George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis

George Wendt, the embodiment of bar regulars everywhere, is Jason Sudeikis' uncle. His iconic portrayal of Norm Peterson left a lasting impression on Jason Sudeikis. Maybe it even inspired him to pursue a comedy career.

8. Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are more than just two incredible talents dominating the music scene; they're family! Now, before you picture a secret family tree with microphones instead of branches, let's break it down. Kelly Clarkson was married to Reba McEntire's stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

9. Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh is the original scream queen who made movie history with her unforgettable shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock‘s Psycho. Coincidentally, Jamie followed in her mother's scream-worthy footsteps. She is known for her roles in horror classics like Halloween and Scream Queens. Luckily for her, Jamie carved out her niche as the ultimate scream queen extraordinaire. You can say she took her mother's mantle and ran with it.

10. Kate Middleton and Elle Fanning

So, Kate Middleton and Elle Fanning are related! It may sound like a plot twist from a Hollywood rom-com, but it's true. Elle's position in the family tree comes with some perks of being related to a duchess. But let's not get too carried away with this newfound revelation. After all, they're still just distant relatives, and it's not like they're trading royal secrets over brunch or something.

11. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

The Queen and Prince Philip are third cousins through good old Queen Victoria. Dig deeper into the family tree. You'll find that the Queen and Prince Philip are also second cousins once removed through their shared descent from Queen Victoria's grandmother, Queen Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld.

12. Barbra Streisand and Josh Brolin

Barbra Streisand and Josh Brolin are stepmother and stepson in a stunning twist that could rival the most dramatic soap opera plot. Barbra's marriage to actor James Brolin brought these two together, and this created a connection that is both glamorous and unexpected. You can't help but wonder if Barbra ever gave Josh some pointers on hitting those high notes or if Josh shared tips on how to nail a perfectly timed punch on the big screen.

13. Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen

Growing up in a household with their father's successful acting career, it's no surprise that the Estevez-Sheen family has a solid connection to the entertainment world. What's interesting is how Emilio and Charlie have pursued different aspects of the industry.

14. Snoop Dogg and Brandy Norwood

It turns out that Snoop and Brandy are first cousins. The smooth-talking rapper and the R&B diva share more than just a love for the spotlight. We're sure from time to time, Snoop drops some rhymes while Brandy hits the high notes, all with a side of delicious barbecue ribs. It would be a feast for the ears and the taste buds. Don't you think?

15. Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine

From their early days in the spotlight to their enduring legacies, the Beatty-MacLaine duo have been quite remarkable. They are half-siblings who have danced through different genres and defied expectations with their talent. The bond they share, beyond just their talent, reflects the power of family ties in an industry that often thrives on individual achievements.

16. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

Emily Blunt, the charming actress who stole many hearts in movies like The Devil Wears Prada and A Quiet Place, is the sister to none other than Felicity Blunt. And guess who married Emily's literary agent sister? You got it! Stanley Tucci himself!

17. Tippi Hedren and Melanie Griffith

We bet you didn't know that Tippi Hedren and Melanie Griffith were mother and daughter. The queen of suspense and the golden-haired actress shared more than just a love for the silver screen. Now, connect the dots between these two Hollywood beauties, and you'll find a family lineage that's as fascinating as a rare bird sighting.

18. Bernie Sanders and Larry David

We've all laughed at Larry's misadventures on screen and nodded along with Bernie's impassioned speeches, never suspecting they were part of the same family tree. In case you missed it, they're cousins.

19. Amy Schumer and Kim Caramele

These hilarious ladies are more than just comedy partners; they share some good old-fashioned DNA. These sisters have conquered the comedy world and kept their family ties strong.

20. Brooke Shields and Meryl Streep

Looking at their names, we're sure nothing would give it away. However, Brooke Shields and Meryl Streep are incredible actresses with shared family history. They're distantly related but related nonetheless!

21. Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards

Everyone knows Kathy Hilton as the epitome of elegance and sophistication, with her impeccable style and luxurious lifestyle. She's the queen of socialite chic because she turns heads wherever she goes. But little did we know that her glamorous genes were not exclusive to her alone- they extend to her sister, Kim Richards.

22. Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild

Paris Hilton is the original influencer and queen of reality TV. She has been a pop culture phenomenon for years. But many didn't know that her flair for the fabulous extended to her flesh and blood. Enter Nicky Rothschild, the younger sister who exudes elegance and refinement that would make you green with envy.

23. Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

We don't know about you, but discovering that these two incredible actresses are mother and daughter excited us. It's like realizing you've been eating chocolate chip cookies all your life and suddenly finding out they're secretly laced with kale. Shocking, yet strangely delightful! We can imagine the family gatherings at the Hudson-Hawn residence.

24. Doja Cat and Dumisani Dlamini

You may have thought you had a handle on Hollywood's web of connections, but these two are here to surprise you. Dumisani Dlamini is Doja Cat's father, you heard right! The two aren't just blood-related; they've also collaborated creatively. Dumisani has lent his musical talents to Doja Cat's hit tracks, and their chemistry is as smooth as a perfectly executed dance routine.