Chaos: Alleged End to Twitter Verification Led to Impersonation Apocalypse

Last week, the Twitter Verified account announced that the Legacy Verification system would start to end on April 1st. Verification of the identity of an account would end, and anyone who wants to pay for Twitter Blue will get one of the coveted blue checks. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has threatened to end verification for months, ever since he took over, and replace the blue check legacy system.

Many Twitter users were appalled, especially those with legacy blue checks on their accounts. In truth, the switch to Twitter Blue is simply switching to a subscription model, and fears that people would impersonate celebrities, organizations, and brands were high. On the eve of the legacy blue check apocalypse, many verified accounts decided to throw caution to the winds and prove how easy impersonation is on the platform.

Going Out in a Blaze of Glory

Suddenly, accounts that looked like those of Gwyneth Paltrow, Ted Cruz, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, right-wing author and political commentator Matt Walsh, and, yes, Twitter CEO Elon Musk started tweeting hilarious statements you would never think they would say. It wasn't limited to political figures since Rolling Stone writer Miles Klee impersonated NASA, the account of the 90s rock band Eve 6 started tweeting as Radiohead, and journalist Talia Lavin started tweeting as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

It’s So Easy

If you have the blue check on your profile, you can easily impersonate any celebrity, corporation, or government entity you want to imitate. All you have to do is change your screen name to theirs and copy their profile photo. Teacher Seth Cotlar sarcastically said, “I love how Elon has transformed Twitter into the most trustworthy source for reliable and accurate information on the internet.”

Most of the accounts involved have had their fake screen names and profile pictures removed. These users were doing it because they figured they had nothing to lose but their checkmarks which, according to Elon Musk, they would lose anyway. Several accounts, including the band Eve 6, Talia Lavin, and Miles Klee, have been suspended.

Nope

Many legacy blue checks have gone on the record that they would refuse to pay the Twitter Blue fee. Billionaire athlete and LA Laker LeBron James refuses to pay. It's not about the money for him.

Actors Wesley Snipes and Valerie Bertinelli were just some celebrities who refuse to pay and acknowledged that accounts would likely be impersonating them on the platform.

Don’t worry, Elon may be taking away my legacy blue check tomorrow, but I’m gonna stay on @twitter, keep my name so a con artist can’t take it and then hand over $7 for a fake blue check to impersonate me.

The White House Says No Too

News organizations like The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Politico, Buzzfeed, The New York Times, and Vox Media have all declined to pay the Twitter fee for organizations which costs a thousand dollars a month with an additional fifty dollar fee added for every member of the organization that they add to their organizational account. The White House has also declined to pay for Twitter Blue, as reported by PC Mag.

As of the time this article is being written, the New York Times Twitter account has since lost its gold “verified organization” badge. Musk also tweeted how he thought the news organization was “propaganda” that isn't “even interesting.”

The CEO Who Cried, Wolf

Some Twitter users scoffed at the idea that Elon Musk was serious about taking away the legacy blue checks. Comedian and banjo enthusiast Steve Martin said it might be an April Fool's Day joke because Elon Musk thinks he is funny.

Elon Musk has announced that legacy Blue checks will begin to be eliminated tomorrow,which is Saturday… April Fools Day.

Okay, Where's My Apocalypse?

As of this afternoon, no one has lost their legacy blue check. Was this Elon Musk trying to “troll” the legacy blue checks? Would he announce that it was April Fools Day and he was joking? Stay tuned for the next episode in this sure-to-be thrilling saga!

It’s Not Just The Rules of The United States

Mixed media artist and musician Anton Newcombe has a solid theory. He said, “I think it's too soon to say what is actually happening — my guess is that he is having a problem or two with EU regulators. For instance, you can not say, “free speech anything goes in Germany.”

Chief Executive Troll

Aside from his attempts to troll, people aren't sure what is happening due to the many changes the CEO has announced and then rolled back. He fired Twitter's PR department, and email inquiries to the PR address get an auto-reply of a poop emoji. Musk has claimed since November that all legacy blue checks would be removed “in a few months” and claimed that the system was “corrupt and nonsensical.” whatever that means.

Pants on Fire

Elon Musk claimed back in November 2022 to have “switched over” to Twitter Blue, but that is untrue. Using the service yourself is one of the better ways to encourage others to join you, but Musk doesn't seem to have that kind of belief in his product. Blue checks are a status symbol that even he seems unwilling to give up, possibly for fear of being mocked.

Journalist Kimmy Yam posted proof that Elon Musk has a legacy blue check and does not subscribe to Twitter Blue. She's not the only one who has pointed this out. By keeping the legacy check, he accepts his insult written into the description that “this account may or may not be notable.”

Who Knows?

Twitter's company documents, obtained by the New York Times, revealed that the site's top five hundred advertisers and the ten thousand most followed organizations would be exempt from paying for Twitter Blue and keeping their check marks for free. It might be a complicated process that is more difficult because of exactly how many Twitter employees have been fired in the last five months. Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown speculated why the change hadn't happened yet.

Was It All a Bluff?

While the truth remains to be seen, the deadline may have been a bluff on the Twitter CEO's part to try and force the legacy verified users to switch to his subscription service, as some have speculated. Twitter and Musk now have a huge debt to repay the banks after taking out thirteen billion dollars in loans to purchase the social media company in 2022. This fact explains the extensive layoffs and Musk's frantic drive to monetize the site. But it doesn't seem like the legacy blue checks will go out without a fight.

