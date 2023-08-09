‘Cha Cha Slide’ Songwriter and Chicago Legend DJ Casper Dies at 58 After Battle with Cancer

Willie Perry Jr., better known as DJ Casper, died at 58 Monday after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney cancers. The DJ and songwriter is best known for his song “Cha Cha Slide,” that’s become a staple at school dances, roller rinks, weddings, and parties of all kinds. 

An Accidental Superstar

Chicago native Perry originally wrote the song that would become an international megahit and his legacy for his nephew, who was a step aerobics instructor. The song’s bouncy rhythm and step-by-step instructions for how to move made it a hit at the gym, and word of mouth soon traveled, leading DJ Casper to receive requests to play it at parties. 

In 2000, after a couple of years with the song lighting up the dancefloor at local parties, radio station WGCI-FM in Chicago picked up the song for airplay, and shortly after that, DJ Casper had a deal with Universal Records. With Universal’s backing, the song became a phenomenon in Perry’s hometown and worldwide. 

A Chicago Legend

Casper remained a Chicagoan until his death and is remembered by those in the city as a “Chicago legend.”

Senior staff writer at Chicago’s iconic alt-weekly, the Chicago Reader, paid respects to the songwriter whose work he described as “immeasurable and integral.” 

As much as “Cha Cha Slide” belongs to the world, it’s a song that will always be remembered for its genesis in a city that has given the world more than its fair share of musical masterpieces. 

 

