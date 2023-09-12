19 Characters Millennials Wished They Could Be When They Grew Up

For many people, fiction is an escape when you're growing up. You likely wanted to become your favorite character because they were strong, brilliant, or fearless. Dreaming of being your favorite character was a way of finding unlimited possibilities without the constraint of reality. Here are 19 characters that people said they wanted to be as kids.

1. Kat Stratford: The Friend We Wanted

Numerous people shared their love for this character from 10 Things I Hate About You. As someone aptly said, she was the definition of cool. Someone even read The Bell Jar just because Kat had read it. A game of paintball, anyone?

2. Hermione Granger: The Brilliant Bestie

It's no surprise that most people wanted to be like Hermione. Not only was she intelligent, assertive, and independent, but she also had tons of friends.

3. Kim Possible: The Undercover Spy

Kim Possible was such a favorite back in the day that people used her ringtone on their phones. Show of hands, who had the Kimmunicator sound on their phone — and do you still have it today?

4. Sabrina: The Spellbinding Beauty

Why limit your dreams? A person of any age can aspire to be Sabrina. I mean, who wouldn't envy her bedroom with all its immaculate decor? Besides being a super cool witch, Sabrina was a fashion icon for countless girls.

5. Lizzie McGuire: Fashion Knows No Bounds

Lizzie McGuire is a classic character that many people wanted to be. She was definitely a top-tier cool girl — and who didn't want to have an animated persona like her?

6. Goku: Going Super Saiyan

Goku from Dragon Ball Z has made his place in everyone's hearts. It's just fun to imagine saving the world thanks to immense power. And, of course, eating a ridiculous amount of food. I mean, who didn't try going Super Saiyan at least once in their life?

7. Spider-Man: Getting in Touch With Your Spidey-Sense

Among the many superheroes out there, Spider-Man is a fan favorite. Imagine lifting 50 times your weight, crawling up walls, jumping around slinging webs, and having swift reflexes!

8. Kevin McCallister: A Case of Unsupervised Playtime

I remember how badly I just wanted to be Kevin from Home Alone. He was living every kid's dream. No supervision, having your dad's credit card, chasing away the bad guys, and more!

9. Bella Swan: An Average Vampire Lover

The vampire craze infested even the best of us. Some people admit wanting to be Bella Swan from Twilight because who wouldn't want a good-looking vampire to rescue them from a boring life?

10. Ash Ketchum: Gotta Catch ‘Em All

You're lying to yourself if you didn't envy Ash for having Pikachu by his side. The world of Pokemon was dreamy, and there was no better thing than to be a Pokemon trainer. And the best part? Ash is probably still 10 years old. His eternal youth can make many jealous, including me.

11. Atreyu: The Warrior Kid

Atreyu from The NeverEnding Story won the hearts of many. He's a kind, determined, and courageous warrior — and he's just a kid!

12. Optimus Prime: The Transformer With a Heart of Steel

Transformers defined the concept of robots for many kids. Optimus Prime had quite the presence (literally). His ability to convert from a vehicle to a mighty robot was baffling. And let's not forget his super cool personality.

13. Elizabeth Bennet: The Smart, Witty Heroine

While Jane Austen's books have touched many generations, Elizabeth Bennet has always been someone to look up to. She's brave, determined, and smart. It only seems right that Elizabeth Bennet will continue to inspire many more in the future.

14. Eliza Thornberry: The Animal Speaker

Who didn't want to be able to speak to animals as a kid? Eliza was also always ready to go on a wild adventure as well!

15. Sasuke: The Friendly Rival

While Naruto and Sasuke are often seen as rivals in the show, Sasuke does care for Naruto throughout their time together. Plus, Sasuke has really cool powers, and who doesn't want to have that?

16. Ariel: Our Favorite Mermaid

Ariel is not only a favorite of the Disney Princesses but she also is the reason so many of us dreamed of growing a tail to become mermaids or mermen. Having underseas adventures sounded wonderful!

17. Hannah Montana: The Best of Both Worlds

When the Disney Channel introduced its audience to Hannah Montana, fans all across the world wanted to have the best of both worlds and be a popstar, but keep their regular lives as well. She truly was what so many of us wanted to be.

18. Buffy Summers: The Ultimate Vampire Slayer

There's something so cool about being a teenage vampire slayer. Before we had Miley/Hannah Montana, we had Buffy, who lived a normal life but then was the fiercest person in her town by night.

19. William Miller: The Rock Star Journalist

For some people, growing up and touring with an up-and-coming band is the dream. Add getting to write a feature for Rolling Stone magazine before you even graduate high school, and that would sum up every aspiring music journalist's dream.

