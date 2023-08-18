24 Celebrity Kids Future Autobiographies People Are Interested in Reading

We all know celebrities can be messy, and we all love to watch the chaos unfold. However, no one truly knows what goes on inside these celebrity homes… except the kids. People online are talking about what celebrity kids they would love to have an autobiography from, and I rounded up the top 24 for your pleasure.

1- X Æ A-12

I don’t know how to say their name, but I know I want to know everything about their childhood. X Æ A-12 is the child of Grimes and Elon Musk, named after a combination of unknown variables and artificial intelligence. With such eccentric parents, I’m sure they’re going to have a wild and weird life.

2- Moroccan and Monroe Cannon

Nick Cannon has a dozen kids and will likely have more before he calls it quits. But the internet and I want an autobiography from his twins he shares with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe. They can both write a book or just one of them, but I’m dying for the details of this weirdly complex family.

3- North West

North West is the first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The celebrity couple was a huge deal in Hollywood, and their divorce was even crazier. North West seems to be growing up at an alarming rate, and I’m already wondering if she’ll ever spill the beans about what it was like growing up with these two fame-hungry parents.

4- Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise is the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Suri and her father are estranged, with sources close to the family citing Scientology as the reason for the distance. Many people on the internet would be fascinated to learn about how their relationship crumbled and other details about her life growing up as the daughter of these two celebrities.

5- Maddox Jolie-Pitt

I’d be excited to read an autobiography from Maddox or one of the other Jolie-Pitt children. Angelina has kept her children’s lives rather private, but many people want to know juicy details of how she and Brad’s relationship ended and what they were like as parents.

6- Trey Smith

Trey Smith is Will Smith’s song from a previous relationship, so he is the half-brother to Jaden and Willow. Many refer to him as the “forgotten Smith” as he is not nearly as famous as his half-siblings. It’d be interesting to get his perspective on his family’s level of fame versus his lack thereof and whether or not it was a deliberate choice.

7- Lincoln Bell Shepard

Frankly, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard never seem to shut up about their magical parenting style, so I’d like to know what their home life is like for one of the kids. Lincoln is the eldest child, so most people want an autobiography from her about what her parents are like at home.

8- Violet Affleck

I’ll take an autobiography from any other of the Garner-Affleck kids, but most people want one from Violet. Interestingly, Violet has a very pleasant relationship with Jennifer Lopez, and I’d be interested to hear more about that. And, of course, people want to know what it was like when Ben and Jennifer Garner’s relationship went south.

9- Barron Trump

While I have no interest in Barron Trump’s autobiography, as I suspect he’ll grow up to be just as robotic and bland as his other siblings, many people on the internet want whatever tea he has to spill. He was the only Trump child who lived in the White House because his other siblings are older, so he might have some fascinating information to offer.

10- Prince Archie

Prince Archie is Prince Harry’s and Megan Markle’s oldest child and was born shortly before Megan and Harry decided to leave the Royal Family behind. While he won’t remember the chaos around that event, he will likely have some insight into his parents, specifically his father’s, transition out of royalty.

11- Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn is the oldest son of Victoria and David Beckham. I don’t think he’ll have too much interesting dirt on the celebrity couple, but I would like to know what they were like as parents and how he felt about his childhood which was somewhat in the spotlight.

12- Samuel Black

Samuel Black is the son of the ever-hilarious Jack Black. Unlike many of the other kiddos on this list, we want his autobiography for wholesome reasons. I like to imagine Jack Black as a wonderful father, and I think Samuel’s autobiography would be a heartfelt and moving read.

13- Paris Jackson

While most people want one of Michael Jackson’s kids to write a book revealing all the dirty details, all his children only speak fondly of him. Nevertheless, an autobiography by Paris Jackson would be interesting. I’ve read some profiles of her and think her book would be insightful and unique, as she seems sweet and authentic.

14- Hailie Jade

Hailie Jade is Eminem’s surprisingly well-adjusted daughter. While she and her father seem to have a lovely relationship, I’d be interested to hear what she thought about being mentioned in some of his most famous songs and how she feels about her parents’ rough relationship.

15- Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon is Madonna’s oldest child, and just like her mom, she is saucy and provocative. I didn’t even know Madonna had children until now, and I imagine she is an unorthodox mother, to say the least. People want a glimpse into the unusual childhood of Lourdes, which likely consisted of a lot of chaos, but not necessarily in a bad way.

16- Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

Wyatt is Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s oldest daughter. With two super famous parents, it’s no wonder people want her to write a book. I’m not exactly sure what I want out of her book, but whatever she has to offer about her parents and her childhood will likely be compelling.

17- Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. She’s a semi-successful actress and has appeared on a few reality competition shows, like The Masked Singer. Her autobiography would be fun because she’s had an exciting life of fame into adulthood, so it would be about her parents as well as her endeavors.

18- Chet Hanks

Tom Hanks has a few children, but none as fascinating as Chet. While Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks seem to have the same warm and personable demeanor as their father, Chet is a little more intense and has major gym bro vibes. His autobiography would be a trip but maybe surprisingly thoughtful.

19- Mason Disick

As someone who watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I know Mason has a lot to tell us. He was old enough to understand what was happening when Kourtney and Scott broke up, and now with Travis in the picture, I’m eager to know his thoughts and feelings on both his parents and the Kardashian family in general.

20- Blue Ivy Carter

I know you all saw this one coming. Blue Ivy is Beyonce and Jay Z’s oldest daughter. She seems like a confident and cool girl and probably has a lot of tea on her parents and the rest of her family, including Solange. It’d be captivating to hear her opinion on the elevator fiasco and the emotional and revealing album Lemonade.

21- Noah Shannon Green

Noah is the son of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Megan and Brian seem to be very loving and accepting parents and have received flack for it from the press and public. I’d love to hear about all the drama, including Megan’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, from Noah’s perspective.

22- Jayden James Federline

Jayden is the son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. The drama and intrigue that follows Britney seem perpetual, and I’m dying to know what Britney and Kevin are like as parents, as I imagine Jayden’s life has included plenty of chaos and confusion.

23- Maya Hawke

I didn’t know Maya Hawke was the offspring of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, but now I see how much she looks like her mom! She is supposedly very close to both her parents, but I want to know what she thinks about her dad allegedly cheating on Uma with the nanny who practically raised Maya.

24- Brandon Thomas Lee

Brandon Thomas Lee is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, so I bet he would have some crazy stories to tell. Pamela and Tommy were one of the most chaotic couples in Hollywood at the time, and maybe ever. Brandon is an actor, so he clearly doesn’t mind the attention, and we’d love a juicy book about everything.

Source: (Reddit).