8 Cheap Beach Towns Where You Can Live Frugally

Beach towns are expensive, right? Perhaps no.

Whether you're looking for a small town with a low cost of living or a large city with more things happening, there's sure to be something on this list that fits your lifestyle. So pack your bags and get ready to enjoy some sunny coastal living.

Dirt Cheap Beach Towns

1. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is a city located on the Atlantic coast of Florida. It's known for its beaches, motorsports, and festivals. A popular attraction is Daytona International Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races. The Daytona 500 is held here every year.

Median Home Price: $239,050

Cost of Living: 14% below the U.S. average

2. Rockland, Maine

Rockland is a small city located on the coast of Maine. It's known for its lobster, fishing, and boating. A popular attraction is Penobscot Bay, which offers views of the Camden Hills and the islands off the coast of Maine.

Median Home Price: $250,050

Cost of Living: 12% below the U.S. average

3. Coos Bay, Oregon

Coos Bay is a city located on the Oregon coast. It is known to have the most scenic shoreline. A popular attraction is Sunset Bay State Park, surrounded by cliffs with miles of hiking trails that stop at breathtaking vistas.

Median Home Price: $277,500

Cost of Living: 11% below the U.S. average

4. Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Bay St. Louis is a small city located a little more than 60 miles east of New Orleans. It's known for its white-sand beaches and charter fishing.

Median Home Price: $172,600

Cost of Living: 16% below the U.S. average

5. Freeport, Texas

Freeport is a city located 50 miles south of Houston. It's known for fishing, wildlife refuge, hikes, and boardwalks. A popular attraction is the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, which comprises 40,000 acres of wetlands and a large variety of flora and fauna.

Median Home Price: $106,244

Cost of Living: 12% below the U.S. average

6. Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi is a city located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It's known for its many casinos, beaches, and great seafood. Biloxi is also known for championship golf courses and sunset sailing on schooners. Biloxi was once known as the seafood capital of the world.

Median Home Price: $148,106

Cost of Living: 16% below the U.S. average

7. Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay is a city located on the Space Coast of Florida. It's known for its many parks, such as natural preserves and cyclocross tracks and paintball fields. It is also known for its golf courses as well as waterfront dining and shopping opportunities.

Median Home Price: $187,889

Cost of Living: 11% below the U.S. average

8. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City is a city located on the Atlantic coast. It's known for its casinos, beaches, and boardwalk.

Median Home Price: $145,050

Cost of Living: 14% below the U.S. average

