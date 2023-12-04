CEOs Want You To Stop Saying ‘Work-Life Balance.’ Here’s What They Want You To Say Instead

The phrase “work-life balance” has long been a staple in the corporate lexicon, but now, leading CEOs are challenging its validity, each presenting their own vision for integrating work with personal life

The Harmony Circle By Jeff Bezos's

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the wealthiest individuals globally, argues that work and life should intertwine in a harmonious circle, not balance precariously like scales. At an Axel Springer event in 2018, Bezos criticized the traditional view of work-life balance, suggesting that happiness and energy in personal life fuel productivity and creativity at work. Bezos challenges the notion that work and personal life are in constant competition for time and attention.

Satya Nadella's Alignment Approach

Moving away from the idea of balancing and towards a more integrated, seamless merging of work and personal interests, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, echoing Bezos, advocates for “work-life harmony.” Nadella, in a conversation with the Australian Financial Review, shared how aligning one's deep interests with their work can lead to a more fulfilling life.

Thasunda Brown Duckett's Portfolio Life

Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of TIAA, takes a more radical stance, labeling work-life balance a “lie.” She proposes viewing life as a “portfolio,” where roles as a mother, wife, and business executive are parts of a whole. In her conversation with Fortune CEO Alan Murray, Duckett emphasized being fully present in each aspect of life rather than trying to allocate equal time to each.

Arianna Huffington's Integration Model

Arianna Huffington of Thrive Global and The Huffington Post argues against the dichotomy of work and life. Speaking to Great Place to Work, she stressed the importance of “work-life integration,” advocating for bringing one's whole self to work. Huffington emphasizes that personal life should take precedence, with work being a part of life, not vice versa.

Elon Musk's All-in Approach

In stark contrast, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is known for his demanding work ethos. Musk's approach, as reported by AFP and CNBC, involves intense work hours and a personal commitment to work that often encroaches on personal life, like spending the night at the office. This philosophy was evident when he reportedly required X employees to commit long hours. Musk has openly criticized remote work, a practice that many argue enhances work-life balance. Musk has labeled it as “morally wrong,” contending that it undermines the level of commitment and productivity traditionally expected in a workplace setting.

Is the CEO's Vision Attainable for Employees?

It's intriguing, yet perhaps not entirely surprising, that these novel perspectives on work-life balance are emerging from CEOs, individuals often characterized by their relentless drive for success. This drive might explain why many of them advocate for blurring the lines between work and personal lives, viewing this integration as a pathway to greater achievement and satisfaction.

In light of these evolving views from the C-suite, a critical question arises: Is the kind of life these CEOs endorse truly beneficial or even attainable for the average employee? This question probes the practicality and desirability of such approaches for the broader workforce.

The CEOs' standpoints, while innovative, might reflect their unique positions of privilege and autonomy, which are not universally shared by their employees. For instance, the ability to integrate personal passions with work, as advocated by Satya Nadella, or to see life as a portfolio of roles, as suggested by Thasunda Brown Duckett, requires a level of control over one's work and personal life that many employees may not possess.

Moreover, the intense commitment to work espoused by figures like Elon Musk might be feasible for someone at the helm of a company but could be overwhelming or unsustainable for regular employees. These differing circumstances raise questions about the applicability of these CEO-driven models to the general workforce.