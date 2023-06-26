15 Fictional Heroes Who Are Actually Villains in Disguise

The world of fiction has drawn us to heroes and goodhearted people who serve as role models or heroes representing the best of humanity. However, critical thought on their actions in the light of morals and ethics reveals a specific flaw that could make us think twice about having them around us.

Here are 15 of them in this category, according to online forum users.

1. Nick and Elizabeth, The Parent Trap

The couple from The Parent Trap mentally deleted one of their children in a bid not to see each other again. One user asked: “Are you telling me they couldn't figure out some sort of third-party custody swap?”

Thankfully, the twins saw beyond their parents' flaws and reunited.

2. Glinda, The Wizard of Oz

This good witch of the north from The Wizard of Oz did not do good by Dorothy in withholding directions on how she could get home after a tornado transported her to the land of Oz. The meeting with the Wizard was unnecessary as Dorothy, wearing the ruby slippers, had all the means to get home without harm.

3. Severus Snape, Harry Potter

His noble death does not excuse his hostilities against Harry in Harry Potter. Especially when you consider the reason for the cruelty: that he loved Harry's mother, Lily. Still, she chose James, Harry's father bullied him at Hogwarts. Though Harry has a striking resemblance with his father, what has that got to do with Harry?

4. Hannah Baker, 13 Reasons Why

Nothing is right about her treatment during her sophomore year, where she was attacked as she struggled to adapt to her school environment. There was equally nothing right with how she dealt with the effects: fellow students posthumously receiving tapes by mail blaming them for her death. The internet isn't sold her “13 reasons why” are entirely understandable.

5. Vanessa Bloome, Bee Movie

Ken may have been too much of a jealous boyfriend, and Vanessa may have had good intentions speaking with Barry the Bee against the status quo. But I don't know a lot of men who would stand and happily watch their date cancel their appointments to flirt with a bee. The emotional drain is rude.

6. Daniel Hillard, Mrs. Doubtfire

Although a devoted father of three, his extreme measures to remain close to his kids after a divorce were unethical, involving deceit and disguise as his ex-wife's housekeeper, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Taking his mischief a mile further, jealousy incited him to attempt poisoning her date Stu, by sneaking pepper into his food after knowing he's allergic to it. In reality, these antics will put the possibility of any conciliatory compromise to bed.

7. Mark, Love Actually

The best man, who had always loved the bride, Juliet, acted cold out of self-preservation. Yet, he takes close shots of Juliet throughout the wedding photograph and discreetly returns to the couple's doorstep with a boombox and clue cards to reveal how much he loves a newly wedded bride.

That's not love, actually. That's trying to break a home. He's fortunate his friend was engrossed in the TV program.

8. James Bond

The hero saves the world but will violate every moral and national law to achieve his aim. He possesses more than just the license to kill. His immunity erases whatever regret and trepidation are left in him. An actual danger to the world.

9. Rachel, Friends

Although Rachel is seen as the fantastic lady among her friends, she is pretty entitled and selfish. Throughout their relationship and “breakup,” she did only so much to express care for Ross.

While her family background explains her attitude, she never did much to be better but subtly and frequently poked fun at Ross.

10. Mr. Bennett, Pride and Prejudice

Bennett was a comfortable father of five girls who was just okay providing the basics for his immediate family. Out of pride and prejudice, he refused to go the extra mile to plan out his daughters' futures, given that tradition bequeaths his estate to a male line. His almost cruel sense of humor makes his wife's worries worse.

11. Lewis Skolnick, Revenge of the Nerds

Another typical example of revenge going wild is Lewis' lead in his Revenge of the Nerds. In retaliation for how the Alphas treated them, Lewis' disguise as Stan to gain carnal knowledge of his girlfriend was a step too far. And placing cameras and stealing their undies gives a massive sense of a weakened moral fiber.

12. Peter Pan

We can all agree that Peter Pan is a terrible, god-like creature devoid of empathy. His desire for all adults to perish is explicit, as is the fact that he occasionally swaps sides when battling the pirates for amusement. Here's hoping Peter never stops by our windows at odd night hours.

13. Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins is not qualified to supervise youngsters. She's severe, vain, and selfish, and she gaslights kids by reprimanding them for being “bad” every time they inquire about her magic and denies that she has any. She sends kids unsupervised to a planet where there are lots of cats – irresponsible.

14. Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz

She’s portrayed as a cute girl in Wizard of Oz who owns a puppy and kills two people. Is manslaughter no longer a crime? Unprompted, Dorothy instantly begins dumping water on an innocent individual dressed as a witch using the power from the ruby slippers.

15. Princess Bubblegum, Adventuretime

One user describes her as “Opportunistic, uncaring, and having no morals at all.” Knowing that Fin had a crush on her, she led him on and misled him, and then, when he lost interest, she antagonized the flame princess and used her for the fire kingdom's weaponry. Hardly an adventure time crushing on this kind of lady

Source: Reddit