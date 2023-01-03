Chase Sued For Allegedly Aiding Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General Conveniently Fired

If you've ever thought about suing your bank, you might want to reconsider. This week, the United States Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George was fired from her post. Apparently, she failed to notify Governor Albert Bryan of her move to sue JP Morgan Chase for its role in Jeffrey Epstein's human trafficking scheme.

When it comes to human trafficking of any kindeople have strong opinions about people and corporations tied to such monstrous behavior. Twitter users certainly weren't shy about sharing their thoughts on the matter.

@CollinRugg shared a post that got people talking.

BREAKING: Attorney General Denise George gets terminated just days after she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for aiding Jeffrey Epstein.



The elites are getting scared. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2023

@BDFunnyPaper thinks history is repeating itself with a Joe Biden clip.

@Simply4Truth uploaded a clip on whether ‘big players' can even be touched.

The government, financial world, and banking world enabled Jeffrey Epstein's crimes…



“We all knew what [Epstein] was doing. We had no one that would go after him. They were afraid of him.” -Cindy McCain pic.twitter.com/5IUnvZJXsO — EAS 🇺🇸 (@SimpIy4Truth) January 2, 2023

Glenn Beck wanted to know about the ‘body count' related to Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking ‘business,' and @Simply4Truth uploaded this clip.

The elites have always been scared…



Thread 🧵https://t.co/oPsMV9czwI — EAS 🇺🇸 (@SimpIy4Truth) January 2, 2023

@dmp267 wants to remind everyone that Trump's ‘inner circle' isn't without fault.

@cdbammer also wanted everyone to know how Trump felt about Epstein.

Trump must be terrified. Epstein was his good buddy and he wished Ghiselle well — Cheryl Bam (@cdbammer) January 3, 2023

User @BrianWH88263887 would like to know where all the Epstein evidence is.

Where are the pictures, videos, plane logs, and client lists? We all know they exist. And we all know why they have not been disclosed. And we all know Epstein did not commit suicide. — Brian W Haley (@BrianWH88263887) January 2, 2023

@RalphKimber3 would really like to see the list of people who visited the island while Epstein was alive.

Time for the full@list of visitors to the island to come out. We all know that will never happen because too many influential people would be exposed. — Ralph Kimber (@RalphKimber3) January 2, 2023

User @CABO_BABY thinks there's a short span of time between what one would consider a conspiracy theory and the truth.

The more I think about it the more I feel that epstein is still alive.

He must have had a dead man's switch which would have been activated by now.

Guards asleep

no videos

quick & questionable autopsy.

The difference between a conspiracy theory & the truth: usually 6 – 12 months — Bring DJT Back (@CABO_BABY) January 3, 2023

@d_dubaya_p is pretty sure that smoke leads to fire and thinks a special prosecutor is in need.

They are just letting us know that where there is smoke there is fire. Special prosecutor should be assigned to look into the entire thing. — Dan Walker (@d_dubaya_p) January 3, 2023

Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, right or left; most people can agree that Jeffrey Epstein and the people in his circle of influence are despicable, to say the least. Whether or not they can be prosecuted is highly debatable, and a picture doesn't induce guilt.

Debates about who was involved in his human trafficking ring will likely go on forever, and, likely, no ties to any wrongdoing will ever come to light over Attorney General George's firing. Does that mean there weren't any? No, but it doesn't mean there were either.

