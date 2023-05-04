25 Incredible Celebrity Icons That Are Impossible To Hate

Try as you may, there are celebrities you can't bring yourself to hate. They may not be saints or perfect beings, but they live their truths and are so relatable that fans feel they could be old friends or siblings, even though they have never met.

According to the internet, here are some celebrities you can't hate.

1. Rick Moranis

Moranis is everything — an actor, comedian, musician, songwriter, writer, producer, and most importantly, a parent.

His dedication to family, even in tragedy, is what fans love most about him. One of his famous roles is in a film titled Parenthood.

2. Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers, also fondly called Mister Rogers, was an American television host. People are so in love with him that even after a decade, they voted to have one day to celebrate his legacy — what's more iconic?

3. Tony Hawk

The chances are you've never heard anyone talk negatively about the famous American skateboarder and entrepreneur.

His look has such a cute innocence, and you can tell he wants to keep doing what makes him happy and profit from his ventures.

4. Dolly Parton

Forgive us for not putting her name at the top of this list; there's no hierarchy to it, and whether she comes first or last does not change the fact that Dolly Parton is one of the sweetest souls ever to exist. Aside from her charity work, she is down-to-earth, funny, kind, and wears a bright halo no one can deny.

5. Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith is one of Hollywood's beloved godmothers, with a career spanning over seven decades, and she's still in the business of making phenomenal movies.

Despite her years in the industry, her name steers clear of controversy, proving what a remarkable force she is.

6. Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman may be convincing in playing bad guys on the screen, but he is far from being one. The English actor is famous for his roles in Harry Potter and the Philospher's Stone, Galaxy Quest, and Die Hard.

7. Betty White

Betty White was an American actress and comedian with a career that spanned almost seven decades. Nicknamed The First Lady Of Television, she was among the first women to work in front of and behind the camera.

8. Bob Ross

Bob Ross was a famous painter and television host. Folks loved his positivity and the calmness in his gentle voice just as much as they loved his art and innovation.

9. Hugh Laurie

The English actor, comedian, and musician is as unproblematic as they come. The first time I saw him on screen was in Stuart Little, and how excellently he executed his role!

10. Julie Andrews

There's nothing better than watching an actor or actress on screen, meeting them in person, and realizing they are just as sweet and loving as the characters they play.

Julie Andrews, whom everyone may remember from her role in The Sound Of Music, is as lovely as Maria, the character she plays, according to a fan who has had tea with her.

11. Weird Al Yankovic

How can anyone hate Weird Al? He's as weird and crazy as they come. His humor and creative side are most prominent in his parodies of popular songs.

12. Keanu Reeves

Also known as the internet's favorite guy, the Canadian actor is every woman's crush and every man's role model — who doesn't love a guy that can take down every bad guy in the city without running out of bullets?

13. John Candy

Canada has birthed many incredible talents, one of which would never be forgotten is John Candy. Through his roles, his big heart reflects, and folks can see it.

14. Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart is the sage everyone wishes they had in their lives. Unfortunately, only the X-Men had the privilege. He is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood and has had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1996.

15. Brandan Fraser

Fraser has faced his fair share of controversy, abuse, and injustice. It is incredible to see people acknowledge his genius and contribution to the movie industry once more.

16. David Tennant

Tennant is a Scottish actor who rose to fame for his role in Doctor Who. Someone claims, “he is probably one of the sweetest human beings who have ever walked this earth.”

17. Paul Rudd

The only reason anyone could hate Paul Rudd is that he never grows old — blame his genes. The man is a gem and must be protected at all costs.

18. Danny DeVito

One person shares that while DeVito was working on The Sunshine Boys, he got someone at the theatre to give him a list of every cast and crew member's birthday.

After curtain calls, he would bring them to the stage and get the audience to sing happy birthday while a cake rolled in.

19. John Cena

Haters can't see the actor and wrestler long enough to hate on him. What people love most about him is his ability to make a wish appearance come through and how you never see it coming.

20. Brian May

“Any time anyone has a story about what a lovely bloke he is, someone around the room has another one about he's even nicer,” a contributor writes.

21. Michael Caine

It is no coincidence that Caine is in every Christopher Nolan movie. The actor is phenomenal and amazing to work with. The British icon has an impressive career spanning seven decades.

22. Hugh Jackman

Until 2021, Jackman held the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character. He played the role of Logan (Wolverine) in the X-Men series, his most notable role on the big screen.

23. Chadwick Boseman

Boseman was a hero not just in the films but in reality. The record-breaking actor who played the Black Panther role also starred in movies like 21 Bridges and 42. Fans still mourn the exit of the icon.

24. Robin Williams

The actor and comedian was loved for the wide range of characters he played and his ability to improvise, creating some of the most humorous and exciting moments on film.

25. Rick Astley

One thing is for sure; Astley will never give us up or let us down — perhaps it is why everyone loves him. Astley has been in the music industry for decades and is a radio personality, too.

This thread inspired this post.

