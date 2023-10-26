25 Celebrity Siblings Who Dominate the Film Industry

I think we all know that nepotism in Hollywood is strong, but it’s not always the children of famous parents. Hollywood is also home to many celebrity siblings who have formidable combined filmographies featuring some of the best movies of all time. From acting families to directing duos, here are 25 of the most talented and famous siblings in the film and TV industry.

1. The Wilsons

Kicking off the list are two of my favorite actors: Luke and Owen Wilson. They’re clearly some of Wes Anderson’s favorite actors to cast, and they always deliver outstanding and clever performances. From Legally Blonde to Bottle Rocket to Cars to Idiocracy to The Royal Tenenbaums to Wedding Crashers and more, they have an impressive combined filmography.

2. The Gyllenhaals

Jake and Maggie are two extremely talented actors who have been in some of the most successful movies. Their unique mannerisms and distinct appearances make them compelling stars in films like Nightcrawler, The Dark Knight, Brokeback Mountain, Donnie Darko, Mona Lisa Smile, Hysteria, and many more.

3. The Skarsgårds

There are a few generations of successful Skarsgårds men, but I’m talking about Alexander, Bill, Gustaf, Sam, and Valter. These five are all in the business and have some impressive titles on their resume. From Zoolander to Pirates of the Caribbean, it feels like they’ve been in everything.

4. The Marx Brothers

This one is a bit of a throwback, but the Marx brothers deserve to be on the list even though they aren’t prominent anymore. Harpo, Groucho, Chico, and Gummo were a hilarious comedy act from the vaudeville era and starred in many successful films.

5. The Cusacks

Joan, John, and Ann Cusack are all successful actors. There are a few other Cusack siblings, but these three are the stars. They’ve been in movies like Identity, Serendipity, Sixteen Candles, Addams Family Values, School of Rock, A League of Their Own, Nightcrawler, and more.

6. The Coen Brothers

Joel and Ethan Coen are a directing duo who are the creative masterminds behind some of my favorite films. They’re responsible for beloved movies like Fargo, Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Burn After Reading, and True Grit, just to name a few.

7. The Fiennes

Getting back to the acting siblings, Joseph and Ralph Fiennes are two highly compelling actors who are great at playing the bad guy. They’ve been in movies and series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shakespeare in Love, The Menu, The English Patient, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and some of the Harry Potter films.

8. The Bridges

Jeff and Beau Bridges are another pair of well-known actors who happen to be bros. Both have received awards for their performances and have an impressive filmography. The two have been in films like The Mountain Between Us, Max Payne, The Big Lebowski, Iron Man, and True Grit.

9. The Fondas

While Jane Fonda is undeniably the more famous of the sibling pair, Peter Fonda also had a lot of great movie credits before his 2019 death. Between the two of them, they’ve been in many series and films, including Grace and Frankie, This Is Where I Leave You, Barefoot in the Park, 9 to 5, Ulee’s Gold, Ocean’s Twelve, and more.

10. The Phoenix Brothers

Sadly, River is unable to make more movies, but his combined filmography with his brother is still immense. The two have starred in films like Stand by Me, Dark Blood, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Joker, Beau Is Afraid, Her, Signs, The Village, and many more incredible projects.

11. The Olsens

In the late ’90s and early ’00s, Mary Kate and Ashley, the Olsen twins, carried the family filmography with adorable series and movies like Full House and New York Minute. But now, their sister Elizabeth is the one getting the gigs, with projects like WandaVision, Love & Death, Oldboy, Wind River, and Avengers films.

12. The Quaids

Dennis is by far the better-known brother, but Randy has also been in plenty of notable roles. The two are known for their parts in Brokeback Mountain, Hard Rain, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Parent Trap, The Day After Tomorrow, and The Rookie.

13. The Afflecks

Some might see Ben as the more successful brother, but Casey is no slouch when it comes to title credits. And the two are undeniably talented. They might not be everyone’s favorite celebrities, but they’ve been in extraordinary films like Good Will Hunting, Gone Baby Gone, Manchester by the Sea, Oppenheimer, Gone Girl, and many more.

14. The Hemsworths

The degree of the Hemsworth brothers’ talent is up for debate, but there is no denying that they’re all quite famous. Liam, Luke, and Chris all have decently successful careers thanks to projects like Thor, Westworld, The Last Song, Extraction, The Avengers, and The Hunger Games.

15. The Hudsons

Kate and Oliver Hudson have several other siblings, but they’re the famous two. They’ve done a wide range of movies and shows. Some of their best projects include Almost Famous, Knives Out, Scream Queens, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, And Just Like That…, and Dawson’s Creek.

16. The Culkins

How could anyone forget about the famous Culkin brothers? Macaulay is likely still the most famous, but Kieran and Rory are also doing well in the industry. Between the three of them, they’ve been in shows and movies like Succession, Home Alone, Castle Rock, She’s All That, My Girl, The Good Son, Signs, and Scream 4.

17. The Fannings

Dakota and Elle Fanning are both famous and successful in their own rights, although Elle took a little longer to get established. They’ve been in so many films, from Coraline to Charlotte’s Web to Maleficent to Super 8 and more, and that doesn’t include their TV appearances.

18. The Baldwins

Like the Skarsgårds, the Baldwins are a big family of actors. Alec is the most famous one, but Stephen, William, and Daniel also have some decent credits. The family’s filmography includes Beetlejuice, The Usual Suspects, Flatliners, and Grey Gardens.

19. The Francos

He was once a heartthrob, but now James Franco is just creepy. Luckily, we can all fall back on his not-creepy (as far as we know) brother Dave! Between the two brothers, their filmography includes Spider-Man, Pineapple Express, Sausage Party, 21 Jump Street, The Little Hours, and much more.

20. The Deschanels

Zooey and Emily Deschanel are another pair of famous siblings who have their own projects going for them. Emily is most famous for her starring role in Bones, and Zooey’s show New Girl was also a success. The two have also been in movies like (500) Days of Summer, Yes Man, Elf, Rose Red, Boogeyman, and Spider-Man 2.

21. The Duffs

Hilary and Haylie Duff might not be winning Oscars, but they’re still prominent actors. Hilary is best known for her kid show, Lizzie McGuire, but she’s also been in shows like Gossip Girl, How I Met Your Father, and Younger. Their combined filmography includes A Cinderella Story, Napoleon Dynamite, Material Girls, and more.

22. The Arquettes

I think we all know David and Patricia for their roles in Scream, Severance, The Act, and Boyhood. But their other siblings – Rosanna, Richmond, and the late Alexis – have played minor roles in major films, like Fight Club, Zodiac, Desperately Seeking Susan, Crash, The Wedding Singer, and Pulp Fiction.

23. The Roberts

I think we all know Julia Roberts, but her brother, Eric Roberts, is also successful in the industry. He’s won Academy awards and has more than 700 film and TV credits for works like The Dark Knight, The Expendables, Suits, Babylon, and more. Of course, she’s known for her many movies, like Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, Erin Brockovich, Eat, Pray, Love, and others.

24. The Wachowski Sisters

Another powerhouse directing duo is the Wachowskis. Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski are brilliant directors who made all the Matrix films, as well as sensational movies like V for Vendetta, Cloud Atlas, Speed Racer, and more. They have a knack for creating captivating worlds within their movies.

25. The Russo Brothers

Anthony and Joe Russo are yet another pair of sibling directors who dominate the industry. They worked on the cult favorite Community and made many movies together. Some of their top films are Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, You, Me and Dupree, The Gray Man, and more, including more Marvel films.