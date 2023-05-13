Celebrities That Are Surprisingly Still Married Today

Some of these celebrities may have been in the news recently, but it's not for splitting up. Here are ten celeb couples that are still married today.

1. David and Victoria Beckham

These two first crossed paths in 1997 at a charity football match at the Manchester United players' lounge. A year later, they announced their engagement.

In 1998 they were already expecting their first child. They welcomed Brooklyn on March 4, 1999. They tied the knot three months later on the 4th of July at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin.

2. Robert Downey Jr. And Susan Levin

When Robert met Susan, he was going through a difficult time in his life. He's been battling a drug addiction as well as spending time in jail.

Robert met Susan in 2003 when she was working on the movie Gothika. The two immediately hit it off. She is referred to as the “miracle” who saved her husband's life. He vowed to remain sober once they were wed in 2005.

3. Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Meryl and Don met in a slightly unconventional way. Meryl's previous partner, John Cazale, had just passed away and Don lent her his apartment to stay in.

In 1978, when Don and Meryl married, she reportedly said, “I haven't gotten over John's death, but I've got to go on living and Don has shown me how to do that.”

4. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made their red carpet debut in 1986. Tom Hanks was going through a divorce at the time.

Hanks and Wilson wed in 1988. Wilson wore an iconic and non-traditional short wedding dress. They now have 4 children together.

5. Samuel L. Jackson and Latanya Richardson

These two actually met in college. They reportedly made a pact at the beginning of their relationship to stick together no matter what. They have one daughter together, Zoe Jackson.

6. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

These two first crossed paths when Bacon was doing a play in the 70's. A decade later, they worked together on the film Lemon Sky.

Sedgwick said at first that Bacon wasn't her type, and even went so far as to say, “I vividly remember looking at his butt when he walked away after we first met and thought, ‘Well, I guess some girls like that.'” However, she seemed to have a change of heart, as the pair wed in 1988.

7. Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest

Curtis admits in a sweet confession that she knew she could marry Guest as soon as she saw him. The twist is that the first time she ever saw him was in a magazine.

“Debra Hill and I were flipping through a Rolling Stone magazine when I turned to a photograph of three men. I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I'd never seen him before, but I pointed at him. ‘I'm going to marry that man', I said to my friend.”

Hill knew Guest's agent and shared Curtis' number with them, but Guest never called.

At that time, Curtis actually began casually dating someone else. After dropping him off at the airport and saying her final goodbye, she headed to a Hollywood restaurant for dinner.

Chris was sitting three tables away. He waved at her, she waved at him, and then he got up to leave. He waved again with a gesture that seemed to say “see you around.” They had their first date in July of that year and by December they were wed.

8. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of the most famous Hollywood couples. They started dating while Will was still married to his ex-wife. Jada and Shere Zampino co-mothered in the early years and Jada was introduced to the concept of a blended family.

Their relationship has had many ups and downs, and they even split up once. At this time, Jada had her famed “entanglement” with August Alsina.

Despite these difficulties, though, divorce was never an option for either of them, and they have stayed strong since.

9. Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi broke many important barriers when they wed in 2008. They met at a party in 2000 but they didn't become more than friends until 2004.

Reportedly, their relationship is what gave De Rossi the confidence to come out publicly as gay.

10. Denzel and Pauletta Washington

Denzel and Pauletta first met on the set of the 1977 TV movie Wilma, which coincidentally was also Denzel's first on-screen acting role.

However, their romance didn't blossom until a year later, when they were working on another project together. Denzel actually proposed to Pauletta three times before she finally agreed to tie the knot.

This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.