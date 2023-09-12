Lasting Love: 24 Celebrity Couples Who Have Healthy Relationships

While there have been many Hollywood cheating scandals over the years, there are many couples who have remained loyal to their partners. Here are 24 celebrity couples who appear to be in healthy, committed relationships.

1. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The all-time cutest celebrity couple, Gellar and Prinze, have been together for years and have two children. My heart melts watching them talk about each other, as they only say the kindest and most authentic things in interviews. Married since 2002, the couple is adorable and seems to have a beautiful relationship.

2. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey often portrays a bad boy or womanizer in his movies, but he’s the complete opposite in real life. He’s been with Camila Alves for over a decade, and the two still seem completely infatuated with one another.

3. Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith have been married for over 20 years and seem like a super sweet and supportive couple. He’s adamantly defended her against body shamers who have made insulting comments about her. Whenever they make public appearances, they always seem to be smiling at one another and holding hands.

4. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom

I never knew Andy Samberg was married until now! He and his wife are unbelievably cute and playful with one another and have been married since 2013. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017. When talking about each other in interviews, they say they’re one another’s “favorite person,” which is heartwarming.

5. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Many people don’t know that Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are an item, but they’ve been together since 1988! Despite staying out of the spotlight, the two still make a decent amount of public appearances. They are active on social media, showing the world how strong their relationship is after all these years.

6. Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler

Adam Sandler has been married to his wife, Jackie Sandler, since 2003, and they have two daughters together. They’re a power comedy couple who have been in a handful of movies together and seem to be deeply in love and highly supportive of one another’s careers.

7. Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness

Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness met before the fame came and have been madly in love ever since. They have two sons together and recently moved back to Ireland because Cillian wasn’t a fan of the posh English accents his sons were developing, which is hilarious.

8. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

Probably the funniest couple on this list, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally seem to have a deep respect for one another, despite being some of the most outrageous comedians. They’ve been together for over 20 years, and they advise young couples to laugh together as much as possible.

9. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Probably the hottest couple on the list, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are Hollywood royalty. While they’ve been an item since 2011, they only married in 2022. Despite their long journey to marriage, the two have been inseparable and adorable for over a decade and have two daughters together.

10. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have been married since 1997 and have twin boys. Despite both being major stars and insanely talented people, it seems they never let the temptation of Hollywood allow them to stray from each other. Also, they’re insanely photogenic together; every picture I see of them is stunning.

11. Russell Wilson and Ciara

While Russell Wilson and Ciara haven’t been together quite as long as many other celebrity couples on this list, they’re still one of the cutest Hollywood relationships and, as far as we can tell, have always remained loyal. Ciara has been in other Hollywood relationships, but this one seems like the real deal.

12. America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera is married to Ryan Piers Williams, an actor, writer, and director. They’ve been together for almost 20 years and are very supportive of one another’s success. Ryan even made a cameo in the new Barbie movie and played America’s character’s husband!

13. Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan met when they played opposite one another on Family Ties in 1985. They started dating a few years later, then married in 1988, and have been going strong ever since. They’ve been through a lot together and seem to be extremely loving and solid despite the many challenges they’ve faced.

14. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

I always forget these two are together, but they’re so perfect as a couple. They’re both hot, hilarious, and super talented. They met in 2001 and have been an item since having three children together. While they’re both still active in the industry, they keep their relationship and home life very private.

15. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been together for over four decades, as they met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981. Hanks often shares messages on social media saying how amazing she is, how much he loves her, and how lucky he is to be with such a sensational woman. It seems like he’s just as sweet in real life as he is in most of his movies.

16. Harry Connick Jr. and Jill Goodacre

The talented Harry Connick Jr. and famously beautiful Jill Goodacre have been married since 1994. The former VS model and top-notch actor and singer are an adorable couple who met at a hotel when both were at the heights of their stardom. While they met when they were wildly famous, they stayed together as their fame faded and are still in love.

17. Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

As most people know, Robert Downey Jr. has traveled down a rocky road to become who he is today. While younger generations know him as Iron Man, those of us who are older remember how he hit rock bottom. But Susan Downey was the turning point, as he sobered up just before meeting and marrying her and hasn't looked back since.

18. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Another hot couple who I always forget are an item, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been together since 2013 and are still as cute as ever. Both actors have had their time in romantic comedies and TV shows, but they’re living out a real romance with each other.

19. Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

One of my all-time favorite Hollywood couples, Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have only been dating for a few years but are planning to get married and recently welcomed a baby boy! The two seem like an unlikely pair but are one of the sweetest celebrity couples, and as far as anyone knows, they’re completely faithful.

20. Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner

Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner have been together for over 50 years, making them one of the longest relationships on this list. They seem completely infatuated with each other, even after half a century, and there has never even been a whiff of infidelity. They both describe their meeting as love at first sight, which makes me want to happy cry.

21. Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

A celebrity couple I didn’t know existed until now! Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have been together for over a decade, although they aren’t married. They met classically through mutual friends. And while both are supremely famous, they keep their relationship private but seem splendidly happy together.

22. William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

I feel like William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman are my Hollywood parents. They’ve been married for over 20 years, and whenever they’re photographed in public, they seem enamored and entertained by one another. Whether it’s a goofy photo or a lovey-dovey hug, they always look lovely together.

23. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of That ‘70s Show, of course. But they didn’t start dating until much later and married in 2015. While a cheating scandal has never come up, there were many rumors about Kutcher cheating in previous relationships. The couple seems in love and happy for now.

24. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been married for almost 20 years and still seem very much in love. Damon, in particular, only ever says the sweetest things about his wife and seems to be head over heels for her, even after all these years.

Source: Reddit.