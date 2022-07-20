It seems like 2022 is the year of the celebrity beauty brand. In an already saturated market, new beauty line announcements come almost weekly.

In the Crowded Space of Celebrity Beauty Brands, Can a Winner be Crowned?

It seems like 2022 is the year of the celebrity beauty brand. In an already saturated market, new beauty line announcements come almost weekly. Within the past few months alone, new skincare and makeup brands have been announced by stars such as Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Scarlett Johansson, and many more.

New Research on 10 Most Popular Brands

While each has its own unique spin – vegan, plant-based, non-profit, mission-driven – the ability to stand out rests mainly on the star power of the founder. A new analysis conducted by beauty experts at StyleCraze, reveals the most popular celebrity beauty brands, and the results may surprise you.

The research examined every celebrity-owned beauty brand based on factors such as Google search data, online article mentions, and Instagram followers. These factors combined give each brand a ‘beauty score' to discover the most popular celebrity-owned beauty brands worldwide.

An Old Favorite – Kylie Cosmetics

The study revealed that global reality star Kylie Jenner takes first place with her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. Established in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics took the industry by storm with the launch of her famous lip kits, and her venture into the business world has been highly successful ever since.

The brand claimed the top spot due to having the highest number of Instagram followers, with 26 million, in addition to the highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with more than 4.9 million.

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Gaining Fans

Rare Beauty ranks as the second most popular celebrity beauty brand, created by singing and acting sensation Selena Gomez. Launched in September 2020, the vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand has taken the industry by storm, with the collection's liquid blush and eyeliner standing out as clear fan favorites.

Rare Beauty has the third-highest monthly searches with an average of 292,000 global searches for the brand, and the second-highest number of online article mentions in the last six months.

Pleasing by Harry Styles Is a Gender-Neutral Winner

Interestingly, Harry Styles' new brand Pleasing ranks as the third most popular celebrity beauty brand. Launched in late 2021, Pleasing is a gender-neutral brand that offers products ranging from nail polish to skincare and has an Instagram following of 1.3 million.

Harry's brand is rated so highly due to having the highest number of likes per Instagram post, with an average of 112,995 likes, which is more than double the likes of any other brand on the list.

A Stranger Things Beauty Brand?

The research discovered that Florence by Mills is the fourth most popular celebrity beauty brand. Created by teen acting sensation Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie has rocked the beauty world since launching her brand in 2019.

Florence by Mills rakes in 325,000 global monthly searches worldwide, the highest of any celebrity beauty brand, in addition to having the second-highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with 1,049,086.

Are Celebrity Beauty Brands Worth the Hype?

The question remains if the celebrity-endorsed products are worth the hype. While it seems star power is needed to get a brand off the ground, after that, the market takes over. Quality products that resonate with consumers rise to the top, while other highly-touted products falter.

For example, the much-hyped Haus Laboratories line from Lady Gaga should have exploded, given her fan base. However, mixed reviews plagued the products, and the executive team returned to the drawing board to focus on product innovation and new retail outlets.

The 10 Most Popular Celebrity Beauty Brands

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner – 42.47 Beauty Score Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – 23.94 Beauty Score Pleasing by Harry Styles – 19.50 Beauty Score Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown – 18.15 Beauty Score Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow – 10.26 Beauty Score Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner – 7.82 Beauty Score Fenty Skin by Rihanna – 7.48 Beauty Score R.E.M. Beauty by Ariana Grande – 6.99 Beauty Score Rhode Skin by Hailey Bieber – 6.41 Beauty Score SKNN by Kim by Kim Kardashian – 4.51 Beauty Score

Celebrity Beauty Brands on the Rise

A spokesperson for StyleCraze commented on the findings: “Over the past few years, there has been a considerable increase in celebrities delving into the beauty industry, whether it be skincare, makeup, or haircare. These findings offer a useful insight into the popularity of each brand and whether their products are worth splurging for. The research especially highlights the undeniable success of Kylie Cosmetics. From gaining popularity by selling the popular lip-kits to building an empire, Kylie's brand has definitely stood the test of time, as shown by these findings taken eight years after the brand's first launch.”

