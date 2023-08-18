15 Film Characters Who Couldn’t Care Less

The world of cinema is often dominated by characters driven by intense emotions and passionate motivations, and that's what usually moves viewers. But that's only sometimes the case.

According to some opinions on an online forum, unbothered and impassive characters can be just as appealing. Their perspectives and detached attitudes show that not every character needs to fit into the traditional molds of heroism or commitment to intrigue movie lovers. These are 15 characters who fit the narrative.

1- Joseph Cornelius in The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Bruce Willis takes on the role of Joseph Cornelius, a character so thoroughly world-weary that he couldn't care less about infidelity or murder. His indifference to the chaos around him adds a unique layer to the film's gritty atmosphere. Cornelius moves through the narrative with a sense of detachment that starkly contrasts the high-stakes scenarios he finds himself in, providing a refreshing break from the usual emotionally charged characters.

2- Jackie Cogan in Killing Them Softly (2012)

Jackie Cogan epitomizes cool indifference in a way that cinephiles love. Operating as a hitman, Cogan navigates the criminal underworld with a detached demeanor, even though he claims he avoids close contact with his victims because he doesn't like feelings. But his nonchalance in the face of violence and chaos explores the concept of detachment within a world filled with tension and danger.

3- Willie Soke in Bad Santa (2003)

Of everything, Soke's disregard for societal norms and his irreverent attitude toward the holiday season makes for a hilarious and refreshing take. This is one of those movies where the main protagonist is a criminal, an alcoholic, and a promiscuous man with no regard for anyone.

Yet, all these traits make him an interesting character. His blunt and unapologetic approach to life adds a comedic detachment that separates the film.

4- Judge Dredd in Dredd (2012)

The only thing Dredd cared about was the law. With an unwavering commitment to justice, Dredd's deadpan seriousness and adherence to protocol are engaging. Some viewers agree shooting a psycho woman in the gut, hopping her up off her smoke, and throwing her off the top of peach trees just to call her bluff is incredible. His being deadpan and serious about everything was the best.

One movie fan writes, “Like he is getting shot at by machine guns and still maintaining protocol, citing criminal codes… Then he kills everyone and says, ‘Threat neutralized.'” Epic.

5- Vincent Hanna in Heat (1995)

Al Pacino gave us another unforgettable performance in Heat as Vincent Hanna. He thrives on the edge while exuding an air of nonchalance. As a determined detective pursuing a cunning criminal, Hannah's intensity is matched only by his ability to maintain a sense of aloofness. Also, don't we all love an unorthodox approach to law enforcement?

6- Walter Sobchak in The Big Lebowski (1998)

Okay, we know Walter Sobchak is more unstable and paranoid than aloof. But you can't deny that he gave the film more energy. Sometimes, he's passive-aggressive; other times, he's aggressive, with hardly any in-between. But his confidence is something. Sobchak's unconventional behavior and erratic reactions to the events around him create one fantastic character. At least he stays committed to his code.

7- Buddusky in The Last Detail (1973)

In The Last Detail, Jack Nicholson embodies the character of Buddusky, a petty naval officer tasked with escorting a young sailor to prison. Buddusky paints a portrait of a man who has seen it all and has little left to prove, with a casual attitude and disregard for authority figures. How cool is it to have interactions with the world around you marked by a relaxed demeanor that contrasts with the gravity of situations?

8- Bobby Dupea in Five Easy Pieces (1970)

Dupea's reluctance to engage with his family and his casual approach to relationships create a seemingly unattached character to traditional societal expectations. His search for meaning and purpose takes him on a journey that showcases his indifference to the convention.

9- Wade Wilson in Deadpool (2016)

Nobody in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is as unbothered as Deadpool. Yes, he wasn't always like this, or maybe he was, but losing Vanessa made things way worse. Marvel fans know him for his constant wisecracks, breaking the fourth wall, and not taking anything too seriously. Deadpool's more like a mischief-maker who does superhero stuff on the side.

10- Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Malcolm McDowell's portrayal of Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange is a disturbing exploration of a character who embodies an extreme sense of indifference. Alex's participation in acts of violence and his subsequent rehabilitation experiments highlight a loss of touch with reality and psychopathy. He was truly, deeply unsettling yet absorbing.

11- Bradley Thomas in Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)

Bradley Thomas defies expectations with his stoic and no-nonsense approach to life. He has an unwavering resolve and an unemotional demeanor that make him a force to be reckoned with. And even though he's a reformed ex-con trying to turn a new leaf and create an honest living, don't expect him to display deep emotions. A fan who enjoyed Vince Vaughn's role, “Brawl blew me away in Cell Block 99“, and it's easy to see why.

12- Martin Riggs in Lethal Weapon (1987)

Mel Gibson‘s Martin Riggs in Lethal Weapon offers a blend of intensity and detachment that defines his character. Riggs's willingness to put himself in harm's way and his humorous quips in dire situations are just a few things that show how laid-back he is. This unique blend of emotions creates a multidimensional character who captures the audience's attention.

13- Christian Wolff in The Accountant (2016)

Christian Wolff embraces meticulousness and precision while remaining detached from the world around him. His affinity for numbers and his calm demeanor under pressure contribute to his air of indifference. His unique perspective on life and ability to easily navigate complex situations make him a captivating character.

14- Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

While a healthy level of vulnerability marks her, Lisbeth Salander also gives enough indifference to create a charming personality. Salander's past trauma and fierce determination to seek justice make her a hardcore, and a group of fans confess to enjoying the film mainly because of her performance. We get it; we love a woman who stands up against oppression without showing fear.

15- Ash Williams in Army of Darkness (1992)

If you were sent back to the dark ages, faced a literal demon, and battled an evil army, you'd eventually have to develop an I-don't-care attitude. That is why it makes sense that Ash uses humorous one-liners and an audacious approach to battle the undead.

He shows us that there's only one good way to face supernatural challenges: with a carefree demeanor. Fans love how he navigates absurd situations casually, making him a standout figure.

