David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens? Stars Who Were Once Roommates

Most of us have had roommates, whether it was to make rent more affordable or because we wanted to live with a good friend. Well, many celebrities have had roommates, too, but their former roommates are probably a lot more famous than yours or mine. Check out 25 celebrity roommates who shared a space for a while. Some of these roomies lived together before they made it big, while others housed together while shooting a film!

1. Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve

Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve were great friends when they were both alive and were even roommates for a while. They met at Juilliard in the 1970s and supported one another’s career throughout their whole friendship. While they had very different personalities in many ways, they got along extremely well.

2. Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper

While filming their movie Aloha, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper, two of the lead stars, shared a house. Their cohabitation was short-lived, lasting less than a month, as they were close to finishing the movie. They also admit that they barely saw each other because they were both so busy.

3. Oliver Hudson and Rashida Jones

Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson’s brother, and Rashida Jones are very good friends, and it was recently revealed that they were roommates for a while! Rashida commented on an Instagram post of Oliver singing at home, saying she forgot how often he did this and even misses his casual crooning.

4. Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams were the leads in the emotional and potent movie Blue Valentine. During production, they lived together for almost a month. They initially lived together at the director’s request to get into character, but they stayed in the same home because they got along so well.

5. Laura Dern and Marianne Williamson

Not all the interesting celebrity roommates are Hollywood actors. Talented actress Laura Dern and former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson shared an apartment when they were both very young. Laura Dern wasn’t even 18 yet and had just finished high school!

6. Raven-Symoné and Lindsay Lohan

These two former Disney stars lived together in an apartment but barely saw one another. Raven-Symoné and Lindsay Lohan didn’t exactly run in the same social circles during the time, and Raven said Lindsay was barely ever there, but her clothes were.

7. Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder

I didn’t know these two were ever friends, but this pairing oddly makes perfect sense to me. The two successful actresses roomed together in the 1990s and were supposedly attached at the hip. Sadly, their friendship did not end well, and they are not on great terms.

8. Holly Hunter and Frances McDormand

Holly Hunter and Frances McDormand are another pair of roommates who surprised me but also seem logical. These two phenomenal actresses met through their ex-boyfriends and quickly became close friends, moving in together shortly after meeting.

9. Justin Long and Jonah Hill

These two kings of the big screen shared a place in Los Angeles in the mid-2000s. They seem like an odd pairing and were apparently not the best roommates. They constantly annoyed one another and report that they are much better friends when not living together.

10. Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, and Eddie Redmayne

This one’s a trifecta! Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, and Eddie Redmayne all lived together before any of their careers took off. They rented a mediocre apartment together and have told funny stories about how they used to sit around lamenting about their role rejections.

11. Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito

Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito were not living together because of a movie. These two iconic stars shared a home when they were still trying to break into the industry in the 1960s. They were roommates when they both first got paid acting roles and supported each other at the beginning of their successful careers.

12. Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Another unexpected duo, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, also lived together. They shared a home for a brief time when they were kids on The Mickey Mouse Club show. Ryan had to move in with Justin to stay on the show because his mother had to remain in Canada to work.

13. Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore

Another Hollywood and DC duo who lived together are Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore. This famous actor and politician were roommates when they both attended Harvard. They lived in a dorm together and became fast friends who are still close to this day.

14. Adam Sandler and Judd Apatow

This pair makes perfect sense to me, and I like to think their time together influenced one another’s comedy style. Before either of them was famous, Adam Sandler and Judd Apatow lived together in the Valley in Los Angeles, cramped into a small apartment.

15. Lea Michele and Dianna Agron

Lea Michele and Dianna Agron played bitter enemies on their show Glee, but behind the scenes, they were living together. On-screen, they had to hate one another, but at home, they were extremely close and got along beautifully as roommates, making baked goods for one another all the time.

16. Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson

Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson are another pair that I imagine influenced one another creatively while living together. Since Owen Wilson has been in almost every Wes Anderson movie, it’s safe to say they got along well as roommates and are still close to this day.

17. Penn Badgley and Milo Ventimiglia

Penn Badgley and Milo Ventimiglia were roommates while they were filming Bedford Diaries. They went out together frequently in New York City, and Milo used to help 19-year-old Penn sneak into all the clubs, bars, and venues they would party at, a sign of a true friend.

18. Hillary Clinton and Janet Hill

Hillary Clinton and Janet Hill, the mother of NBA player Grant Hill, were roommates back in their college days, as both high-powered ladies attended Wellesley College. That was a long time ago, but both of the women’s families have grown close over the years and stayed in touch.

19. Kiefer Sutherland and Robert Downey Jr.

Considering the Hollywood rumors about how chaotic these two are, it makes sense they once roomed together. Kiefer Sutherland and Robert Downey Jr. lived together in Los Angeles in the 1980s. These two were extremely close and supported one another through some of their darkest times.

20. Connie Britton and Lauren Graham

Connie Britton and Lauren Graham make an adorable pair, and I love the fact they were roomies! These two talented ladies met in an acting class in NYC and became fast friends, eventually moving in together. They were broke but had a great time living together anyway.

21. Ilana Glazer and Rachel Bloom

These two successful sitcom stars were roommates in Brooklyn for a while. Ilana Glazer and Rachel Bloom, despite their separate success in the industry, remain good friends today and only have nice things to say about one another.

22. Ving Rhames and Stanley Tucci

These two were roommates in college, as they both went to SUNY Purchase. Not only are they buddies, but Stanley is responsible for giving Ving, aka Irving, his lovable and clever nickname. They were both acting students and supported each other every step of the way in their careers.

23. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

It’s not surprising that this iconic duo lived together for some time. These two childhood friends roomed together in the 1990s, and that’s when they wrote the script for Good Will Hunting together. Their shared house was in Venice Beach in LA, but they had to move into a smaller place when they ran out of money for rent.

24. Ewan McGregor and Jude Law

Ewan McGregor and Jude Law have been friends for decades and lived together when they were still trying to find their fitting in the industry. They shared a home while living in London and broke into the industry together. Now, they own Natural Nylon together, a British film company.

25. David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens

David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, lived together during their time at the California Institute of the Arts. Following Paul’s death, David Hasselhoff posted a photo of the two of them from college with a heartfelt message about how much Paul would be missed.