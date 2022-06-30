Celebrity Couples That Made Fans Upset

Everyone has their preferences as to who their favorite celebs should have a happily ever after with. And, understandably, fans can become upset when those happily ever after dreams are crushed. Here is a list of celebrity couples that fans absolutely did not approve of.

1. Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

When To All The Boys I've Loved Before hit the big screen, fans went crazy over a possible fairytale romance between the two leads, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. However, those dreams were quickly extinguished when it was revealed that not only were Lana and Noah strictly friends, but Lana is also in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Anthony De La Torre.

And so the curtain closes on a real-life Lara Jean/Peter Kavinsky romance.

2. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi

Fans of The Kissing Booth were understandably elated to learn that the lead costars Joey King and Jacob Elordi had begun dating.

However, that elation quickly fizzled after their awkward breakup and Elordi's subsequent rebound with Euphoria costar Zendaya.

3. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

People always idolized Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt when they were together in the early 2000s. Fans were predictably devastated when he left the Friends star for Jolie in 2005. Even now, in the wake of the Brangelina divorce, fans are still holding out for a Brad and Jen reunion.

4. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Hailey found out the hard way what happens when you incur the wrath of the Beliebers and Jelena superfans.

Fans ruthlessly trolled the new couple for months, prompting Selena to post a message online urging her fans to support the Biebers.

5. Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner

Fans were not impressed with the on-again-off-again relationship between the singer and model. Even after they split, fans were still dragging the model and accused her of being a bad person because the duo decided to remain friends.

6. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

There was always a drama storm surrounding this duo, both in thanks to their own personal issues or issues regarding Rob's family. However, due to the fact that Rob's younger sister was dating his girlfriend's ex, fans never really supported the relationship.

7. Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus

Following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, it seems as though Miley's fans were not eager to support any new beau she might have. This was obvious when, despite their loved-up posts on Instagram, Miley and Cody were not able to garner much support from fans.

8. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

These two were doomed from the start. Not only did they have Jelena fans nipping at their heels, but fans of The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were there right along with them.

Interestingly enough, the tune seemed to change as soon as The Weeknd released a ton of new music about how Gomez broke his heart. Nothing like a new album to pull at the heartstrings.

9. Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross

After Beckham split from his long-time girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz, he bounced back into the dating pool by getting together with model Hana Cross.

Allegedly, Brooklyn's father, famous soccer star David Beckham, did not approve of the match. The pair were often photographed arguing, leading fans to believe the relationship may have been toxic.

10. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Fans seem to blame MGK for the split between Fox and her former partner Brian Austin Green. They almost immediately began posting loved-up Instagram posts and then quickly got engaged.

Ironically their biggest troll at the beginning of their relationship was none other than her soon-to-be ex-husband.

