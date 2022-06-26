Celebrities We’ve Lost Since 2020, You Won’t Believe #5

There are many things to celebrate this year, but there are also plenty to mourn. One of those is the celebrity lives we've lost. Here are ten celebrities that we have lost since 2020.

1. Chadwick Boseman: 1976-2020

Chadwick Boseman was best known for his role in Black Panther. He also starred as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42.

2. Kobe Bryant: 1978-2020

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star and was also the 2008 league MVP. He's won 5 NBA championships.

3. Jeremy Bulloch: 1945-2020

Jeremy is best known as the original actor who played Boba Fett in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

4. Prince Philip: 1921-2021

Philip was a Greek and Danish prince when he met Elizabeth. They married when she was 21 in 1947. She became queen 5 years later, and he started his tenure as Britain's longest-serving royal consort.

He died on April 9, 2021, at 99 years of age.

5. Betty White: 1922-2021

Betty White passed away on the last day of 2021. She was 99 years old, just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

She was an award-winning TV personality on the show Golden Girls. Her character, naive Rose Nylund, captured the hearts of viewers and critics alike.

6. Willie Garson: 1964-2021

Garson is best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw's best friend in the hit show Sex and the City.

He passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 21st, at 57 years of age.

7. Larry King: 1933-2021

King was a veteran television and radio personality.

He passed away on January 23, 2021, at the age of 87.

8. Philip Baker Hall: 1931-2022

Hall began his career in 1970 and went on to build a very successful television career.

He starred in shows such as M*A*S*H, The West Wing, Monk, Seinfeld, and Modern Family.

9. Taylor Hawkins: 1972-2022

Hawkins was the Foo Fighter's drummer. He died on March 25 in his hotel room.

10. Thierry Mugler: 1948-2022

Mugler was a French fashion designer and perfume creator.

He died on January 23rd at the age of 73.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.