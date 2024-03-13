Changes to Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Ways the Show Is Different From the Books

A TV adaptation of the beloved Rick Riordan young adult series Percy Jackson arrived on Disney+ this January.

For fans who grew up reading the books, this was a momentous moment. After all, the 2010 movie adaptation of the first book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, and its forgettable sequel, had once stripped the story of its real spirit. Those movies massacred beloved novels, to say the least, making fans more worried than hopeful about the new adaptation.

Now that the world has seen it, the question is, did it do the books justice? While some deviations when adapting a book come with the territory, it still needs to uphold the original spirit of the book. The basics remain the same. One day, Percy Jackson learns that he is a demigod. Soon after, he heads to Camp Half-blood, where he learns about his heritage.

He then undertakes a quest to find Zeus’ Master Bolt, to help stop a war of the gods that could destroy the world as we know it. Annabeth Chase, a daughter of Athena, and Grover Underwood, his satyr friend and protector, accompany him. The tale is still a coming-of-age story entwined with Greek mythology. So, what changes to Percy Jackson and the Olympians did the show make?

1. Medusa Storyline Change

First things first, the new show finally did Medusa justice. According to the original myth, Poseidon took advantage of Medusa in a temple of Athena. Instead of protecting her priestess, Athena turned Medusa into a gorgon — someone with snakes for hair. If she even dared to look at a man, that person would immediately turn into a stone.

Medusa’s story is one of alienation, loss, and loneliness. Riordan’s work did not portray her as such, though, turning her into a jealous villainess in love with Poseidon. The show takes a different route, though.

In the show, Medusa is a victim, someone robbed of her beauty and innocence for no fault of her own. The gods have ruined her, and she wants revenge. She asks Percy to join forces with her, which Percy declines. This leads to the fight where Percy kills her.

2. Everyone Is the Right Age

For once, the adaptation got the ages of the characters right. These kids are no 16-year-old teenagers like in the disappointment of a movie adaptation. The heroes we meet in the show are young middle schoolers, a little naive and a little confused. In the books, the demigods meet when they are only 12.

Together, they learn about their history and heritage. They learn new skills and train and grow, all of it while becoming allies or sworn enemies with each other. After all, this is a coming-of-age story despite all the mythical elements. Hence, the development of the characters’ personalities and relationships is as important as, if not more, the fantastical action sequences.

3. Mr Brunner’s Warning

In the book, the first conversation Percy has with Chiron in the form of Mr Brunner is one where he shares the story of Kronos and the Titans. This foreshadows a major portion of the overarching tale.

In the show, though, he only hints at Percy’s fate, saying that the gods have plans for him. To make up for the lack of information from Mr. Brunner, the show includes little comments and hints that point to the oncoming battle and the future of the demigods.

4. The Odd Mrs Dodds

Percy’s first direct interaction with his mythological heritage comes in the form of his fight with Mrs Dodds during their school trip. In the book, she lures him inside the museum first before transforming into a Fury and attacking him. This is when Mr Brunner rushes in and throws Percy a pen that transforms into the sword Riptide. The show makes several alterations to this scene.

First, Mrs Dodds/Alecto doesn’t wait until they are inside the museum, instead attacking him outside in broad daylight. She almost kills him, too, before Percy accidentally impales her with Riptide, which Mr Brunner had given to him during their previous conversation. Perhaps these changes to Percy Jackson and the Olympians constituted a wise choice.

Percy’s clumsy flailing in the face of such horror makes sense. He is just a young boy suddenly facing off against a mythical beast. When he defeats the minotaur later, we witness his character development. He goes from being a distressed middle schooler to a young, powerful demigod who can slay minotaurs, and not just by accident.

5. Percy’s Expulsion and Alienation

Immediately after the incident with Mrs. Dodd, Percy faces the consequence of pushing his bully into the fountain. When Grover corroborates the story, Percy gets expelled from school and has to return home. This severs any connection he has with the magical world. He has no one to talk to about what happened with Mrs Dodd, and Grover has apparently betrayed him, too.

This could be for various reasons, including pacing. It allows the show to explore the bond between Sally and Percy before the minotaur incident. It also makes it clear that Grover will do anything to protect the latter, including letting Percy believe that Grover has betrayed him.

6. We Get To Spend More Time With Sally

The show gives Sally Jackson a lot of well-deserved screen time. Unlike in the books, Sally from the show hasn’t just been protecting Percy in secret. Instead, she prepares him for the future, training him, telling him about his identity, and explaining why he feels different from everyone.

The show explores the bond between mother and son more fully. In a flashback scene, Sally explains the meaning behind his name to her son. She named him after Perseus because of his bond with his mother, even when he was lost at sea. Basically, wherever he goes, she will have her back. She proves this during the minotaur attack, distracting him with Percy’s jacket like a matador.

7. Gabe Not So Grave

One of the most controversial changes to Percy Jackson and the Olympians: it reduces Percy’s stepfather, Gabe, to an almost comic relief character. In the book, Percy’s mother, Sally Jackson, marries Gabe for his overbearing, almost disgustingly human scent. She does this to protect Percy from notice.

The novel hints that Sally had to put up with not just emotional but physical abuse from the man. The show has removed all mentions of this, though. Gabe is still horrid but in a comical way. He often makes himself look like a fool. In the books, she is someone who goes almost too far to protect her son. When he is safe, Sally has her vengeance by turning Gabe into stone using Medusa’s head. The show’s choice to reduce Gabe to an idiotic nobody takes that moment of victory, freedom, and retribution away from her.

8. Sally Jackson’s “Death”

In Riordan’s books, Percy has no idea his mom is alive till the heroes visit the Underworld. Hades then reveals that he took her soul right before she died so he could hold her as leverage over Percy.

In the show, Grover learns from the Council of Cloven Hooves that Sally still lives. While neither Chiron nor Mr. D wants him to tell Percy this, he still does. Knowing that Sally lives adds another layer to the kids’ quest. It is no longer solely about saving the world. It is also a rescue mission, which adds a personal dimension to Percy’s motivations.

9. A Hellhound Goes Missing

The Capture the Flag games also play differently in the show. Shortly after Percy defeats Clarisse and wins the game, a Hellhound attacks him. Chiron finally kills the beast, but soon, everyone realizes that for the monster to be on the campgrounds means that someone among them had betrayed them.

In the show, though, the Hellhound goes missing, and the story leaps from the games to Poseidon claiming Percy. This is probably and understandably due to pacing reasons. But it also takes away the feeling of paranoia that envelops the camp after the incident.

10. Son of Poseidon

Speaking of Poseidon claiming his son, what was with Chiron’s disembodied voiceover telling everyone what it means?

In the books, everyone knows already what it means and the implications of the reveal. The Big Three — or Poseidon, Hades, and Zeus — are not supposed to produce mortal children. Their children can change the course of history, human and mythological. The other campers react to this news by kneeling in front of Percy, with Ares’ children doing it reluctantly.

The reveal creates a rift between Percy and his peers, and he has to spend his days alone before leaving for the quest. In the show, viewers only get Chiron’s voice and absolutely no clue about how the other demigods react to the news. In the show, Percy also spends less time at the camp after Poseidon’s claim, so we do not get an insight into how lonely and oppressive his days got and his relationship with the campers before he leaves for the quest.

11. New Scenes Add New Layers to the Narrative

While the show gets rid of certain scenes and details, it does add quite a few new bits, too. For example, flashback scenes hint at Percy’s fear of water, something that wasn’t a part of the books. He remembers swimming lessons from his mother as she prepared him for his birthright.

Another scene that made it to the show, even though it wasn’t part of the books, is when Grover learns of Sally Jackson being alive from the Council of Cloven Hooves. They ask him not to tell Percy, but, of course, he tells his friend. Knowing they can save Sally during their mission further motivates Percy to take up the mission.

12. The Trio Gets Together for Different Reasons

In the original story, Annabeth volunteers for the quest herself. In the show, though, Chiron gives Percy the chance to pick his companion, and he chooses Annabeth.

The third line of the prophecy justifies this choice: “You will be betrayed by one who calls you friend.” He believes he and Annabeth can never become friends, so she cannot betray him. He picks Grover because he trusts the satyr with his life.

13. Why Is Everyone So Smart?

In Riordan’s novels, the story begins with as much knowledge about how the mythical realm works as Percy, and he doesn’t know much. None of the children know what to expect. Every beast or god they meet could be either on their side or trying to kill them. The twists and turns and little hints kept fans on their toes, unable to guess what’s next.

In the show, though, the kids know exactly who everyone is, from their names to their entire mythological backgrounds. This would make sense if only Annabeth, the literal daughter of the goddess of knowledge, realized it. But Percy and Grover knew their stuff, too.

This is a rather surprising course of action. After all, these are but 12-year-old children. How do they always know what is going on? They work one step ahead, solving puzzles and killing monsters with expert ease. On entering Lotus Hotel and Casino, they immediately understood that someone had drugged them. Viewers almost miss the eeriness of the entire setup, with the hours slipping by in a place where time stands still. These children do not waste hours dancing and playing and popping laced lotuses.

14. Annabeth and the Fates

In the show's fifth episode, Annabeth and Grover encounter the Fates. The Fates measure and cut a piece of yarn, freaking out Annabeth. She explains that the Fates play a big role in the destiny of demigods, and if they snip a thread, it means a demigod’s destined to die.

In the books, Percy sees the Fates after his fight with Mrs. Dodds. As readers of the series know, the thread they snip represents Luke Castellan’s life. So, this change actually makes sense since Annabeth has feelings for Luke, and his death would have more consequences to her than anyone else.

15. Chimera’s Changes

In the show, the Chimera and Echidna chase Percy and his friends all the way to the Gateway Arch — a temple of Athena. This is already quite different from the books where none of this ever happened.

Viewers also notice massive differences between the Chimera’s descriptions in the book and her appearance in the show. In the books, the Chimera is a male lion with a goat’s body and a messy mane. He also has a snake for a tail. In the show, the Chimera is a female lion with a goat’s horns and reptilian skin. The snake’s head that made up her tail becomes a snake’s tail. She also has a cobra hood that she can retract at will.

16. The Thing With Ares and Grover

Right after the trio’s battle with the Chimera and Echidna, they meet Ares, i.e., the god of war. He needs the demigods to retrieve his shield from a waterpark.

Ares holds Grover hostage to ensure they will complete the side quest. The following scene between Ares and Grover reveals a lot about Grover as a character. In the show, Grover expertly manipulates Ares, something that didn’t happen in the books. He also mentions meeting Ares during the winter solstice.

This means Grover was there when Zeus’ Master Bolt got stolen. The entire scene depicts Grover’s cunning. In the books, he would probably be panicking throughout the scene. In the show, he is confident, something he takes a long time to become in the books.

17. Percy’s Neurodivergence

Rick Riordan once came up with the idea of Percy Jackson for his son, who struggled to go to school because of his ADHD and dyslexia. Thus, the titular character of the series has both conditions.

The books mention his neurodivergence many times, though they fail to delve deep into the conditions. Sadly, instead of taking the chance to tell the story of a neurodivergent hero, the show avoids overt mentions of it as much as possible.

18. Of Gods and Grandeur

Riordan is not like Tolkien. He would never spend page after page describing one room or a single tree. But he does like to set the scene, at least in the books.

The setting of a scene becomes an active part of the narrative, and characters spend time exploring and understanding the places they visit. In the show, the places where things occur fade into the background. Thus, we never get to witness the sheer grandeur of Olympus, never experience the vast, fiery expanse of the Underworld.

19. A Lot of Details Get Glossed Over

The show glosses over quite a few details from the books. For example, viewers do see the demigods wearing bead necklaces, and Annabeth even hands hers to Percy for luck. But what the show doesn’t explain is the necklace’s importance.

Each bead on a Camp Half-Blood necklace represents one of the wearer's achievements. The show also doesn’t explain the restrictions on communications between gods and their demigod children. Book readers know about the unspoken rule, though: Gods cannot contact their mortal children in any way—or at least they should not.

20. So Much Exposition

Last but not at all least, the show has a problem of all the exposition. Every scene, every monster, and every god’s history and context is explained either by a character or a narrator. They over-explain everything, so absolutely nothing remains a mystery. Percy doesn’t have to solve anything; just follow the script. It takes away his agency completely, and we never see his character truly evolve from his experiences.

Sure, some exposition may be necessary. It helps explain the context of a situation, especially to those who haven’t read the books. But the show is excessively dependent on it, which sometimes reduces Percy to a mere plot device.