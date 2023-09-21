Central Perk Coffeehouse from ‘Friends’ Set to Open First Location in Boston

Central Perk Coffeehouse — where the characters on Friends hang out — will open its first real-life location on Newbury Street in Boston. The coffeehouse features artisanal coffee and unique cocktails guided by chef Tom Colicchio.

“Central Perk was far more than just a coffee shop; it stands as a living testament to the enduring legacy and adoration that fans hold for Friends,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in a press release. “Central Perk Coffeehouse perfectly balances the modern and nostalgic, providing a contemporary atmosphere, complemented by food and beverage offerings that celebrates the iconic series. We are beyond thrilled to welcome fans from around the world to Boston, where they can savor a delicious cup of coffee and create new and lasting memories with their friends.”

“We are incredibly excited that the world class city of Boston will be the home of our new Central Perk Coffeehouse,” said Joe Gurdock, CenPer Holdings. “Newbury Street and the city’s Back Bay neighborhood are treasured gems, known and admired around the globe. We are so fortunate to have found the ideal first location for this concept. We can’t wait to open our doors and join the amazing collection of retailers in the community and neighborhood. We look forward to welcoming locals and fans alike to come in daily to create their own stories in this new updated space with a great cup of coffee and fantastic food!”

The Central Perk Coffeehouse Menu Pays Homage to the Friends Characters

The Central Perk Coffeehouse menu pays homage to the Friends characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer on the NBC sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004. It remains a favorite show to binge-stream. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour added a Central Perk Café that became a hit with tourists, but the new coffeehouse in Boston marks the first permanent Central Perk property not on a studio lot.

The press release for the Central Perk Coffeehouse reads, “With the benefit of the culinary advice of Top Chef Tom Colicchio, Central Perk Coffeehouse presents an eclectic Friends-themed menu that brings forth an array of beverages and dishes, playfully named to pay homage to the beloved characters and moments from the show. From Princess Consuela’s Banana Mocha blend and Chandler’s Chocolate Milk Cold Foam to a selection of beer, wine, and cordials including a creative twist on espresso martinis, there is something to satisfy every craving. Accompanying these exceptional drinks, guests will relish acclaimed Master Baker Melissa Weller’s Signature CP Bagel, Joey’s Meatball Sandwich, Rachel’s Side Salad, Grandma’s Chicken Salad, Weekend at Caesars Salad, Mama’s Little Bakery Cheesecake, and more.”

Central Perk Coffeehouse is located at 205 Newbury Street, Boston, Massachusetts. The Friends-themed hotspot is set to open sometime in October.