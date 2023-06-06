Americans Love Affair With Chaos: Why Complex Characters Resonate With American Audiences

Americans have an insatiable appetite for characters who embody freedom, adaptability, and flexibility, particularly when they fight evil.

Moz search data and expert opinions highlight Americans’ captivation with chaotic character alignments.

Internet searchers scour the web for information on those factions at more than twice the rate of their lawful and neutral counterparts. Meanwhile, researchers study how different character types impact viewers.

Americans Love Chaotic Characters

According to Moz, the chaotic neutral and chaotic good alignments from the popular fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons each receive over 10,000 monthly searches. Lawful evil, the next highest result, garners fewer than 5000 monthly searches, with the rest falling between 1500 and 3500.

Jessica Miller, licensed Mental Health Counselor with PsycheMag, explains why searchers may prefer these two alignments. She says people tend to gravitate towards sharp-witted, charismatic characters displaying depth and complexity.

Chaotic good characters often fit this description: “They can be captivating and admirable personalities due to their willingness to question authority and take chances for the greater good.”

Character Alignments Explained

Character alignments began with the popular game Dungeons & Dragons but quickly rose in prominence as a way to describe several pop culture characters. The charmingly evil Joker falls under the chaotic evil alignment, while the just-do-gooder Captain America embodies lawful good.

There are nine Dungeons & Dragons character alignments, each describing the overall guiding characteristics of certain classes and races in the game. The alignments represent how likely the character is to follow the rule of law or abandon it and whether, morally, they lean towards good or evil.

Characters can be lawful, neutral, or chaotic, describing how they feel about laws and regulations, and good, neutral, or evil, describing their moral leanings.

Lawful characters embrace rules and order, while chaotic characters consider laws restrictive barriers to freedom. Neutral characters don’t give the law much thought and tend to follow it unless it burdens them.

In the fictional universe, laws are not always good. A lawful evil character manipulates the law to allow heinous actions, while a chaotic good character breaks the law to help citizens achieve self-actualization.

Why Chaotic Characters Resonate With Audiences

A recent study by researchers at the University of Florida may shed some light on why chaotic characters hold a special place in our hearts: they remind us of us.

The study focused on the iconic television show Game of Thrones and asked fans to rate themselves and the characters on nine personality traits sources from the Five Factor Model of Personality (Big Five) and the Dark Tetrad traits.

The Big Five personality trait model includes conscientiousness, agreeableness, neuroticism, openness to new experiences, and extraversion, while the dark triad comprises undesirable characteristics such as narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism.

Researchers revealed that participants believed their own personalities were similar to that of the characters they rated in a phenomena psychologist’s dub ‘assumed similarity.’ Typically, assumed similarity refers to how people see their traits in others, but this research confirmed that the same effect holds for fictional characters.

Participants preferred characters they rated similar to themselves –people relate more to characters like themselves.

Dr. Ketan Parmar, a psychiatrist at Clinic Spots, collaborates the research, “In general, viewers tend to gravitate towards characters that share their values and display qualities such as bravery, loyalty, kindness, and resilience.”

Which makes sense. People prefer good characters because no one sees themselves as evil.

Complexity Is Key To Compelling Characters

The preference for morally good characters begs the question: why are there so few monthly searches for “good” alignments like lawful good and neutral good?

The answer lies in a character’s complexity.

Chris Hite, Professor of Film at Allan Hancock College, says, “Complexity is what makes a character alluring.” Hite uses the fan-favorite antagonist Roy Batty from Blade Runner as an example. “He has done ‘questionable things’ but still seeks out the same answers to existential questions that we all ask: ‘Who am I? Where am I going?”’

He adds that audiences see complex characters as an extension of themselves and enjoy characters that may reflect their own actions or feelings if faced with similar circumstances.

John Dolores, Clinical Psychologist at Bespoke Treatment, says audiences love flawed characters with imperfections that make them relatable. “This relatability enables viewers to develop a genuine liking and deep connection with these characters, often leading to their unwavering support,” he says.

Chaotic neutral characters fit the bill. They understand that morality is often more complicated than good versus evil and that the real world contains numerous shades of grey. Their complex nature makes it easier for viewers to empathize with them.

As Dr. Parmar explains, “Viewers love characters that display admirable traits while overcoming personal struggles with courage and strength. Ultimately, it is these characteristics that make a character truly compelling and one we can root for no matter what obstacles they face.”

Love Affair With Chaos Likely To Continue

Americans’ affinity for characters that defy social norms and challenge the status quo is unlikely to fade. The complex personas embodied by the chaotic good and chaotic neutral alignments strike a chord with American audiences, inspiring us with their unwavering resilience in the face of adversity.

In our ever-evolving world, they offer us a beacon of hope. We can succeed despite our flaws and triumph amidst the chaos.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.