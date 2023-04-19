Romance Meets Frugality: 167 Fun and Cheap Date Ideas

If you've been married 50 years, together for 6, or just getting ready for your first date, don't worry about how you'll afford all that “relationship stuff.”

There are a ton of fun, cheap date ideas! Remember, just because a date idea is budget-friendly does not mean it must be boring or lame. Here are X fun date ideas that won’t break the bank.

1. Snow Day

Try the following itinerary for a snowy day. First, play in the snow and make a snow person, snow fort, or snow angels. When you guys are frozen and tired, it's time to drink hot cocoa and snuggle up under a warm blanket.

2. Go to a Play

Many communities offer free plays or dress rehearsals. Check your community’s calendar for any shows a local high school, drama club, or college may be putting on soon.

3. Do a Picnic

You both need to eat at some point; why not make it extra thoughtful with a packed picnic? Grab a reusable grocery bag and pack your favorite picnic snacks, such as crackers, cheese, salami, nuts, and dried fruit. Find a local park, sit in the backyard, or set up a blanket on your living room floor for an indoor picnic.

4. Work Out Together at The Gym

Show off your skills while getting in a good muscle burn. It’s fun to subtly flirt with each other at the gym because the other gym patrons don’t necessarily know you’re together. Don’t have a gym membership? Do your workout at home or go for a run together instead.

5. Join a Workout Class

Sign up for a dance or cardio class and get moving together. You may have access to a class if you're a gym member. Otherwise, sign up for a trial membership at a local gym or studio that offers a class you’d like to try.

6. Old-school Date Fun

Remember the good old days at the Roller Kingdom? You can do roller skating limbo, candy land freeze, and hold hands like two junior highers in love.

7. Movies and Ice Cream

Cue up a movie marathon with one of your favorite genres, series, or trilogy. Then, whip up your favorite ice cream treat, like obnoxiously huge ice cream sundaes, to enjoy while binge-watching.

8. Play Hide and Seek

Take this classic kid’s game to the next level. Play hide and seek in a cornfield or the woods (just don’t get lost).

9. Explore Your Neighborhood

If it’s a lovely evening, go on a very long walk around your neighborhood at night. Enjoy the stars, sounds, and cool air while conversing.

10. Redbox and Chill

While there are no blockbusters to visit anymore (unless you happen to live in Alaska), the next best thing is a Redbox station where you can still pick up an actual DVD. Grab a movie, microwave popcorn, and watch a movie together at home.

11. Go Treasure Hunting

There’s a thrill to bargain hunting. Hit up a local estate sale, garage sale, or thrift store and see what fun treasures you can find together.

12. At-home Spa Night

Spoil each other with home treatments like bubble baths, exfoliating face and body scrubs, and foot massages. Turn the lights off, grab a few candles, and play relaxing music to set the mood.

13. Make a Romantic Dinner at Home

Choose a fun new recipe that you can cook together. Consider finding an appetizer, dinner, and dessert if you want to go all out. You can go grocery shopping together first, or one of you can have it prepped and ready to go.

14. Play Ping-pong

This is an easy date night idea if you have a ping-pong table at home. If not, you can grab a few paddles and ping pong balls and turn your kitchen table into a table for easy and cheap fun.

15. Go Bowling

Most bowling alleys have specials and fun things like black-light bowling with loud music. Bring your bowling shoes if you have them to save. You can also check out Groupon or similar coupon sites for local bowling deals.

16. Make a Milkshake

Grab ingredients to create a milkshake together. Make sure you decide on a flavor together, then pour it into one cup with one straw to share.

17. Go Yarn-bombing Together

Does your neighborhood or downtown need some extra fun decor? Try yarn-bombing. You’ll have to plan by crocheting or knitting designs to wrap around trees, street sign poles, and more.

18. Go on a Bike Ride Together

Getting out for some fresh air and a meandering ride can be a lot of fun. Choose a quiet neighborhood, park, or local dirt trail (if you have the proper bikes).

19. (Mom, Cover Your Eyes) Practice Kama Sutra

Want to spice up your bedroom life? Check out a book (they even have them at the public library), buy one, or look up some ideas online and get to work. Don’t forget to laugh when things get weird.

20. Go to The Hardware Store

Wander around and dream of everything you would do to your house if money were no object. $2,000 chandelier? No problem!

21. Go Ice Skating

If your city’s ice-skating rink is open year-round, look up their schedule and attend an open skate. Teach each other new tricks, hold hands, and enjoy snuggling up together when you get too cold and need a break.

22. Build Something Together

Get crafty and try building something you’ve always wanted to try. Ideas might include a birdhouse, dog house, tree house, go-kart, sandbox, etc.

23. Go Canoeing

Rent a canoe or kayak from a local outdoor store and head to a reservoir, river, or lake. Don’t forget your swimsuit and life jacket, just in case you fall in!

24. Go Camping

Enjoy the great outdoors together with a camping adventure. Use your gear or borrow a friend’s tent and sleeping bags. Then, choose a state park, national park, or other nearby campgrounds you’d like to explore.

25. Go Hiking

Choose a hike that’s challenging and offers beautiful views. Depending on the length, you might pack a lunch and extra water to enjoy when you reach the halfway point.

26. Go Fishing

Catch your own dinner or enjoy a little catch-and-release together. Grab a fishing permit, a pole, and folding chairs, and head to your favorite fishing hole.

27. Find The Best Happy Hours in Town and Make The Appetizers Your Meal

Who says eating (and drinking) out has to be expensive? Find your city’s happy hour specials and check them out for yummy options at a steal.

28. Try Something Totally New

If you’re unsure what to do, browse a coupon site for inspiration. You’ll find things you don’t usually do at a discounted price.

29. Go to a Trapeze Class

For a fun new challenge, why not try a trapeze class? If your local area offers such as class, get ready for straps, harnesses, and flying through the air.

30. Have Friends Over and Play Board Games

Who says date nights have to be just the two of you? Grab your favorite board game and invite some friends you know you’ll have a blast playing with.

31. Browse an Antique Store

Old objects have stories and history. Peruse a vintage store and discuss the past lives of the things you see for sale. Get as creative as you’d like for a good time.

32. Play Tennis at a Park

Many city parks offer free courts for tennis. Grab your rackets (or head to a thrift store and pick up two) and go play your heart out.

33. Go to The Neighborhood Pool

Whether that’s a city pool, a friend’s pool, or a blow-up pool in your backyard, throw on your suits and cool off in some water. You can also try a local river or lake.

34. Fly Kites

If it’s a windy day, what better way to spend it than flying kits? You can try building a kite first or grab a cheap one at a local store and find a good hill or open space for launching it.

35. Test Drive an Expensive Car

If you want to feel fancy, try driving that costly car on your wishlist. Drive it together and dream about owning it yourself.

36. Go on a Brewery Tour

Find out what tours businesses in your city offer and try one out. Or create your own tour and walk or bike around while checking out local brews. Don’t like beer? Try wine tasting instead.

37. Go Thrifting or Garage Sale-ing Together

Give each other a challenge before heading out shopping. For example, you can each choose an outfit for the other that you’ll wear out to dinner that night.

38. Do a Breakfast Date

Breakfast is the least expensive meal option (and tastiest if you ask me). If it’s the weekend, you might also find what restaurants offer delicious brunch deals.

39. Sign Up for an Online Cooking Class

If you want to master a new cooking style, find a cooking class online that you can join or look up an inspiring YouTube video. Grab all the ingredients and get to work trying something new.

40. Play Strip Poker

Grab some cards and layer up your clothes before starting with strip poker. Need help to play poker? Do a quick search on Google to get some rules set in place.

41. Find a Free (Or Very Cheap) Class and Take It Together

You might find a local community space, such as the library or a coffee shop, that offers classes to learn something new. Ideas include budgeting, knitting, art, painting (with or without wine), and beyond.

42. Go for an Ice Cream Date

Grab a scoop or two of your favorite ice cream in a cup or cone. Then enjoy it as you walk around and talk together.

43. Find Cheap Sporting Event Tickets

High school, college, and club sports may offer free or reasonable entrance fees to come to watch. Choose a sport based on your interests and the current season.

44. Go Star Gazing

Drive up to the highest point in your city, spread out a blanket, and then gaze up at the stars.

45. Go to The Animal Shelter and Pet The Animals

Some local shelters will even let you take the dogs for a walk together. (Beware: you might end up with a new pet!)

46. Teach Each Other Something

You probably know something your partner doesn’t, and they probably know how to do something you don’t. This is the perfect opportunity to teach each other and have fun doing it.

47. Take Photos of Each Other

Your social media profile pictures may need to be updated. Spend an afternoon photographing each other. Brainstorm fun places to take pictures before you get started.

48. Research Your Local Train and Bus Lines

Depending on your location, a local train might go up to the mountains, or a cheap bus ride might get you to a beach. Either way, it’s worth looking into. This can become a fun, low-key day trip or overnight weekend adventure.

49. Open Mic Night or Improv

Open mic nights or improv are fun if you just want to watch or join the action. You can also find a Karaoke bar to sing at too. Or attend a comedy night somewhere.

50. Volunteer Together

If you know a local charity that needs extra help, volunteer yourselves. Check out church announcement boards or talk to your local homeless shelter or food bank to see what they need.

51. Babysit Together

Do you guys love kids? Why not have fun watching some kids and may even make some cash in the process (or simply give a parent a much-appreciated break)?

52. Make a Time Capsule

Gather your favorite objects, letters, newspaper articles, etc., to add to a time capsule. Then, think of a fun place to bury it that you can uncover in 10 years.

53. Take Advantage of The Season

Maybe it’s carving pumpkins, decorating the Christmas tree, or hiding Easter eggs. No matter the season, there’s usually something fun happening.

54. Go Through Your Old Yearbooks

Tell your partner all about your high-school days. What a fun date night idea to reminisce and learn more about each other.

55. Reminisce About Your First Date

First dates can be a mix of fun, romance, and awkwardness. Reflect on all your favorite parts and what was going through your head on that first date.

56. See How Creative You Can Get

For creative date ideas, take turns planning dates that have a $10 limit. Taking turns takes the pressure off of one person always planning dates and opens up a new world of creativity with the budget limit.

57. Train for a Race Together

Sign up for a race together if you love running, swimming, or cycling. Keep each other accountable and train together to reach your goals as a team.

58. A Book Club for Two

Try a two-person bookclub. Select a book, check out a copy for each of you from the library, and then discuss it as you go.

59. Paint a Room Together

Have a room you’ve wanted to upgrade? Pick out a fresh or fun new paint color together and go for it.

60. Take Dance Classes Together

Depending on your city, you can find swing dancing, tap dancing, square dancing, ballroom dancing, and more. Choose the one you’d like to learn and sign up for. Alternatively, learn n your living room with a YouTube video.

61. Make a Pizza at Home

Pizza is a crowd-pleaser and can be fun when made at home. Make your pizza dough from scratch, or grab a pre-made version at a grocery store. Pick up your favorite cheese, sauce, and topping, and enjoy.

62. Write Out The Story of How You Met

Grab a notebook and pen or open a document on a computer. Then discuss it out loud and write out your story.

63. Talk About Your Future Together

For a romantic date night idea, make plans for a bright future together. Discuss your hopes, dreams, and goals together.

65. Do a Puzzle Together

Pull out a puzzle you haven’t done in a while or find one at a local thrift store to work on together.

66. Wash The Car and Flirt With Each Other

On a hot day, throw on swimsuits and see what body parts you can use to wash the car. (Beware of nosy neighbors and keep it PG for their sake.)

67. Draw Each Other

Close your eyes and draw each other. Yes, eyes closed. Laugh at each other’s masterpieces when you finish.

68. Do Yoga Together

Most yoga studios offer free yoga, or you can find a class online to do at home. It’s fun to go together and pose. Don’t worry; the worse you are at yoga, the more fun it is.

69. Play Frisbee

Toss a frisbee around in your backyard or at a park. Or invite some friends and start a game of ultimate frisbee.

70. Pretend You’re in a Movie

Play out your favorite cheesy movie moments. For example, if it rains, go outside, get soaking wet, then run to each other, embrace, and kiss passionately (of course) for like 5 minutes, at least.

71. Pick Fruit

This is a good one for the summer and falls months. Head out to pick berries, apples, or whatever is in season near you.

72. Go to a Friend's Art Gallery or Art Exhibit Opening

Dress up and head to a local art museum or hall. Talk about your favorite art pieces and what you like about them.

73. Bake a Cake Together

Bake a delicious cake from scratch and feed it to each other.

74. Make Each Other Breakfast in Bed

Take turns on the weekend making breastfast for each other in bed. Pick out each other’s favorites and get up early to feed them when they wake up.

75. Be a Tourist in Your City

Roam around like you don’t know what’s happening and try to see your city differently. Try something new or that you haven’t done in a while and feel like a tourist.

76. Experimental Food Challenge

Pretend you’re on a food show and pick out ingredients for the other person (use as many ingredients as possible that you already own). Then you each try to cook something edible. Sweet and sour corn muffins? Sure!

77. Try a Scavenger Hunt

Spend some time planning a scavenger hunt around town or in your house. Leave something (like a sweet letter) at the end of the trail for your partner to find. Take turns doing this for each other.

78. Take Online Relationship Tests

Gain some valuable insight into your relationship strengths and weaknesses. The Love Languages one is specifically suitable and can be a great conversation starter.

79. Binge-watch a New or Favorite TV Show

Pick a TV show and then watch episode after episode. Are any Dexter, Breaking Bad, or True Blood fans out there? (I’ve heard Homeland is fantastic too!)

80. Get To Know Each Other Even More

You might think you know each other well, but if you’ve been together for any length of time, some of the answers from the beginning of your relationship might be out-of-date. Don’t assume you know your partner so much that they’re not allowed to grow or change their minds.

81. Pray or Meditate Together

This will make you feel very close and can also be intimating and make you feel vulnerable, but try it. Find a meditation video or book to get started.

82. Tell Each Other Why You Like/Love Each Other So Much

This is another thing that’s easy to take for granted in relationships (you say, of course, we love each other!) But, really telling each other? And why? Worth a shot.

83. Make Life Lists

Create lists of things you’d like to do together and separately (goals and dreams). Then, share them and get some of the plans in the works!

84. Break a Record

Look at the Guinness Book of World Records and see which record you two should try to break together. It'd be fun to try, even if you don’t break the record.

85. Dream About Your Dream House

Look at Pinterest and dream about what your home would be like if you had no limit for spending. Save your favorites for inspiration!

86. Be a Kid Again

Remember when $5 seemed like SO much money? It can go pretty far in an arcade. Go to the arcade to play skeeball, air hockey, and video games.

87. Hit Golf Balls at a Driving Range

Grab a bucket of balls and see who can hit them the furthest. Take turns cheering each other on and get competitive.

88. Go to a Midnight Movie

Remember when you used to go to midnight premieres as a kid for new movies? See what movies are coming out soon, and snatch some late-night movie tickets.

89. Pretend You Don’t Know Each Other

Read for some role play? Try this one: get dressed up fancy and meet in the bar or at an event.

90. Make a Mix Tape Together

If you no longer have the equipment, don’t worry. You can also create a Spotify playlist. Pick all your favorite songs that remind you of your partner.

91. Play Basketball

Grab a basketball and play a game of one on one. Many city parks have free courts or you can go to a local gym or school with indoor space available.

92. Visit Open Houses

Look at dream house status real estate. Enjoy the snacks the realtor provides, and imagine what it’d be like to live in the home of your dreams.

93. Find a Cheap Psychic and Get a Reading

Ask a local psychic what your future together holds. Be ready for anything!

94. Give Each Other Haircuts

Yep, I went there. It could be fun. (I’m still trying to convince my husband to let me try giving him a haircut)

95. Make Wishes in a Fountain Together

Find a local wishing well and take turns throwing pennies. You guys can decide whether you want to share your wishes.

96. Watch YouTube Videos All Night

Prank videos or kitten videos for hours?! Yes. It’s amazing.

97. Stay up All Night Talking

Channel your inner teenager and talk the night away together. Mix in some snuggles or kisses if you need a break from talking.

98. Climb a Tree

Is there a tree in your town that looks like a lot of fun to climb? Spend an afternoon seeing how high you can get in the tree together.

99. Go to a Bar and Cheer for a Team

This one could get expensive, so don’t drink; drink beforehand or ensure it’s during happy hour.

100. Bbq

There’s nothing better than a barbeque on a hot summer day. Grab your favorite grilling items and relax with some quality time together in the backyard as you cook. Don’t forget the watermelon!

101. Play Soccer

Get some exercise and enjoy some friendly competition by playing soccer together. Grab a ball and play in the backyard or a local park.

102. Try a New Food Truck

Explore your local area for new and exciting food trucks and try something new for a fun and unique date night experience. Or try going on a food truck tour and sampling some of everything.

103. Write Each Other Love Letters

Take time to express your feelings for each other by writing love letters. You can exchange them over a romantic dinner or surprise each other by leaving them in a special place to find.

104. Buy a Lottery Ticket

Get your adrenaline pumping by trying your luck with a lottery ticket. Who knows, you might just win big! Talk about what you’d do if you won the lottery.

105. Build a Blanket Fort

Tap into your inner child and build a cozy blanket fort together. Add some pillows and fairy lights for extra ambiance.

106. Take a Ferry Ride

If you're near a body of water, take a scenic ferry ride and enjoy the beautiful views.

107. Go Window Shopping

Take a stroll through a nearby shopping district and admire the window displays. You can even pretend to plan your dream home or wardrobe together. When you’re done, you can also run your errands together to check some things of the to-do list.

108. Relax in a Jacuzzi

Book a hotel room with a jacuzzi or borrow a friend or neighbor’s hot tub for the night. Spend the day or evening relaxing.

109. Look for a Spectacular View

Find a local lookout point or rooftop bar to enjoy a beautiful view together. Bonus points for finding the view at sunrise or sunset.

110. Find Your New Happy Place

Explore a new location, like a local park or hiking trail, and find a spot that makes you both happy. Return to it whenever you need a peaceful getaway.

111. Visit The Library or a Bookstore

Spend the evening browsing books, magazines, and movies at your local library. You can even challenge each other to find the most exciting book. See if your library offers readings to attend as well.

112. Play Paintball

Have some high-energy fun by playing paintball together. It's a great way to release tension and release steam. If you want something less painful (if you get hit), try laser tag instead.

113. Taste Test a Favorite Food

For example, pick up a variety of chips from the grocery store and have a taste test to find your new favorite flavor. You can also do this with chocolate, ice cream, etc. For extra fun, try making it a blind taste test.

114. Glamp Where You Are

Set up a tent or hammock in your backyard and create a comfortable glamping experience with blankets, pillows, and snacks. Don’t forget the marshmallows!

115. Hobby Swap

Share your hobbies with each other by trying out each other's favorite activities.

116. Find a Cookie or Chocolate Factory Tour

Take a tour of a cookie or chocolate factory and indulge in some sweet treats.

117. Have a Wine and Cheese Night

Pair different types of wine with cheese for a sophisticated and fun-tasting experience.

118. Pull Up to a Drive-in Movie Theatre

Enjoy a classic movie experience by watching a film at a drive-in theater.

119. Discover Dive Bars

Explore your city's nightlife by visiting local dive bars and enjoying drinks together.

120. Go Mini-golfing

Challenge each other to a game of mini-golf and see who comes out on top.

121. Coordinate a Potluck or Brunch

Invite some friends over and coordinate a potluck dinner or yummy brunch. Everyone can bring their favorite dish, and you can enjoy a fun and delicious meal together.

122. Grow Something Together

Plant a garden or start growing some herbs together. It's a fun and rewarding activity that you can do together.

123. Rock Climb Together

Challenge yourselves and try rock climbing together. It's a great way to build trust and teamwork. If you don’t have gear or experience, it’s best to head to an indoor climbing gym

124. Sign Up for Trivia Night

Test your knowledge by signing up for a local trivia night. You can work together as a team and enjoy a fun and competitive night out.

125. Start Your Chess Master Journey

Learn how to play chess together and challenge each other to become chess masters.

126. Have a Backyard Cocktail Hour

Experiment and create your cocktail recipes and enjoy them in the comfort of your own backyard.

127. Seed Bomb a Particular Spot

Make seed bombs and toss them in a unique spot that needs extra love and attention.

128. Explore a Nearby Town or City

Take a day trip to a nearby town or city and explore the sights, sounds, and culture.

129. Go to a Park Where You Can Feed The Ducks

Enjoy a relaxing day at a nearby park where you can feed the ducks and enjoy nature. Remember, ducks should eat whole grains and seeds, not bread!

130. Take a Community Education Class Together

Learn a new skill or take a class together at a local community center.

131. Go to The Beach

Spend a day at the beach and enjoy the sun, sand, and waves together. If you aren’t near the ocean, find a local lake or river beach

132. Find Live Music

Find a coffeehouse or park with live music or attend a concert by a local band.

133. Go on a Ghost Hunt

Explore some local haunted spots together and see if you can spot any ghosts or paranormal activity.

134. Find Out The Free or Reduced-price Days for Local Attractions

Go to your local planetarium, zoo, aquarium, or museum. Enjoy some educational fun together and learn something new.

135. Go to Bingo Night

Try your luck at a local bingo night and enjoy a fun and social night out.

136. Go to IKEA

Explore the aisles of IKEA and find inspiration for your home decor. You can even enjoy some Swedish meatballs while you're there.

137. Spend an Hour at a Pet Cafe

Spend some time with cute and cuddly animals at a local pet cafe.

138. Go to a Local Event

Attend a local festival, convention, fair or amusement park in town.

139. Go to Costco/ Sams Club/ Trader Joe's and Eat All Their Samples

Enjoy some free samples and explore the aisles of your favorite wholesale stores.

140. Try a New Restaurant

Pick a country’s cuisine that neither of you has tried, and give it a shot. Try something new by exploring a fresh cuisine together.

141. People-watch

Find a busy spot in your city and people-watch together. It's a fun and exciting way to observe the world around you.

142. Clean up The Neighborhood

Make a positive impact in your community by cleaning up a local park or street together.

143. Play on a Playground

Tap into your inner child and play on a playground together.

144. Go on a Drive Around Town and See Where You End Up

Take a spontaneous road trip and see where the road takes you.

145. Find Cool Science Experiment Videos on YouTube and Try Them Out

Try some fun and educational experiments by finding YouTube science experiment videos and doing them together.

146. Go to a Local Fundraising Event

Support a good cause and enjoy a fun event together by attending a local fundraising event.

147. Go Foraging

Look for edible plants and berries and make a meal with them.

148. Play an Interactive Game

Download an app or game in which you have to walk or travel around the real world to achieve goals in the game.

149. Go Ziplining

Get your adrenaline pumping by going ziplining together. It's a fun and exciting way to enjoy nature.

150. Get Some Coloring Books and Color

Unwind and relax by coloring together. You can even compete to see who creates the best art.

151. Learn About Local History and Visit Some Historical Spots

Learn something new about your city's history by visiting historical spots together.

152. Go to a Rodeo if You Can Find One

Enjoy a fun and unique date by attending a local rodeo.

153. Go to a Car Show

Explore your love of cars by attending a local car show together.

154. Buy Lego Kits and Put Them Together

Tap into your inner child and enjoy some fun by assembling Lego kits together.

155. Go to a Shooting Range

Test your aim and enjoy some fun by going to a shooting range together.

156. Learn a Language

Challenge yourselves and learn a new language together. It's a fun and rewarding activity that you can do together.

157. Donate Blood Together

Give back to your community by donating blood together. It's a meaningful way to spend time together and help others.

158. Go to an Escape Room

Enjoy a fun and interactive challenge by going to an escape room together. If you don’t have one in your city, make your own at home.

159. Play Video Games

Tap into your inner gamer and enjoy some video games together. You can even compete to see who comes out on top.

160. Turn Your Living Room Into a Club

Create a fun and lively atmosphere by turning your living room into a club. Add some music, lights, and snacks for a memorable date night.

161. Plan a Future Trip Together

Start planning and researching for a future trip together. It's a great way to dream and bond together.

162. Start a Blog Together

Start a blog together and share your thoughts, experiences, and interests with the world.

163. Go to a Trampoline Park

Have some fun and exercise by going to a trampoline park together.

164. Go to a Local Market

Explore the farmers Market, holiday market, or craft bazaar. Enjoy some unique and handmade goods.

165. Go to a Pottery Class

Get your hands dirty and create your pottery by taking a pottery class together.

166. Have a Nerf War

Get active and have fun by having a nerf war, water gun, or water balloon fight together.

167. Finally, Don’t Forget To Keep Your Eyes Open for New Adventures

Keep your ears (eyes) peeled on social media sites for free events around town, or ask your friends if they have any ideas for the best cheap date night ideas.

What are your favorite cheap date ideas?