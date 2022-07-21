30 Celebs Who Look Nothing Like Their Characters, #3 Surprised Us

We've all seen it before. An actor who looks nothing like their character on the big screen. We've all seen it before. It can be pretty jarring and often leaves us wondering how they even got the part in the first place.

Amazing Transformations

This article will look at 30 actors and celebrities who don't look anything like their characters. Some of them are so different that you might not even recognize them!

Image Credit: Adam Nemser-PHOTOlink.net.

1. Scathach vs. Lady Gaga

We all know Lady Gaga for her outlandish fashion sense and outrageous persona. But did you know that she started her career as a relatively average-looking person? That's right before she was the world-famous Lady Gaga; she was just Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

She even played a relatively normal character on the hit show American Horror Story: Hotel. But when she was cast as Scathach in American Horror Story: Roanoke, she underwent a complete transformation. The character's wild, feral look is far from Gaga's usual out-there fashion.

Image Credit: Admedia.

2. Rebecca Pearson vs. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is best known for her roles in romantic comedies and teen dramas. She's always been the girl-next-door type with a down-to-earth personality. But when she was cast as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, she took on the role of a woman who has been through some tough times.

The character is hardened by her experiences, which is reflected in her appearance. Moore looks completely different than she does in her other roles, having been seemingly aged several years.

Image Credit: Carrie-nelson.

3. Dwight vs. Austin Amelio

Austin Amelio is best known for his role as Dwight on The Walking Dead. He's a rough and tumble sort of guy who has been through many challenging situations. But in real life, Amelio looks nothing like his character.

He's pretty clean-cut and well-groomed. It's amazing what a little (or a lot) of makeup can do to change someone's appearance!

Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency.

4. Mrs. Hughes vs. Phyllis Logan

Phyllis Logan is best known for her role as Mrs. Hughes on Downton Abbey. She's a no-nonsense woman who keeps a tight rein on the household staff.

But in real life, Logan looks nothing like her character. She's pretty glamorous and stylish. It just shows that you can't always judge a book by its cover!

Image Credit: Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media.

5. Emmit Stussy vs. Ewan McGregor