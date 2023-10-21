Electric Cars Are Cheaper Than Ever and People Still Don’t Want Them

As car prices and interest rates continue to hike, electric vehicles (EVs) are seeing the opposite trend as their prices continue to fall. Tesla has been repeatedly dropping the cost of their Model 3 and making way for EVs to become more affordable for buyers. EVs are cheaper than they have ever been, yet a recent study showed that only 31% of Americans would consider buying an EV.

What gives?

There Are Plenty of Incentives To Go Around

The government continues to improve EV tax credits, and in September, incentives reached 9.8% of their average transaction price (ATP). For us common folk, that means that consumers are getting an average of $4,991 off the cost of their new car thanks to tax breaks. In other words, they are getting 9.8% off of the car's purchase price. This is a huge increase from 2020, when buyers only saw incentives of less than 2% of ATP.

According to Kelley Blue Book, last year at this time, electric cars cost around $65,000. Today, the average is closer to $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. While electric cars have a higher purchase price, the incentives help lessen this gap and make EVs.

During the pandemic, consumers saw new car incentives that reached as high as 10.2%, so these discounts are not an all-time low.

Why Are Prices Going Down?

Why are there so many incentives for buying an EV? Well, dealerships are starting to see more and more electric cars on the showroom floor, and yet only 31% of Americans say they would invest in an EV. This means that there are more electric cars than there are buyers.

Aside from supply being up, we are also seeing growing competition in the EV market. As it becomes easier to produce EVs, more automakers will join in the revolution, and this will cause the market to get more competitive. And as the market gets competitive, prices will begin to lower even more since it's not just Tesla anymore.

In the words of Business Insider: “It's this idea of price parity — or electrified cars costing about as much as their gas-run counterparts. So far, only high-end EVs are running the same as equivalent internal combustion engine cars; mainstream EVs aren't quite there yet.”