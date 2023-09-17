FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed On Chargers vs Titans

FanDuel is offering all new customers the chance to claim a brilliant welcome offer of bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets. This is available for all new customers signing up for the FanDuel site for the first time. Players should definitely take note of this brilliant offer, especially with the Chargers vs Titans game coming up quickly! This game will take place on Sunday, September 17, at the Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

How to claim the FanDuel Promo Code

Click the link provided to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page Create an account by filling in your personal info, such as your name, date of birth, and address. Choose a unique username and password combination. Sign in using these credentials. Place your first bet of a minimum of $5 on the Chargers vs Titans. Enjoy your guaranteed $200 in bonus bets!

Chargers vs Titans Preview

On Sunday, September 17, the Nissan Stadium in Tennessee will host a clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans. Both these teams are coming off the back of disappointing starts to their NFL seasons. The Chargers are coming off the back of a 36-34 defeat to the Dolphins, while the Titans are, too, coming off the back of a narrow defeat to the Saints, losing 16-15. Both these teams will be looking for a positive response in the form of a good performance and a win in this game. Who will come out on top?

Chargers vs Titans Odds

Spread

Chargers -3 (-110)

Titans +3 (-110)

Moneyline

Chargers (-172)

Titans (+144)

Total Points

Over 45.5 (-105)

Under 45.5 (-115)

FanDuel is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming.

FanDuel Promo Code Terms and Conditions

