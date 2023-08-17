From Stardom to Scandal: 15 Shocking Celebrity Downfalls

Well, if it isn't the beloved celebrities that somehow messed up their fame. No matter how big a star is, the fans keep it shining. And sometimes, these once-shining stars managed to ruin their fame for different possible reasons.

Some fans highlighted the celebrities they once held dear but now no longer adore. Below, we'll list 15 prominent instances that have remained etched in the memories of these fans.

1- Claire Boucher (Grimes)

Grimes seems to have transitioned into a different artistic direction that some long-time supporters find less authentic. There's a perception that her newer music lacks the genuine essence that resonated with her older fan base. Some say she probably stopped creating music and now uses AI-generated songs because she thinks that's smarter and more groundbreaking.

Both critics and former fans agree Grimes is the ultimate “pick me girl.” “I've never seen a pickier pick me than Grimes,” one commenter writes. That's gotta sting!

2- Bill Cosby

Once celebrated as a household name, Bill Cosby's reputation has taken a severe hit ever since allegations of drugging and assaulting women were brought against him. While many associate these accusations with his downfall, a counter opinion suggests that he may have displayed negative traits even before. Some say he was always a jerk who teased people too much.

3- Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer's trajectory was promising, with noteworthy roles and potential opportunities, including Bond and Batman. However, his career faced a significant setback because of serious allegations in early 2021. These accusations halted his Hollywood engagements and his agency, WME, severing ties with him.

Recent reports show that Hammer's personal life and career choices are shifting as he explores a new path, including reportedly selling time-shares at a resort in the Cayman Islands.

4- Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein's dramatic fall from an influential Hollywood figure to a widely despised individual is a stark example of a stunning decline. Legal proceedings resulted in his imprisonment for multiple counts of violation, assault, and molestation.

There are whispers that the industry knew about his actions before they became public and that his downfall came when the extent of his misconduct was finally exposed. That's the biggest fall from grace like a king brought to the guillotine.

5- Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf's career, which was once marked by successful flicks, faced massive disruptions because of his struggles. Arrests and alleged conflicts with his ex-girlfriend have led to several legal issues. Notably, In 2017, an incident in Georgia resulted in charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

Unfortunately, his racist outbursts during detention and offensive behavior didn't help, and they were all caught on video. However, he's trying to turn his life around and make a comeback. We can't say anyone wishes him luck.

6- Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres‘ departure from her show had been anticipated, with reports suggesting her contract ended in 2022. DeGeneres cited her exit as the lack of a challenge in continuing her show. However, her departure follows a period of controversy and declining ratings, impacting her ability to secure high-profile guests.

DeGeneres faced more profound challenges beyond management issues. The allegations against her and her show had a significant impact due to their credibility. These reports included accusations of misconduct and harassment by producers, leading to an investigation by WarnerMedia and removing three producers from the show.

7- Jimmy Savile

Savile's story is one of the most despicable. Known as a DJ, TV presenter, and philanthropist, he had a prominent presence in various spheres. Savile was even associated with Broadmoor Hospital in a managerial capacity. His charitable efforts garnered significant respect, and he received honors and recognition for his contributions.

Following his death, disturbing allegations emerged, revealing him as one of the UK's most prolific predators. These accusations spanned decades and involved hundreds of victims, including children and older adults. The abuse occurred at BBC studios and hospitals, including Broadmoor. Despite the initial respect he garnered, the truth about his actions emerged posthumously, tarnishing his legacy.

8- Kevin Spacey

In 2017, Kevin Spacey‘s career crumbled rapidly after allegations and revelations. The New York Times published an investigation exposing assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, igniting discussions about misconduct in the film industry.

This exposé prompted actresses like Ashley Judd to come forward, detailing instances of victimization. Spacey's association with Weinstein drew attention, and fans expressed their disillusionment. The impact of these revelations on Spacey's career was swift, with many fans unable to see him in the same light.

9- Mel Gibson

Many still consider Mel Gibson the leading Hollywood figure he once was. However, his career faced a significant fall because of his actions. An incident involving an antisemitic rant during a DUI arrest and the release of offensive voicemails tarnished his reputation.

These actions were widely condemned for their racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and antisemitic content. Some say it's shocking because society seems to be okay with antisemitism. However, the Gibson-written Passion of Christ sequel is expected to drop in 2024.

10- DaBaby

DaBaby went from being one of the most popular rappers alive to selling his tickets as BOGO because of meager ticket sales. What happened? He thought it was okay to spit homophobic gibberish and factually inaccurate comments about people living with HIV and AIDS. As society embraces acceptance and inclusivity, DaBaby was bound to be canceled, losing most fans' support.

11- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Many people say they don't think they've ever seen two people (Prince Harry and Meghan) fumble so much public support in a way that didn't involve drugs, alcohol, or some form of abuse-related scandal. Some say they went from rooting for them to just wanting them to go over a few months, while others say they miss knowing less about them.

There's a sentiment that they may have shared more personal details than necessary, and now nobody is curious about them anymore.

12- Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors gained acclaim for his role as Kang in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, his involvement in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman resulted in a significant setback. This led to his arrest on various charges, including strangulation, which was later dropped. However, it didn't end there.

Majors faces other charges including aggravated harassment and misdemeanor assault. His fanbase is dwindling, and he will likely lose several endorsements in the coming months.

13- Amber Heard

Amber Heard‘s journey has been marked by a contentious and highly publicized legal battle with her former spouse, Johnny Depp. The allegations of abuse and counter-allegations between the two led to a courtroom showdown that attracted significant media attention.

While some initially supported Heard, the legal proceedings and emerging details have created a complex narrative, leaving many unsure about the truth behind the allegations. The defamation case cost Amber Heard one million dollars, and we may not be seeing more of her on TV because of the speculations that she's hiding in Spain under a different name.

14- Will Smith

Will Smith was a beloved Hollywood figure for decades. That changed because of the shocking slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th, 2022. Nobody saw that slap coming, especially Chris Rock. The incident raised questions about the boundary between humor and respect.

Still, everyone seemed to question Smith's judgment at the moment. Will Smith won an Oscar for the best actor that night before he was ushered out. But nothing seems to be enough to shake the scrutiny and analysis from the public and media.

15- Kanye West

Kanye West faced a notable shift in perception when he expressed support for Donald Trump, leading to questions about his motivations and mental state. His association with Elon Musk and episodes related to bipolar disorder also contributed to a sense of unease. However, the situation escalated when he made anti-Semitic remarks and showed an unsettling “adoration” for Hitler.

One observer states, “He didn't fall; he swan-dived with an anchor tied to his shoes.” However, some others say he's not done yet. He's going to come back. We have no idea how, but he always does.

Source: (Reddit).