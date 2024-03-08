Cheap Flights From San Antonio—Airline Adds New Nonstop to Frankfurt

Condor Airlines launches its inaugural international service between San Antonio, Texas, and Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, May 17, 2024. These will be relatively cheap flights from San Antonio and will have nonstop service on Condor's striking Airbus A330neo. This seasonal service runs from mid-May until Friday, September 6, 2024. This first-ever international service to Europe means San Antonio passengers can grab a German beer stein and pretzel hours earlier with this nonstop flight.

“This a spectacular win for San Antonio,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg during a news conference at the International Center. “This is the first time people in San Antonio will be able to fly from SAT to Europe nonstop and vice-versa. Germany is where San Antonio has the most demand for travel in Europe because of the cultural, historic, tourism, military, and business ties.”

Condor Airlines to Use Airbus A330neo for SAT-FRA

Condor Airlines will use the Airbus A330neo for this route, an aircraft that reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20 percent over other aircraft. The Airbus A330neo is the world’s first aircraft certified for the required regulatory reduction in CO2 emissions by 2028.

With seating for 310 passengers, travelers can choose from 216 economy seats, 64 premium economy seats, and 30 business class seats. The Airbus A330neo offers an award-winning, whisper-quiet Airspace cabin during the flight. Condor Airlines features cabins with more personal space, a new lighting system, larger overhead bins, and the ability to offer the latest in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity.

In-Flight Experience With Condor Airlines

Travelers have more choices in long-haul comfort with Condor Airlines. Its business-class service utilizes 30 lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, all with direct aisle access. Each seat converts to a 76-inch long by 19-inch wide bed for in-flight sleeping during the 10+ hour flight. Business class seats feature a 17.3-inch screen with a touchscreen and remote control. The first row of Business Class will also feature four Prime Seats with an extra large, 24-inch entertainment screen. These seats offer space large enough to accommodate two guests who wish to dine together.

For travelers in Premium Economy, the seat width is 18 inches with a recline of six inches. Each seat features a 13.3-inch in-seat monitor with touch control. All seats in Premium Economy also offer a USB A/C port for in-flight charging. Economy seats feature four inches of recline with a seat width of 18 inches.

Cheap Flights From San Antonio—Additional Fees To Consider

Condor Airlines offers an Economy Light for those who want cheap flights from San Antonio. It features a carry-on baggage limit of 17 pounds. Economy Classic also includes 17 pounds of carry-on baggage per passenger. Premium Economy passengers get 22 pounds of carry-on luggage per passenger. For travelers who want to reserve dedicated overhead bin space, that charge is $18.

A checked luggage allowance of one 50-pound bag is included for all U.S Economy Class passengers. Travelers in Premium Economy get one 70-pound luggage. Business Class passengers get two 70-pound pieces of luggage, plus sports equipment bags up to 66 pounds.

All seats in Ecomony Light, Economy Classic, and Premium Ecomony require a seat reservation for a seat assignment. Those reservations start at $10 and can be made at the time of booking and up to 48 hours before departure. Seat assignments are included for Business Class, except for the Prime Seats, which are $240 additional. Condor Airlines will operate the San Antonio–Frankfurt Flight three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.