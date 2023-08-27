15 Celebrity Collaborations You Probably Forgot About

Celebrity collaborations have become increasingly common in music, movies, and fashion. However, some have faded almost completely. These collaborations left a lasting impact on listeners, and they were excited to share a few examples online. Join us as we rediscover celebrity collaborations that went under.

1. “That's How Strong Our Love Is” by Bryan Adams and Jennifer Lopez

Who could forget the dynamic duo of Bryan Adams and Jennifer Lopez? Their voices blend like a finely crafted cocktail, with Bryan's raspy rock vibes and J.Lo's sultry pop prowess. It's a musical concoction you never knew you needed until you heard it, and now you can't help but wonder why they didn't team up sooner.

2. “I'm Your Angel” by Celine Dion and R. Kelly

This song itself is a classic example of late '90s cheese filled with soaring strings, dramatic key changes, and lyrics that are so earnest. It's the song you'd expect to hear during a sappy montage in a made-for-TV movie. But let's face it, “I'm Your Angel” didn't exactly leave a lasting impression. At least it gave us something to chuckle about years later when we stumbled upon it in our playlist.

3. “Make Her Say” by Kid Cudi and Kanye

Kid Cudi and Kanye West joined creative forces, infusing Lady Gaga's iconic “Poker Face” into their hip-hop masterpiece. The result? A track that resonated with fans, drawing comments like, “The old bad girl in me makes me wanna dance whenever I hear it in my playlist.” Who wouldn't?

4. “Girls” by Charli XCX, Cardi B, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha

Picture it as a potluck dinner where everyone brings their signature dish to share — Charli XCX contributes her effortlessly cool vibes, Cardi B infuses her track-record fierceness, Rita Ora showcases her commanding vocal prowess, and Bebe Rexha interlaces the composition with her irresistible hooks. The result is a melodious feast that resonates with listeners, celebrating the spirit of womanhood, unity, and an unbridled good time.

5. “In My City” by Priyanka Chopra and Will.I.AM

“In My City” may not have reached the iconic status of some other celebrity collaborations, but it had its unique charm. It's the kind of song you didn't realize you missed until you randomly stumbled upon it years later and found yourself bopping along, trying to remember the lyrics you thought you had forgotten.

6. “Be Careful” by Madonna and Ricky Martin

“Be Careful” is a catchy little ditty that somehow flew under the radar. You could call it the underrated B-side track on an album that only the truest fans uncover. Madonna's powerhouse vocals and Ricky's smooth crooning create a harmonious blend of pop goodness. Someone writes, “I remember hearing this for the first time on my DirecTV music channel while working on my MySpace that I hid from my parents…what a good year 2009 was!”

7. “Crickets” by Drop City Yacht Club and Jeremih

“Crickets” was a tune that effortlessly mixed hip-hop and pop vibes. This song would make you want to grab your friends and cruise the streets. The lyrics may be about romantic frustrations, but the melody is infectious. A fan notes, “Came out in 2013 and didn't hang around very long, but I've always thought this was a really good, catchy single.” Yes, it was!

8. “Hips Don't Lie” – Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean

When this song dropped, it was like a global hip-shaking epidemic. You couldn't escape it, and honestly, why would you want to? Shakira's hips were telling the truth, and we happily tried to imitate her moves. Let's not forget Wyclef Jean, who added extra spice to the mix. He brought his style and smooth vocals to the track, complementing Shakira's energetic performance.

9. “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys teamed up to create a song that made us all feel like honorary New Yorkers, even if we couldn't figure out the subway system if our lives depended on it. Their musical collaboration served as a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant essence of the Big Apple, perfectly capturing the constant energy and activity of the city that never sleeps. However, it might come as a surprising realization that quite some time has passed since this dynamic duo's melodic creations graced our playlists and stirred our emotions.

10. “My Love” by Justin Timberlake and T.I.

This song took many on a journey through a hypnotic soundscape, with beats that could make heads nod like enthusiastic bobbleheads. It was the soundtrack to countless summer road trips, backyard BBQs, and impromptu dance parties. Many fans attempted Justin's signature moves with varying degrees of success. It may have slipped our memories, but it's time to dust off those dancing shoes again.

11. “Beautiful Liar” by Beyoncé and Shakira

Beyoncé and Shakira's dynamic duet mesmerized as their voices and chemistry harmonized seamlessly. Their “Beautiful Liar” music video was equally captivating, featuring dazzling dance moves and stylish outfits that blended a fashion showcase with an electrifying dance-off. The synergy between these superstars was undeniable, creating a visual and auditory feast that left an indelible impression on audiences.

12. “The Way I Are” by Timbaland, Keri Hilson, and D.O.E.

Released in 2007, this song made fans wonder if Timbaland had forgotten his grammar lessons. “The Way I Are?” Anyway, the song was a reminder that sometimes music doesn't have to take itself too seriously. It's okay to let loose, embrace some questionable grammar, and enjoy the groove!

13. “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem and Rihanna

This song was a whirlwind of greatness, mixing Eminem's speedy rhymes, Rihanna's strong singing, and an unforgettable chorus. It took you through ups and downs with intense verses and catchy melodies. Even if you weren't in a relationship, its drama could make you play pretend. A lighthearted laugh was guaranteed!

14. “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé

It's been a while since “Telephone” graced our playlists, but it's a collaboration that will always be remembered. Gaga and Beyoncé proved that when they team up, magic happens. So, if you ever feel nostalgic, listen and prepare to be transported back to a time when Gaga wore meat dresses and Beyoncé ruled the world.

15. “Good Times” by Chic ft. Nile Rodgers and Vic Mensa

“Good Times” brought together the infectious disco vibes of Chic with Mensa's slick verses. Two musical powerhouses decided to team up and bless our eardrums with some funky nostalgia. This created a fresh sound that got your feet tapping and your hips swaying. It shows that good music can transcend generations and unite people in harmony, even if we forget about it for a while.

Source: Reddit.