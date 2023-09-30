15 Characters Who Push Our Buttons: Love or Loathe, You Decide

Which fictional character do people love but you can't stand? Someone in a popular online forum asked, “Which character did you despise and wish was never written?” Here are 14 of the top responses.

1. Ginny Weasley From Harry Potter

When I was into Harry Potter, I hated Ginny Weasley. She was the ultimate pick-me girl who literally had no other purpose except to fawn over and eventually love Harry. Anyone would have been a better choice.

2. Tony Stark From The Marvel Universe

Someone shared they aren't impressed with Tony Stark. “He is an arrogant, selfish, narcissistic guy who has to constantly learn how to be a team player and actively endangers other people’s lives on countless occasions,” they explained. Plus, many feel that Robert Downey Jr. is playing himself in the MCU, which can make it challenging to connect with Tony.

3. Katniss Everdeen From The Hunger Games

She may be the protagonist of the popular Hunger Games series, but one fan said they don't like Katniss. Someone said she has the personality of a wet piece of cardboard.

4. Holden Caulfield From Catcher in The Rye

If you've taken an English class in America, there's a good chance you've read Catcher in the Rye. There's also a good chance you hate Holden Caulfield. You can sympathize with him, but it doesn't change the fact he's a jerk!

5. Dolores Umbridge From Harry Potter

One commenter shared they hate Umbridge more than they hate Voldemort. Unfortunately, we've all had that one teacher. Everyone in their life has had an Umbridge or at least knows of an Umbridge. She was written to be hated. She was made to oppress, and it was well done.

6. Bella Swan From Twilight

One person stated that Bella was the worst protagonist ever and a terrible role model for girls. They continued, “I listened to the Twilight series again on audio back in 2020 and I completely skipped New Moon because of how annoying she is being so depressed about a boy and never leaving the house. The entire book is based on her bad decisions, ugh.”

7. Augustus From The Fault in Our Stars

One reader shared that everytime they read The Fault in Our Stars, they hate the main character Augustus more and more.

8. Lydia Bennet From Pride and Prejudice

Movie fans can't stand the younger Bennett sister. A commenter stated she seemed to be allowed to get away with so much.

9. Baron Vladimir Harkonnen From Dune

This one feels relevant with the newer release of the Dune films. I wish Baron Vladimir Harkonnen from Dune was written better. He was an overweight, ugly dude who made poor decisions when blinded by ambition and hatred.

10. The Joker From Batman DC Comics

The Joker is an excellent character, and I'm a die-hard Batman and D.C. fan. Still, in the modern fandom, so many non-ironically stan the Joker and claim he's just misunderstood and is a victim.

11. Yennefer From The Witcher

The one character I despise is Yennefer from The Witcher series. She is played differently in the TV series and the game, but in the books, she is nasty. It made me sad for Geralt, or any man, who falls in love with such a person.

12. Bran Stark From Game of Thrones

The ending with him crowned and having the best story is ludicrous. Someone argued that Bran's chapters are boring but did start to grow more interesting by the time the series ended.

13. Taryn From The Cruel Prince

One person said that Jude kept forgiving her and helping her, but they wanted her to fall off a cliffside after the first betrayal.

Another added they thought she was incredibly immature and disloyal to her only real friend and often tried to use Jude to get what she wanted.

14. Zoey Redbird From House of Night

It's been a while since I have read the books, but I stopped reading them because of her. She saw three guys at once and got mad when her boyfriend was jealous and broke up with him.

15. Abuela From Encanto

Listen, I know Encanto is just a cartoon. However, I can't get past how Abuela treated and used her family. She didn't have a magical gift, but that didn't stop her from abusing everyone else's.

Source: (Reddit).