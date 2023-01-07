10 Characters Best Fitted for their Roles

Any actor can play a role, but not every actor can really body it. Take, for example, the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic, initially meant for a different actor. Well, let's just be glad that didn't happen.

Recently, Twitter user @muddaub said, “Name a character who absolutely could not have been played by any other actor.” Twitter is abuzz — here are the actors users deemed unparalleled.

1. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Riviain The Witcher

Image Credit: Netflix

“Here,” user @muddaub said.

Twitter user @nomorehottakes gives a hot take, “Almost certainly the best, but I'm sure there's a few others who could Geralt a red hot go.”

We'll see! In October 2022, Henry Cavill announced on Instagram that he was exiting his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, ahead of its fourth season.

2. Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

“Been thinking about this ever since I heard they first cast Nicolas Cage,” user @firescenes said. “I couldn't imagine even any of the smaller parts with someone different. They absolutely nailed the casting.”

3. Tim Curry as Wadsworth in Clue

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

“Tim Curry in every role he plays,” user @_frog_tree says.

User @matthewivan77: “This is a great choice, and absolutely right. The final crescendo of him running from room to room? Honestly he deserved an Oscar nomination.”

4. Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

“Michael Caine had absolutely no business going this hard in a Muppet movie but we are all better for it,” @NowYouAveLemons said.

Critics have named The Muppet Christmas Carol the greatest puppet-based holiday film of all time, and lauded Caine for his remarkable portrayal of Scrooge.

5. Christopher Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

“According to Tarantino, the movie almost didn't happen because he didn't think he could find a charming, scary, funny actor who could speak English, German, and French,” @SpiceMunson said.

“And Italian,” user @laika_cosmonaut added.

6. Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park

Image Credit: Universal Pictures/Amblin

User @clinteriffic: “Sam Neill as Alan Grant. There's a theory online for Dennis Quaid, but I don't think he beats Sam for scenes like this.”

“Ahhhh, I was about to say Dr Ian Malcolm!!! Jurassic Park went HARD with the casting,” user @enotonik added.

7. Patrick Stewart as Professor X in X-Men

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

“Maybe a less popular opinion but…” user @skaven252 said, and followed with a picture of Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

Even though some critics argue that Patrick Stewart should not be Professor X in MCU's X-Men movie, there's only a handful of actors that could play the role as well as the veteran actor who first starred in it over two decades ago.

8. Shelley Duvall as Wendy Torrance in The Shining

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

“I do think there's one actress who could have played this character just as wonderfully, but still, nobody else could have done it like Shelley,” user @DrMaldoror tweeted.

9. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in DC

Image Credit: Warner Bros

User @lila_zelenyy just posted a picture of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn in three movies, 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad.

10. Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in House

Image Credit: Shutterstock

User @MinionOfCthulhu also posted just a photo of Hugh Laurie referencing his role as Dr. Gregory House in the drama series House.

“I was looking for this comment!!” user @sinflavoured said.

