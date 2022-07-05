10 Celebrity Marriages That Fizzled Fast

As most people know, celebrities are notorious for their quick marriages and even quicker divorces. Here is a list of celebrity marriages that fizzled faster than most.

1. Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

This one's a doozy. Britney and Jason were only married for a whopping 55 hours!

They flew to Vegas during a wild New Years' Eve and found themselves at the infamous Little White Wedding Chapel. The next morning she woke up, told her mom and manager, and before anyone could even have their morning coffee, the marriage was annulled.

Must have been the best 55 hours of Alexander's life, since he tried to crash her recent nuptials to Sam Asghari.

2. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

While not as short as Britney and Jason, this one came pretty close. Kim and Kris were married for 72 days. Fans supported them because of the alliteration of their names and not much else.

He also proved to be a true dud, as he dragged their divorce out as much as possible with claims of fraud, and infidelity (with her most recent ex-husband Kanye). Poor guy had to watch all of his get-rich-quick dreams go down the drain.

3. Drew Barrymore and Tom Green

Even though Drew and Tom's marriage only lasted 6 months, they seem to be on pretty good terms these days. He even appeared on her talk show in 2020.

4. Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

This marriage lasted only 9 months. They married after meeting on the set of Lopez's music video for “Love Don't Cost a Thing” in September of 2001 and had announced their divorce by June of the following year.

5. Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson

Pam and Kid lasted a total of four months. Originally, there were rumors that he was jealous that she had appeared in Borat, but it later came out that the real reason for their split was money disputes and family drama.

6. Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham

The beginning of this nightmare wedding was the fact that it was officiated by Kris Jenner. These two got married in October 2017 and announced their breakup in May of the next year.

7. Cher and Gregg Allman

These two married in 1975 and only lasted 9 whopping days. Substance use was allegedly the biggest reason for her filing so quickly. Impressively, though, in those nine days, they managed to conceive a son, Elijah Blue Allman, who actually went on to become a musician himself.

8. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Fans of this celeb couple were put through way too much emotional trauma with this relationship. First, they announced the end of their engagement in 2013, only to reunite years later. Then, they quietly married in 2018, and THEN called it quits for good in August of 2019. I hope they at least provided therapy for the emotional damage done to their poor fans.

9. Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

These two were dating, engaged, married, and divorced before the world even conceived of them as a couple. They did the classic secret ceremony in Las Vegas, and four days later, after a pretty public argument, Cage filed for an annulment.

10. Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly

Soon after Carrey and his first wife, Melissa Womer filed for divorce in 1993, he came out publicly with his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly. They were married in a low-key mountain top ceremony in 1996, and then took a few friends and went on their honeymoon.

Less than a year later, they filed for divorce, and Holly began not-so-secretly dating another one of her costars, Edward Burns. Carrey moved on shortly after as well.

