Celebrity Doppelgängers: Actors Who Should Be Cast as Relatives in a Movie

They say that everyone has a celebrity doppelgänger. Even amongst stars themselves, they have look-alikes and are often mistaken for each other. Taking that a step further, let’s look at the actors who resemble each other so much they should play relatives in a film or TV show.

1. Tom Hiddleston, Lee Pace, and JJ Field

Looking at Tom Hiddleston, Lee Pace, and JJ Field side by side, we cannot fathom how these actors are not related and why they have yet to share the screen. They are tall and boyishly handsome, have strikingly similar features, and are all close in age. With Hiddleston born in 1981, Pace in 1979, and Field in 1978, the three could play British-born brothers. While Pace is the only American of the bunch, his English accent is so convincing he can fool native Brits.

2. Margot Robbie, Jaime Pressly, and Emma Mackay

Only six years apart, Robbie and Mackey have a remarkable resemblance. People frequently mix the two up, especially when they both are blonde. Likewise, the similarity between Robbie and Pressly leaves us speechless. Despite being 13 years older than Robbie and 19 years older than Mackey, Pressly could still convincingly play their slightly older sister. Just imagine a fun road trip rom-com with the three actresses, akin to The Sweetest Thing. Someone should get on that soon.

3. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

While Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson don’t look that much alike, their auras and attitudes feel identical. The actors are close friends and have shared the screen in True Detective, Surfer Dude, and EdTV. The actors play brothers in the latter, but it’s been so long. They’ve recently joked about the possibility of being half-brothers in real life. After this revelation, isn’t the next logical thing to play brothers on screen again? Audiences would undoubtedly find this alright, alright, alright.

4. Josh Duhamel and Timothy Olyphant

Josh Duhamel and Timothy Olyphant share many similarities. Only four years apart, the two actors had strong jawlines, similar eyes and hair, and impressive statures over six feet tall. Both have enjoyed careers in television and film, but despite the resemblance, have yet to be cast as relatives. Imagine an action comedy, adventure film, or western starring the pair. The two would make incredible on-screen brothers and could pass as fraternal twins.

5. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain undoubtedly hold the record for mistaken identity. Both actresses have shared how often people think they are each other. Even before establishing themselves in Hollywood, both attended college in New York and inadvertently confused many. Even Howard’s father, Ron Howard, saw Chastain from afar in an Apple Store and thought it was his daughter Bryce.

Humorously, both star in The Help together, where their resemblance is the most lacking. The pair embrace their commonalities with humor, so it’s high time the two beautiful redheads play on-screen sisters.

6. Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth

Born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, Russell Crowe has a commanding on-screen presence. His fellow Aussie, Chris Hemsworth, also commands the screen with fervor. While their physical resemblance is lacking, their deep voices sound very similar. Moreover, the two have an indescribable sameness in their essence. Crowe and Hemsworth would make an impeccable father and son.

7. Rob Lowe and Ian Somerhalder

Look at Rob Lowe and Ian Somerhalder side by side, and you’ll convince yourself they’re related, most likely as brothers. With fourteen years between them, Lowe could also play Sommerhalder’s uncle. Both insanely handsome actors have that chiseled face with piercing eyes. The actors joke about their resemblance often. Lowe jokingly looked at Sommerhalder’s wife in the eyes and said, “This is what you’ll be seeing fifteen in the future.”

8. Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

We cannot deny how often Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester are mistaken for each other. Admittedly, I’ve seen a picture or video of Kelly more than once, thinking it was Meester. They’re not identical, but as close to it as possible. These lovely actresses quasi-embraced their look-a-like status in the film The Roommate, a sort of modern Single White Female. But a movie where the two play sisters or twins seems inevitable.

9. Dylan McDermott, Dermot Mulroney, and David Schwimmer

Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney accept and embrace the long-running joke they are the same person. With the same initials, striking eyes, and dark hair, the similarities are uncanny. The two often pose for photos and share the screen in LA to Vegas. They should go all in and play brothers in a film. Throw David Schwimmer in the mix, who resembles McDermott, and we’d get an ultra-handsome trio of brothers.

10. Zoe Saldana and Thandiwe Newton

On The Graham Norton Show, Thandiwe Newton shared a funny story of when Victoria Beckham mistook her for Zoe Saldana, amused and flattered by the mix-up. Newton called Saldana a rare beauty and suggested they could swap out for each other on set anytime the other was tired or under the weather. Truthfully, they could get away with it. Though Saldana helms from New York and Newton from England, the pair’s resemblance boggles the mind.

11. Eddie Murphy and Jay Pharoah

Comedian Jay Pharoh’s impressions astound and delight audiences. But his impression of Eddie Murphy feels like a supernatural phenomenon where Pharoah channels Murphy himself. The two look very much alike, as well. The next step should be sharing the screen as a father and son.

12. Emmy Rossum and Natalia Dyer

The first time I saw Natalia Dyer on Stranger Things, I thought, “Is she related to Emmy Rossum?” Both are brunettes with delicate features and figures. Though Rossum is much taller and nine years older, they could conceivably play sisters. Perhaps their next project could unite the two beauties.

13. Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega

If there were ever two actresses who project the same macabre energy, it’d be Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega. Their intense, deadpan demeanors, dark hair, and similar voices have many doing double takes. Their aura serves them well in their individual roles, such as Parks and Recreation and Wednesday. But they’d be a force to be reckoned with on-screen together.

14. Nathan Fillion and Jason Bateman

The two handsome and charming TV veterans have noted their resemblance to each other more than once. Fillion even told an amusing story about getting out of a speeding ticket because the officer thought he was Bateman. Fillion’s show Castle also made a joke about their look-alike status. With only two years separating them, Fillion and Bateman should play brothers on screen.

15. Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

The actresses from The Vampire Diaries and Victorious share striking physical commonalities. Both are very pretty, with dark hair and similar features. Their energy also matches. Dobrev is four years older and feels like the most obvious candidate to play Justice’s older sister.

16. Ryan Reynolds and Kate Beckinsale

On The Jimmy Fallon Show, Kate Beckinsale shared that she thinks she looks exactly like Ryan Reynolds. The thought may be surprising, but the resemblance becomes apparent when we see a side-by-side photo comparison. They could easily play brother and sister, perhaps even fraternal twins.

17. Zach Braff and Dax Shepherd

We can apply the term uncanny to Zach Braff and Dax Shepherd’s resemblance. If anyone were to believe they’re the same person, we wouldn’t blame them. The two have similar eyes and noses, are very close in height, and are the same age. The only question is- why have they not played brothers in a film or TV show yet?

18. Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill

It’s unsurprising to hear Matt Bomer auditioned for the role that went to his celebrity doppelgänger-Superman. With only six years between them and disarming good looks, the pair look like brothers from another mother. Despite Cavill’s larger stature, the two versatile and talented actors would be incredible together in a spy thriller, action comedy, or thoughtful drama.

19. Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

Quite often, people mistake Adams and Fischer for each other. Although their resemblance isn’t that close, they have enough similarities to warrant the mistake. Though Adams is a natural blonde, most know her as a redhead like Fisher. The two actresses acknowledge their doppelgänger status with humor. Fisher amusingly sent out Christmas cards with Adams’s face swapped out for her, and no one noticed.

20. Keira Knightley, Natalie Portman, Daisy Ridley, Rachel Weisz, and Katie McGrath

Five lovely actresses could not all possibly resemble each other. But Knightley, Portman, Ridley, Weisz, and McGrath should all be sisters in a movie. Knightley played Portman’s look-alike decoy in The Phantom Menace, so sisters are the natural progression. In the Star Wars universe, Ridley looks very much like Knightley. And McGrath looks so much like Weisz and Knightley. All close enough in age and British, a drama or comedy about sisterhood should be on the horizon.

21. Julie Bowen and Elizabeth Banks

Shockingly, Julie Bowen and Elizabeth Banks have yet to play relatives. The two blonde actresses would make convincing sisters or cousins. They look similar but also share similar voices, humor, and overall presence. Banks guest starred on Bowen’s series Modern Family as a friend of Bowen’s brother, so playing relatives should be next.

22. Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg

Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg have spoken about how often fans have mixed them up. Though most can tell them apart, both actors admit to having signed autographs as each other. The two shared the screen in The Departed but not as relatives. The question is- why not?

23. Benjamin Bratt and Lou Diamond Phillips

Two other actors many convince themselves are the same person are Benjamin Bratt and Lou Diamond Phillips. Both began their careers in the late 1980s and are only a year apart. Likewise, the physical resemblance is noticeable. Both handsome and charismatic, why the two have not played brothers is beyond the scope of understanding.

24. Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall-Green

The term “brothers from another mother” should unequivocally refer to Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall-Green. The pair could be in a grittier version of The Parent Trap if they wanted. The comedy that could result is too delicious to imagine, especially since Marshall-Green is American and Hardy is British. Someone needs to get onto that script soon.