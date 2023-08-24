No Heroes Here: 24 Characters We Wouldn’t Invite to Dinner

Fellow TV buffs, who's that character you'd rather not share a meal with? It could be because they're drama queens, can't stop causing chaos, or are flat-out jerks; it doesn't matter. Below is our list of movie characters people wouldn't invite to dinner, inspired by a conversation in an online community.

1- Carter Burke From Aliens

Imagine inviting Burke for dinner, and he spends the entire time talking about his latest corporate schemes instead of enjoying the meal. He'd likely convince you to invest in some questionable alien technology, all while keeping his real intentions hidden behind that slimy smile.

2- Paris From Troy

Having Paris at dinner would be like having a tornado of vanity and poor decision-making sweep through your evening. He'd be too busy checking himself out on any reflective surface he could find to engage in meaningful conversation. Plus, he might start drama by flirting with everyone's partners.

3- Mrs Carmody From The Mist

If you invited Mrs. Carmody to have a meal with you, be prepared for an intense sermon on the impending apocalypse and how only her way can save the world. She'd probably try to turn your dinner party into a cult meeting, with ominous prophecies and guilt-tripping to make you join her cause.

4- Harry Ellis From Die Hard

Picture Ellis at your table, bragging about his latest “genius” idea that will impress his boss, gossiping and throwing coworkers under the bus to attempt a “friendly” conversation. And when things go south, he'd likely be the first to hide behind the curtains.

5- Denethor II From The Lord of The Rings

Hosting Lord Denethor might feel like inviting a thundercloud for dinner. His gloomy presence and haughty attitude would overshadow any attempts at cheerful banter. Plus, he might try to throw a piece of meat into a blazing fire to prove a point about his kingly authority.

6- Billy Halleck From Thinner

Billy's a real downer at dinner. He's a lawyer with a major case of the grumps. All he talks about is himself and his woes. It's like a one-man pity party, and who wants to RSVP to that?

7- Derek From Step Brothers

Ah, Derek, the poster child for immaturity. This frat boy's idea of conversation is belching the alphabet. With his ego and messy antics, the dinner table would turn into a chaotic circus, not a fun kind.

8- Stephen From Django Unchained

Stephen's loyalty might be commendable, but his cruelty streak? Not our idea of a dinner companion. He's like a thunderstorm of negativity, and I'd rather not risk being struck by his lightning bolts of wrath. One commenter recounts how evil Samuel L. Jackson was in Django Unchained.

9- Walter Peck From Ghostbusters

Mr. Peck, the Ghostbusters‘ nemesis, has an ego the size of a skyscraper. Conversations with him would feel like enduring a monologue of condescension. No thanks, I'll pass on a lecture in place of dinner.

10- Professor Hathaway From Real Genius

While eccentric geniuses can be entertaining, Professor Hathaway takes it to another level. His unpredictability could turn dinner into a scientific experiment, and I'd rather not be his lab rat. A side of calm sounds much more appealing.

11- Cousin Eustace From The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Cousin Eustace might not be the best dinner guest. He's like that kid who complains about everything and pokes fun at others. Imagine him criticizing the food while frowning all evening or starting a food fight!

12- Gally From Maze Runner

As for Gally, he seems like a real mystery. But there's a catch — his past isn't all sunshine and rainbows. It's like inviting a shadow to the party. Who knows what secrets he's hiding? It's best to play it safe and keep the dinner table drama-free.

13- Benny Blanco From The Bronx

Benny Blanco is like a character in an action movie. He's tough and gritty but not exactly the ideal party guest. Can you imagine the tension he'd bring? We don't need any high-stakes showdowns over the dessert.

14- Commodus From Gladiator

Commodus from Gladiator is the emperor who takes “power play” to the extreme. His dinner party will become a masterclass in making guests squirm. From sinister stares to chilling threats, he's the king of discomfort.

15- Professor Umbridge From Harry Potter

Imagine inviting her over for dinner. She'd find ways to make everyone squirm in their seats, maybe even with her infamous quill. She's like that cloud that blocks the sun on a beautiful day.

16- Jerry Lundegaard From Fargo

Jerry Lundegaard, oh boy, wouldn't want him at our table. He's like that sneaky fox you can't trust, always up to any good, willing to step on anyone for a quick buck. Imagine a dinner where every word he utters is part of a scheme. Better pass on that!

17- The Mayor From Jaws

Now, the mayor from Jaws, what a character! He's all about himself, not caring for the folks around him. Can you picture a dinner where he's the main course? He'd talk about his heroic tales, barely noticing others. Safety first? Nah, his ego's the priority.

18- Grandpa Joe From Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

Ah, Grandpa Joe from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — quite the complainer. A meal with him might be like hearing an endless list of grievances. And you had better not make any mistakes with the meal or you won't hear the end of it.

19- Percy Wetmore From The Green Mile

Well, he's not exactly the life of the party. He might make everyone wish they were somewhere else. Torturing inmates isn't the kind of conversation starter we're looking for. Let's keep the vibes positive and keep Percy out of this gathering.

20- Jordan Belfort From Wolf of Wall Street

Jordan Belfort, the stockbroker with a gold-plated mouth! Imagine a dinner where every sentence is a stock brag. Money, parties, more money — that's his vocabulary.

21- Beni From The Mummy

The Mummy's Beni might have a knack for surviving ancient curses, but his thieving ways wouldn't win him any dinner invitations. His self-centered antics and constant lookout for treasure would leave us with empty plates and an uneasy atmosphere.

22- Bella Swan From Twilight

This is one character who could use a dose of sunshine. Her perpetual gloom and inability to decide would dampen the dinner vibes. Instead of discussing dessert, we might have a deep conversation about existential angst.

23- Pyle From The Quiet American

Pyle's wide-eyed innocence could be endearing but might also lead to a dinner disaster. His gullible nature might lead him to mix salt and sugar, making our meal a culinary adventure. A charming liability, indeed.

24- Norton From Shawshank Redemption

Having Norton, the dark figure from Shawshank Redemption, at dinner would be a study in contrasts. While his insights into life behind bars could be intriguing, his criminal past would cast a shadow over the evening.

Source: (Reddit).