The Chainsaw Man anime started airing last October. Even before it started airing, the hype surrounding this particular show is surreal. Studio MAPPA had a tough challenge in hand with this adaptation. In the end, the anime satisfied manga readers and garnered attention from a host of new fans.

Chainsaw Man has arguably the most colorful characters in the series. The author Tatsuki Fujimoto did a wonderful job when he created such diverse characters in the original manga.

Today's article is going to discuss the 21 strongest characters in Chainsaw Man, at least according to the manga. Remember that if we are going to talk about the strongest characters, we need to talk about the key battle element in the series: the devils.

And one more thing, reading this article means that you are ready to get massive spoilers since many of the developments mentioned here haven't happened in the show yet. If you're ready, let us start with number 21:

21. Eternity Devil

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 23

Someone named “Eternity Devil” should perhaps rank higher than this. But in reality, we know how absurdly overpowered this devil actually is.

The Eternity Devil can manipulate time in certain places. Time does not move wherever it resides.

But still, if you compare it to the other devils on this list, this one is among the easiest to defeat. But Denji does need quite some resilience to be able to beat it.

20. Typhoon Devil

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 24

As the name suggests, Typhoon Devil is a devil who can create typhoons.

As it attacks using typhoons, its area of damage is so wide that its attacks affect not only its enemy but also civilians. It's no wonder that Denji has quite some trouble defeating this one.

But as always, Chainsaw Man does save the day. He does this by combining his powers with the goofy Shark Devil, Beam. Their battle features some unimaginable manga panels and dialogues that we would never have thought we needed.

19. Sawatari Akane

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 25

Her appearance as a villain is a bit plain, and perhaps some readers might forget who she actually is. That is until we remember she is the one who actually killed our beloved Himeno.

Akane has a contract with the Snake Devil. It has the ability to absorb living things. Not only that, but it can also release them whenever Akene needs them. That is how she could resurrect the Katana Devil and use Himeno's Ghost Devil.

But eventually, her antics are finally stopped by Aki, who gallantly fights his best friend's devil. Sadly, the damage Akane causes to her surroundings cannot be undone. So, in the end, it is a lose-lose situation for both of them.

18. Higashiyama Kobeni

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 26

Surprised that Kobeni made it into the list? Why, of course! Some of you might think there is no way a weakling crybaby like her should make it to the list. Especially since we barely know anything about her powers.

But that is exactly the point. Mysteries surround her. And since we cannot measure her true power, it is safe to give her a lower ranking until further information is given to us.

One factor that makes me want to put her on the list is that she is among the few characters still alive and healthy.

17. Beam

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 27

Putting Beam lower on the list is not the same as disrespecting him. As I said earlier, and I will repeat it as much as necessary, this show has too many powerful characters, to begin with.

Compared to that, Beam's power is rather simplistic. As the Shark Fiend, he can do whatever a shark does, but better. Be it strength or an outstanding swimming ability (even on land!), he has it all. His crazy endurance also makes him difficult to handle.

Overall, Beam is not weak. Not at all. But there are too many ridiculously overpowered devils in the series that outshine him in terms of power and skills.

16. Prinz

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 28

She is the Spider Fiend. Personality-wise, there is not much to say about her. The question is, why put her above Beam, who is arguably more fun to watch?

First, she can do everything Beam does except for turning into a shark. She can submerge into flat surfaces, possesses extraordinary strength, and can stab her opponents with her legs. But her most important ability is that she can teleport from one place to another.

This tiny difference between Prinz and Beam is crucial. This ability alone plays a huge role in helping stop the Darkness Devil from his rampage. Prinz brought Makima to face Darkness Devil and diverted its attention towards Makima.

15. Himeno

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 29

The manga readers will, of course, remember her as the vomit kisser. First things first, let us discuss why Himeno ranks a bit lower than some might expect.

Her Ghost Devil is indeed immensely powerful. It can vanish, thus being able to attack swiftly without being seen or touched. But it is not immune to special attacks such as Akane's Snake Devil absorption skill.

Sadly, it is not difficult to counter Himeno's Ghost Devil once you know its ability. So, power-wise, she doesn't quite rank high. But when it comes to other aspects, she is definitely near the top.

14. Galgali

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 30

The Violence Fiend is extremely polite and friendly, unlike his name. But when he needs to, he can prove to everyone why he is called the Violence Devil.

His strength is absolutely brutal, with him being able to destroy almost everything with a single punch or kick. Those who can withstand his power most likely can survive any kind of physical attack.

Apart from that, there is not much to say about Galgali. He is arguably one of the most reliable Public Safety Devil Hunters out there, and his comrades know his true value. Especially Kobeni, who is the one closest to him.

13. Katana Man

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 31

A hybrid is always difficult to deal with. Even though he holds the 13th rank on here, Katana Man is far from weak. In fact, he is the first villain who managed to push Denji beyond his limits.

Katana Man possessed the power of Katana Devil. Being a hybrid means that he can control the devil's power by himself. And Katana Man is extremely skilled at using his powers.

It took a while before Denji eventually defeated Katana Man. Before he died, we witnessed one of the most beautiful interactions between the protagonist and the antagonist.

12. Power

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 32

I have so far talked a lot about powers on this list. But not this Power. Arguably holding the status of best girl, Power's powers are more powerful than we might think.

As a Blood Fiend, Power has the ability to manipulate blood as she wishes. The most amazing thing about this is that she can use it to regenerate herself since a devil only needs some amount of blood to revive themselves. In Power's case, she does not need to rely on others' blood because she can make it by herself.

11. Hirofumi Yoshida

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 33

Here's another mysterious character whose backstory is almost unknown. But we did catch a glimpse of how strong Yoshida might actually be.

Yoshida is one of the few characters who is a human being with a superhuman ability. He is extremely skilled in close combat and has a contract with Octopus Devil in his arsenal, making him more dangerous than he looks.

Since he is one of the few characters who survived the series, we might have a chance to see him in the future, especially since he is one of the most popular characters in the series.

10. Hayakawa Aki

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 34

Putting Aki here might be the right choice. Although he has superhuman strength, he is still much inferior to other characters. But Aki does have a lot of contracts with different kinds of devils.

To keep it brief, Aki has a contract with at least three devils. Yes, 3 of them. The Fox Devil can eat other devils, Curse Devil can lay a curse on other devils, and Future Devil is capable of seeing Aki's future.

By the end of the series, Aki also possesses the power of Gun Devil, evolving into the Gun Fiend. And the rest is history.

9. Angel Devil

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 35

So, what is Angel Devil exactly? An angel or a devil? Well, nobody knows. But we know for sure that people should feel lucky that the Angel Devil is actually on their side. Because with his power, he would be an immense threat to humanity.

Angel Devil's power is pretty simple: life absorption. He can suck and drain a creature's life from their bodies and convert them into something else. Most of the time, he converts it into a deadly weapon.

His ability to activate his power by just touching his enemies' skin makes it much easier for him to do his job. Angel Devil is one of the mightiest Public Safety Devil Hunters.

8. Kishibe

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 36

According to Makima, he is the strongest Devil Hunter out there. But as of right now, there is not much to talk about his true power since it has not been revealed up to this point.

To summarize, Kishibe has perhaps the highest physical prowess in the series. And he is a human being, which means he can also make a contract with other devils. So far, the only information we have about this is that Kishibe has contracts with three devils, a Claw Devil, Knife Devil, and Needle Devil.

Apart from that, we got nothing to talk about his power. Putting him high on the list might be questionable, but it is still safe to assume that he is that strong, especially when other Devil Hunters know and respect him.

7. Reze

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 37

Behind that cute demeanor, Reze is actually the Bomb Devil. And as a hybrid, she is far more skilled than Katana Devil and even Denji the Chainsaw Man.

The Bomb Devil can deal massive damage by using, well, bombs. She can create bombs from each of her limbs and body parts. Her superb durability, since she can even withstand Galgali's super kick, makes her extra difficult to handle.

Reze is also intelligent and deceptive as a human being since she was actually an agent of the USSR. She played into Denji's heart and tried to use him to serve her own country.

6. Quanxi

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 38

She is a Devil Hunter from China. Legend has it said that she is the first ever Devil Hunter. Despite only appearing in one arc, Quanxi showed that she really is one of the strongest characters in the series.

If we talk about physical prowess, she is arguably the only one who can rival Kishibe or maybe even surpass him. Not only that, she is also revealed to be a hybrid who possesses the power of Crossbow Devil. Because of that, her physical strength increased immensely, making her more and more dangerous.

Despite having such incredible power, Quanxi only uses her power whenever she gets a job. Most of the time, she plays around with her harem, consisting of 4 other women.

5. Santa Claus

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 39

No, not that Santa Claus. Quanxi is from China, and Santa Claus is from Germany. Both of them played a major role in the International Assassin Arc. Not your typical combatant, she is considered one of the most dangerous villains in the series.

Santa Claus has by far the most contracts with other devils. Four devils, to be exact. This includes the Curse Devil (same as Aki), the Doll Devil, which is capable of creating dolls and attacking her opponents with it, the Hell Devil, which is used to transport other people to hell, and the mightiest devil of them all, the Darkness Devil.

All of these devils created massive chaos during the International Assassination arc. Eventually, our lord and savior, the Chainsaw Man, brought her down.

4. Gun Devil

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 40

The original contractor of Gun Devil was actually the President of the USA. He made a contract with it to destroy Makima once and for all.

A devil's power depends on how much people fear it. And in the Gun Devil's case, it was immensely feared because of the accident that killed 1.2 million people worldwide. Gun Devil is arguably one of the most feared devils in the series.

And on top of that, it killed so many people in just 5 minutes. That goes on to show insane Gun Devil's actual power is.

3. Denji

Credit: twitter.com/par0llel

Finally, our main character has made it to the list. In terms of power, the Chainsaw Devil that Denji possesses is not as great as other devils. However, it has two defining characteristics that make other devils other devils fear it.

First is his resilience. Chainsaw Devil is tough to kill because no matter how many times others kill it, Chainsaw Devil will return and hunt the killer until they die. And second, would be its ability to erase others' existence. Whenever Chainsaw Devil consumes something, its existence is erased from history and people's memories.

And the fact that Denji possesses this power makes it even more dangerous because Denji knows no fear. Denji's skills when it comes to controlling Chainsaw Devil's powers is not as good as other hybrids. But his resilience certainly resembles the Chainsaw Devil, thus, making him able to defeat a lot of opponents.

2. Makima

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 41

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

She was one of Denji's supporters since day one, so who would have thought that Makima was the Almighty Control Devil pulling the string from the shadows?

The Control Devil can control other creatures who are deemed to be lower beings than Makima. An absurdly strong power, making many organizations and governments from other countries fear her existence.

But of course, Makima is finally beaten in the end. And her fate is sealed by Denji himself, giving a beautiful conclusion to her life.

1. Darkness Devil

Top 21 Strongest Characters in Chainsaw Man Manga 42

Human's fear of darkness is something that has been there since the earliest day of civilization. And that continuously makes the Darkness Devil stronger and stronger.

The Darkness Devil's power is simply ridiculous and beyond understanding. One example is that it can make others bleed excessively just by staring at them. It is so immensely powerful that other devils fear it.

It appears only for a few chapters but left a notable mark on the readers. Most of us will definitely be excited to see it in the future. This untouchable devil is literally the strongest devil of them all, and no one will argue about that.

