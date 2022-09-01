Celebrities You Didn’t Know Voiced Disney Characters

Disney films are known for their lovable, often relatable characters. They are also known for their all-star casts. Here are some celebrities you may not have known voiced these Disney characters.

Oprah Winfrey as Eudora (Princess and the Frog)

Oprah Winfrey has a hand in many different industries, but did you know that she voiced Tiana's mother, Eudora?

Demi Moore as Esmerelda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

The G.I. Jane star expanded her career into animated movies as the beloved character Esmerelda.

Joaquin Phoenix as Kenai (Brother Bear)

Everyone knows Joaquin from his chilling rendition of The Joker, but before all of that, he voiced Kenai, the boy who was turned into a bear as a punishment for being cruel to animals.

Chloe Grace Moretz as Young Penny (Bolt)

Chloe Grace Moretz has been on the big screen since she was a young girl, but did you know that she also made a Disney debut?

Idris Elba as Fluke (Finding Dory)

Idris Elba has a wide acting portfolio, and Disney is one of them. Not only did he voice the bully sea lion Fluke in Finding Dory, he also voiced Chief Bogo in Zootopia the same year.

Tony Goldwyn as Tarzan

Scandal's favorite leading man was the voice of Tarzan, the man raised by apes, in the 1999 film.

Mindy Kaling as Disgust (Inside Out)

Mindy Kaling got her taste of Disney fame in 2015 when she voiced Disgust in the film Inside Out.

John Krasinski as Frank McCay (Monsters University)

The Office actor took a break from his cubicle to voice scarer Frank McCay in Monsters University.

Kerry Washington as Natalie (Cars 3)

Scandal's leading lady stepped out of the office to take on the small role of Natalie, a statistical analyst.

Sarah Silverman as Vanellope (Wreck-It Ralph)

Silverman voiced the character in 2012 and reprised her role for the sequel.

