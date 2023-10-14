24 Changes Made to Cyberpunk 2077 With Patch 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited patch 2.0 arrived on September 21st worldwide as a free update to the base game. CD Projekt Red promised improvements, additional features, and a complete overhaul of many of the game's core systems. Check out 24 changes patch 2.o brought to Cyberpunk 2077.

1. Cleaner User Interface

Besides gameplay changes, Cyberpunk 2077's user interface was fine-tuned for better accessibility. Users had nothing but praise for the reworked user interface systems. Expect less menu clutter, more defined options, and seamless loading between tabs.

2. Crafting System Changes

Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077 used to require heaps of perk points to be distributed into the technical ability tree. With the new update, the game no longer ties crafting to any skill tree; everyone can access it. Players only need to get the materials from the world or specific vendors to craft items.

3. Bug Fixes

Gone are the days of Cyberpunk 2077 being known as the pinnacle of broken, overhyped games. CD Projekt Red has cleared its name and continues to polish Cyberpunk with every update since its launch. Patch 2.0 furthered stability and bug fixing in Cyberpunk, eliminating jank and refining systems while it's at it.

4. Reworked Police System

Designers redid the police system in Cyberpunk 2077 from scratch and integrated it into a living, breathing authority in Night City. Police actively patrol areas with varying levels of force depending on the player's location. Wreaking havoc in the slums might have a different response from the police than in the city center.

Players who choose to fight out of a confrontation will meet with several more units arriving organically at the crime scene. Expect escaping to be just as exciting with vehicular chases and increasingly powerful types of cops.

5. Maxtac Forces

Players must deal with MaxTac forces if they cause excessive chaos in Night City. These forces are unforgiving, and facing them proves to be extremely difficult. Even getting noticed by MaxTac is a feat unto itself.

Accompanying MaxTac will be weaponized vehicles, dropships, and mechs ready to gun you down. MaxTac has always been a menacing force in the Cyberpunk lore, and it's great seeing them as a core part of the base game.

6. Clothes No Longer Affect Armor Rating

After the release of Patch 2.0, armor and clothing no longer affect each other. This means more freedom to look and roleplay the way players desire. Gone are the days of looking like a replacement clown to maximize armor ratings.

7. Improved Visuals

CD Projekt Red pushed the visuals further with the release of the latest patch. While no drastic visual changes are seen, Cyberpunk 2077 still benefitted from slightly improved animations, lighting, and character models. Weather effects also received love with minor enhancements.

8. Upgraded Driving Mechanics

Cyberpunk 2077 originally had some slippery driving mechanics. Turning cars was a disaster, braking felt slow, and riding bikes at fast speeds took a high-risk gamble.

The latest patch significantly reworks driving mechanics. Driving vehicles has much more responsive mechanics, with cars behaving as they should. The physics system got bumped up a notch, making vehicle collisions more realistic with less jank.

9. Hackable Cars

Speaking of driving, patch 2.0 also added a perk, allowing players to hack vehicles. This means hacking cars to abruptly brake, immediately accelerate to hit enemies, or remove cover. New perks like this one significantly open up combat and create creative scenarios.

10. Improved Phonebook

While not a significant part of Cyberpunk 2077, accessing the phonebook and interacting with contacts felt clunky. This changed with the latest update, which makes communicating with V's contacts more straightforward. Easier access to messages and calls gets a small change, but more than welcome.

11. Cyberware Reworked

With Patch 2.0, Cyberware directly influences the player's armor rating and causes harm if installed excessively. Initially, players have limited access to cyberware and cannot deck themselves out with gear. However, investing attributes into the technical ability skill tree gradually increases that limit.

That said, players want to avoid pushing V's limits, as doing so will result in significant total health reduction.

12. Further Performance Optimization

Performance has only gotten better with each patch in Cyberpunk 2077. However, with new systems added and many features reworked, players wondered if the patch would affect game stability. Fortunately, in its current state, the game runs smoothly on various builds.

The latest update also increased multicore processor utilization and made solid-state drives mandatory.

13. Purchasing Vehicles Online

To purchase vehicles in the present state of Cyberpunk 2077, players had to show up on location to finalize the deal. The latest update mitigated this process, making buying cars simpler. Players only need to navigate to the Auto Fixer website using V's terminal to purchase vehicles. They'll have their shiny new wheels delivered to their garage upon purchase.

14. Eject From Bikes

A fun new addition with the latest patch allowed players to eject from bikes. Imagine rushing towards a group of MaxTac soldiers on a Kusanagi with a katana out, ready to cause trouble. Alternatively, slowing down time with a Sandevistan mid-jump would make for an epic entry.

15. Open World AI Changes

With Patch 2.0 came newly added unscripted events and realistic encounters throughout Night City. AI systems all over the city also received reworks and enhancements. The world reacts as players expect it to without much room for glitches or bugs.

Some changes included police patrols, unscripted chases of suspects, gang fights, and different civilian reactions depending on the locality. Another neat change made characters react to players, and erratic behavior leads to them calling the police.

16. Iconic Weapon and Augment Adjustments

Some weapons in the base game got makeovers and adjustments. Iconic weapons, in particular, are now visually distinct from others. While the patch made no significant changes to the augments and modifiers, slight reworks refreshed combat.

17. Stamina System Changes

Patch 2.0 switched up the stamina system in several ways to create more engaging combat scenarios. Sprinting no longer consumes stamina. Instead, mobility skills take a portion of the stamina bar upon use.

Shooting weapons also cost stamina and forces players to pick their shots carefully. Going all-out guns blazing is seldom the best option. Depleting the stamina bar leads to weapon sway and hazy aiming.

18. Combat AI Overhaul

Cyberpunk 2077 had enjoyable pre-patch combat, albeit immersion-breaking at times. Enemies used to rush players instead of taking cover or surrounding them despite having more significant numbers.

Update 2.0 refined combat AI and ensured enemies reacted appropriately to different scenarios. Enemies flank players, cover themselves, and respond to different weapons.

19. Difficulty Changes

In its previous state, Cyberpunk 2077 players could breeze through for specific builds. However, the latest patch ramped up difficulty settings across the board. Damage taken from enemies increased for all difficulties. Systematic changes such as more aggressive enemy behavior and health changes made the game harder.

20. New Radio Stations

Cyberpunk 2077 has nailed its incredible music since the game launched. Primarily the assortment of radio options for players to pick and choose from. Fortunately, with patch 2.0, Cyberpunk saw the addition of three new radio stations. All add unique, thrilling tracks to the main game.

21. Skills and Perks Overhaul

The new patch made monumental changes to skills and perks in the game. The patch revised skill trees for greater transparency in what exactly they did. Changes included the removal of most crafting perks and the addition of mobility options, amongst many others.

The modified skill system opens the game for various new playstyles and promotes creativity. That said, existing playstyles also saw improvements, with fewer duplicate perks.

22. Health System Changes

Patch 2.0 removed health stims as a consumable; instead, players got an inhaler with two charges. The inhaler has a cooldown and can't spam during combat. This change forces players to think tactfully out of a risky situation instead of spamming heals.

23. Petting Cats

Thanks to the new patch, players can pet any cat they encounter. From now on, a playthrough is only considered complete if players pet every feline from Night City to the Badlands.

24. Vehicle Combat

Vehicle combat offers an all-new way to handle enemies and high-speed cop chases in Cyberpunk 2077. Besides the ability to fire guns while driving, new vehicles with attached weapons added to the mix.

Getting shot at also shows visual damage to a vehicle, with bits falling apart. Players can use weaponized cars with an auto lock function in the third person or manually in the first person.