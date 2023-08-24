Maximum Ego, Minimum IQ: 15 Movies With Characters Who Embody Hilarious Hubris

There is a category in cinema's extensive canon of enduring characters that come across as self-assured but are downright dim-wit. These oddballs may not have the charm or wit of the confident movie character. Still, their talent for making the moviegoing experience as hilarious as possible provides rib-cracking fun. An online conference highlights fifteen movies of these stupendous characters that have invariably taught audiences some valuable lessons.

1- Ghostbusters (1984)

Attorney Louis Tully (Rick Moranis), the poster child for an obnoxious neighbor, makes numerous attempts to win over Dana Barrett by displaying his talent for carelessly locking himself out of his apartment and turning into a demonic dog. In the sequel, while defending the Ghostbusters in court, he tells the judge without a hint of irony about his earlier trauma brought on by his stupidity.

2- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Due to his continual foolish rants that he attempts to pass off as genius, poor Otto (Kevin Kline) is a man with a startling inferiority problem, and his stupidity cannot be overlooked. His girlfriend even thinks he is stupid. Otto turns foreplay into a song and dance by stripping off his clothes and sniffing them before singing the traditional Italian song Volare to Wanda (Jamie Lee Curtis).

3- Home Alone (1990)

An eight-year-old boy efficiently stops a couple of petty criminals known as The Wet Bandits. Repeatedly. The pair genuinely pull the rug out from under Kevin McAllister's feet when they continually decide to leave the taps running at every property they rob, falling victim to his bespoke security systems of pointy Christmas decorations, glue, and burning hot door knobs.

4- Stepbrothers (2008)

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's grown-up stepbrothers Brennan and Dale are the epitome of spoiled brats. Their adolescent pranks, which their parents protect, showcase their utterly dimwitted personalities. The two work together to assemble bunk beds the evening before their first actual job interviews. Their scheme goes awry when the top crib crushes Brennan as it crashes.

5- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The patriarch of the Griswold family is known for getting himself into sticky situations due to his ignorance, despite having the best intentions. Clark, who insists on getting his tree for Christmas, takes the entire family to the woods to find the best fir. The branches, however, shoot outward and shatter the living room windows when he brings it home and snaps the ropes.

6- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers), one of the most famously inept law enforcers in movie history, exhibits his stupidity because he thinks he is brilliant. His most awkward situation occurs as he starts the interrogation. You get the picture: he falls down a flight of stairs head first, steps on an older woman's foot, slams into a suit of armor, etc.

7- Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Harry (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd (Jim Carrey), two idle, stupid buddies, cannot do even the most basic chores without suffering severe consequences. Their carelessness causes a trail of unfortunate victims during a cross-country drive. To impress a woman at a late-night gas station, Harry lights her cigarette, throws the match over his shoulder, and sets fire to his legs.

While waiting for a disastrous encounter with a meathead named Seabass, Lloyd cowers in a bathroom stall.

8- Kingpin (1996)

Ishmael (Randy Quaid), the Amish bowler, has led a somewhat sheltered life, which may help to explain why he is so trusting while traveling cross-country. Only as the camera pulls back do we see him going for a number two while chatting with his friend Roy in the restroom. Sitting on a urinal.

9- The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Unlucky American Wallace Ritchie (Bill Murray) is in London to spend his birthday with his wealthy younger brother James (Peter Gallagher) when he accidentally enrolls in a complex role-playing theater production. Wallace, however, becomes entangled in a web of intrigue after mistakenly answering a phone meant for a real hit guy, entirely oblivious that the events around him are happening.

Fortunately, the gorgeous Lori (Joanne Whalley) is nearby to rescue the naive guy from tricky situations.

10- The Jerk (1979)

Navin (Steve Martin) discovers he was adopted by an African American family when he was well into his forties. The Jerk is a straightforward, helpless man who exudes the naïve, carefree charms of the completely illiterate. One of his most significant achievements in life—finding his name in the phone book—is revealed when this realization sets him on a path of self-discovery.

11- Zoolander (2001)

The beautiful model Zoolander has spent most of his limited brainpower honing his catwalk performances, leaving little brain cells for common sense in general. Zoolander smashes to pieces the miniature replica of The Derek Zoolander Center For Kids Who Can't Read Good that Mugatu gives him. He asks with a loud, disgusted voice: This is what? A colony of ants?

12- Back to The Future (1985)

Biff is a buzzcut bully whose overconfidence highlights how stupid he is. His so-called intelligence highlights his flaws—misusing metaphors to make them ineffective, hounding women to ask them out, and the haircut. Biff, who has a propensity for impaired driving and constantly tries to outdo Marty throughout history, twice crashes into a manure truck.

13- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

As a Ron Burgundy's news team member, the dimwitted weatherman Brick (Steve Carell) frequently mutters incomprehensible nonsense and struggles to understand even the most basic ideas. Brick tells everyone about his fantastic falafel hotdog with cinnamon and bacon that he acquired from the food basket at the end of the buffet when Ron asks him what he's eating as the group gathers for lunch. It's an old coffee filter with cigarette butts inside of it.

14- Caddyshack (1980)

When you think about a tiny detail, you can sum up groundskeeper Carl's stunning stupidity: Throughout the film, a mouse outsmarts him. Taking a golf club to the rows of spotless flowerbeds, he planted and beheaded them.

15- The Naked Gun: From The Files of the Police Squad! (1988)

Lt. Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), despite his utter incompetence, manages to keep his job as a police investigator and always manages to catch his prey. Mainly through pure luck. Drebin's police cruiser rockets down the street after he forgets to put his car in park, nearly running him over.

Holding up his credentials and yelling, “Police, stop!” he fires his clip into the oncoming automobile, which catches fire. He then queries spectators regarding whether they noticed the license plate.

