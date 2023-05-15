Chase Opens Its First Domestic Lounge in Boston Tomorrow, and All You Need is a Reserve Card

Chase is the latest credit card issuer to open its own branded airport lounges, following in the footsteps of American Express and Capital One. Tomorrow, Chase will officially open the doors to its first domestic Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Boston Logan International Airport. All it takes to get access is a simple swipe of your Chase Sapphire Reserve Card.

Travelers are demanding more from their airport lounge experience, and the Chase Sapphire Lounge is poised to deliver. Unique features like massage chairs, showers, and rest pods aren’t typically found in the average airport lounge and will no doubt draw Chase Sapphire Reserve Cardholders in to relax away from the general airport chaos prior to their journey.

This is the second airport lounge opening of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, but the first domestic airport lounge experience. The Sapphire Lounge in Hong Kong was the brand’s first airport lounge to open in October 2022, and there are more to come: Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and San Diego International Airport.

“Sapphire Reserve cardmembers are travelers by nature, so we’re upgrading their travel journey with elevated airport lounges that unlock new dining, wellness, and cultural experiences,” said Dana Pouwels, Managing Director, Sapphire Lounge General Manager and Head of Chase Sapphire Partnerships.

Here’s How to Get In

The Boston Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, located in the Terminal B to C Connector, between gates B40 and B39, will be open starting at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16, and will be available to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers with a Priority Pass membership, along with up to two free guests.

Priority Pass members without a Sapphire Reserve card will be able to enter a Sapphire Lounge by The Club location one time at no cost per calendar year and will be charged an entry fee upon each subsequent visit to any location within the Sapphire Lounge by The Club network.

Unique Amenities for Travelers

The lounge spans 11,640 square feet and includes separate areas designed for relaxation. Among the amenities are two wellness rooms with anti-gravity massage chairs and guided meditations by Devi Brown, a Master Well-Being Educator & Healer.

Additionally, visitors can access a private nursing suite, two dual-head shower rooms, and all-gender restrooms equipped with Apotheke products.

The beautifully designed space, which offers direct views of the Boston Logan airfield and the iconic Boston Harbor, is accented by artwork, including work from Boston-based artist Silvia López Chavez and hand-selected pieces from the JPMorgan Chase & Co. private art collection, including work from emerging artists like Cig Harvey, Pelle Cass, Gohar Dashti and Daniel Gordon.

The Sapphire Lounge offers a dining experience influenced by local culture. The menu includes dishes created by famous Boston chef Douglass Williams who owns MIDA, an upscale Italian restaurant in Boston’s South End. There is a taproom that serves local craft beer and coffee from Atomic Coffee Roasters in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The lounge is designed to showcase and celebrate Boston’s unique culture, and travelers are encouraged to relax and refuel before their flight.

“Chase Sapphire is leading the charge when it comes to creating one-of-a-kind opportunities for its travelers, and our new lounge in Boston paves the way for Sapphire’s benefits to enhance our cardmembers’ airport experience,” continues Pouwels.

Lounge Wars

Chase’s arrival in the airport lounge race is set to give American Express and Capital One a run for their money. The American Express lounges have been widely popular since opening their first lounge in 2013, and the success of their flagship Centurion Lounges has spawned similar lounges from American Express at airports throughout the country.

Capital One also jumped into the fray in 2021 with its own airport lounge network, but Chase’s Sapphire Lounge will be the first to focus on wellness and luxury experiences, making it stand out among other lounge networks.

Chase Sapphire’s entrance into this competitive market promises to add a whole new element of luxury and comfort to the travel experience, making it an exciting prospect for frequent travelers. The lounge’s grand opening tomorrow in Boston will be an event to watch as Chase establishes their presence in the airport lounge market.

More Chase Sapphire Lounges Announced

In addition to Boston and Hong Kong, Chase plans to open six more airport lounges:

New York – LaGuardia Airport: Terminal B

Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Terminal 4 South 1

Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: Terminal 1 near C Gates

San Diego International Airport: Terminal 2 West

Philadelphia International Airport: Terminal D to E connector

Access to the lounge is easy for those flying out of Terminal B on American Airlines, United, Southwest, Spirit, Alaska, and Air Canada all operate out of Terminal B, or JetBlue, TAP Portugal, Aer Lingus, and Cape Air all operate of out Terminal C.

International-bound passengers can access the lounge via an airside passageway from Terminal E.

