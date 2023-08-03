Financial Expert Determines if ChatGPT Can Be a Financial Advisor

ChatGPT was visited 1.6 billion times in June and currently boasts more than 100 million users. Since its arrival, people have been exploring all kinds of purposes it can serve. Its primary function is gathering pertinent information according to a query and putting it forward. However, with smartly constructed prompts, the application can perform beyond expectations.

Financial matters are a critical part of our lives, and any mistakes can lead to trouble.

There is much hype about ChatGPT's ability to answer anything, but how about basic financial questions?

Financial expert Granit Mustafa, founder of Walletor, prompted ChatGPT with some basic financial ideas and tasked it to create a budget, deal with unexpected economic issues, and make suggestions about investments in stocks and cryptocurrencies. The idea is to understand the kinds of solutions the bot can provide and whether these apply to everyday life.

The General Ideas

For those needing essential guidance about financial planning and how they can save some money, ChatGPT may offer valuable tips. It’s not necessary to be a financial genius to understand its pointers. Those with more specific goals can get additional feedback.

With more specific inquiries about everyday expenses, how to budget, tracking spending that takes away the lion's share of the income, ChatGPT came up with convenient options to lower these bills and save money. Most of these options were related to smarter shopping practices, and there were a few financial tips as well.

Or, More Specifically, Planning

If someone needs a specific budget from ChatGPT, they can get sound advice. For instance, give the application a budget target of $1500, which is about the bottom-level budget for a college student, and input a rough breakdown of how much should be spent on groceries and other expenses. Upon inquiry, the chatbot suggests some fundamental yet meaningful changes to help save and cut overall costs. While some ideas may be familiar to the more seasoned folks, younger people, just beginning their professional lives, can learn valuable lessons.

What About a One-Time Expense?

Granit quizzed the chatbot about purchasing a car in monthly installments amounting to $400 and how to adjust accordingly. ChatGPT returned some excellent ideas about changing the payment in the monthly budget as well as how to get a lower price and car payment. It also recommended looking for a used car to see if the price could be further negotiated. Some very sound advice from ChatGPT on handling financial matters.

Any Suggestions About Investments?

ChatGPT gave some valuable tips about investing money but stopped short of forcing its opinion, which is a big plus. It gave different options to invest a few hundred dollars every month. At the same time, it warned losses could occur anytime, and none of its recommendations were risk-free. All the information provided appeared to be from an expert, indicating the bot is giving accurate results.

Granit also checked if it recommended any specific investment options. However, the program declined to make any recommendations since the information is outside its scope.

Planning a Special Vacation

When it was checked whether ChatGPT is helpful with travel planning, it was surprising how useful the bot's information was. It quickly helped devise a savings plan to fund the trip within a few months.

From cutting unnecessary expenses to earning more, there were a few valuable, workable suggestions on the list. When asked about booking tickets and rooms, ChatGPT provided resources offering great prices for both purposes.

“ChatGPT can be a guide in helping users discover destinations, flights, and accommodation. Additionally, it can provide general information, such as certain expenses and local activities, to keep the trip within budget,” says Granit.

So What's The Verdict?

ChatGPT is an excellent information resource that instantly collects and offers information about any subject. Users can ask scenario-based questions, and ChatGPT will offer some insightful answers. It is an excellent tool to consult for someone looking for basic financial information and suggestions on how to make a budget or improve financial discipline.

However, users cannot ask the application to invest on their behalf or whether they should invest in a specific stock or cryptocurrency. It will decline to answer and let users know such matters are outside its purview.

This makes sense. ChatGPT is meant to be an information tool. Users can get great advice on improving personal finance and avoiding typical pitfalls, especially if they’re starting out in life and have not encountered financial difficulties. However, it is not meant to be a financial advisor, and should not be treated as such.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.