Dreaming of an Affordable Europe Honeymoon? Say I Do to These 22 Destinations

Despite travel costs soaring, it's possible to go on a European honeymoon without breaking the bank. With the Euro and the U.S. dollar reaching parity for the first time in 20 years and new low-cost airlines that make it easy to get over the pond, couples can plan the honeymoon of their dreams even with a budget. If you are interested in ideas for an affordable yet unforgettable European honeymoon, this list is for you.

Flying to European Destinations Can Be Affordable

By saving money on flights, newlyweds can say I do to a honeymoon in Europe. Low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY offers cheap flights and no-frills service to romantic destinations such as Paris, Barcelona, and London. Their paradigm is that by paying less, you can play more! Their New York Stewart, Boston, and D.C. flights connect through Iceland to 22 destinations in Europe. If you're looking to book a fall getaway, PLAY is currently offering 25% off flights to Iceland and Europe, bringing the cost down even more.

Recently, airfares across the board have dropped 25% compared to their peak Spring prices, making it a great time to book a trip. Additionally, if you plan a honeymoon in the shoulder or off-season, you can also score more affordable flights on traditional airline carriers.

Image Courtesy: PLAY Airlines.

1. Milan

Milan is the place to be if you want a less touristy city. It is the architecture, food, and fashion capital of Italy. Milan is one of the cheapest countries to fly to in Europe. There are numerous flights from JFK via American, Delta, and Alitalia. The best time of the year to score a cheap flight will be January and February.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

2. Copenhagen

A city full of canals, impressive churches, and Danish food, Copenhagen competes with Helsinki as one of the happiest cities in the world. Copenhagen offers stunning Danish cuisine, beautiful churches, and museums. With round-trip flights to Copenhagen ranging from $300 to $ 850, you can save extra cash, indulge in Danish culture, and keep your wallet happy too.

Image Courtesy: PLAY Airlines.

3. London

London is one of the top tourist destinations in Europe, offering a wide range of hotels and price points. Use the extra cash to explore attractions such as Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and the Greenwich walking tour. Or enjoy a romantic evening observing the city from The London Eye, one of the world's tallest Ferris Wheels.

Image Courtesy: PLAY Airlines.

4. Rome

Rome is a city like no other, where emperors ruled, and gladiators fought. As a major European city, it hosts a hub for ITA airways and Vueling airlines, with cheap flight options to the rest of Europe. Round trip flights can range from $345-850 from many of the major cities in North America.

Image Courtesy: Pexels.

5. Lisbon

Many people have talked about moving to Portugal, but you may be asking why. Lisbon sits in the most affordable country in Europe, boasting excellent weather and fantastic food, and it is close to many other European countries like France and Spain. There's only one way to know why everyone you know has just returned or is planning a trip to Portugal!

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

6. Amsterdam

Amsterdam features 16th-century architecture, romantic canals, museums, and even the Stroop waffle. Amsterdam has the third busiest airport in the world, with direct flights to 19 U.S. cities as a great entry point into Europe. With round-trip flights ranging from $300-900, it's possible to find one within your budget.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

7. Paris

Paris is an iconic Europe destination that screams expensive. But it's possible to book an affordable flight. Use the money you save on airfare visiting cafes, having a romantic dinner at one of the fine French cuisine restaurants, and touring the Louvre, Versailles Palace, and the Eiffel Tower.

Image Courtesy: PLAY Airlines.

8. Madrid

Madrid is full of world-class attractions, fantastic food, and plenty of soccer, all in one of the cheapest major cities in Europe. A round-trip ticket in the offseason to go to Madrid can range from $400 to $800. With the many airlines flying through Madrid, there are plenty of opportunities to find a great flight deal.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

9. Dublin

The home to the Guinness brewery, impressive castles, and excellent countrysides, Dublin is a Medieval city with picturesque views and so much more. The round-trip tickets can go for as little as $600, but flying direct with Aer Lingus or Delta could make that flight a little bit more expensive. Check out new alternatives to this fun city, such as PLAY airlines.

Image Courtesy: PLAY Airlines.

10. Barcelona

Barcelona is one of the most beautiful European cities, with fantastic architecture, stunning beaches, and more great soccer. Catching a flight from NYC or Boston to Barcelona can be as cheap as a $300-700 round trip. With Iberia, Vueling, and LEVEL bringing about cheap fares, it is a perfect time to book that trip to Barce!

Image Courtesy: Looking FC.

11. Reykavik

Looking for more adventures, then visit Iceland. Reykjavik can be the cheapest European city to fly to from North America, with PLAY offering some shockingly low fares. You can see geysers in the Golden Circle, relax in the Blue Lagoon, and enjoy an adventure-packed trip for cheaper than you may think!

Image Courtesy: PLAY Airlines.

12. Oslo

Oslo brings city life to nature. It is surrounded by forest hills perfect for hiking and a waterfront where people swim and kayak. Travelers can find affordable round-trip tickets from North America for as little as $600, helping to offset the high prices commonly found once you're in Oslo.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

13. Helsinki

Helsinki has become one of the cheapest European cities to fly into. Round trip flights from NYC, Boston, and LAX can range from $450-800. Ranked as one of the happiest cities in the world, see for yourself what it is all about.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

14. Zurich

A city transforming into one with a fun night scene and a blossoming foodie scene, Zurich draws visitors from all over. Stroll the shops set amongst the scenery of the lake and snow-capped Alps mountains.

Even though Switzerland is an expensive country, there are cheap flights to be found. Flying on Swiss Airlines, you could find flights ranging from $415 to $750 round trip with other options available.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

15. Frankfurt

A modern city full of glass, steel, museums, and shopping avenues, Frankfurt especially comes alive in December. With the third busiest airport in Europe, competition among the airlines has created lower fares for budget-conscious travelers.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

16. Istanbul

Istanbul has it all; architecture, 2500 years of history, and cuisine from many lands. As a bustling metropolis, Istanbul invites people from far and wide to visit, admire, and enjoy the cultural melting pot. As the central hub of Turkish Airlines, the world's largest fleet of airplanes, you can be connected to other destinations for a more extended honeymoon.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

17. Warsaw

Warsaw may not be on everyone's bucket list, but it should. This city has beautiful landmarks, incredible old town streets, active parks, and traditional Polish Cuisine. As one of the cheapest European cities to fly into, it will not break the bank to experience the extraordinary Polish epicenter.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

18. Vienna

A world-class city with history, museums, palaces, and so much more, Vienna has magic that is often overlooked. It has been ranked the most livable city in the world, bringing many people through and acting as another cheaper entry point into Europe.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

19. Prague

If you want history, architecture, food, and great beer, look no further than Prague. It is one of the most affordable cities in Europe, showing off its beauty with beautiful castles, fantastic 16th and 17th-century architecture, and unique beer at great prices. Prague is not only an affordable city to travel to, but it is also a cheap city to fly to for as low as $600 round trip on board Lufthansa. For even lower fares, check out the prices on the new carrier, Play airlines.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

20. Stockholm

Stockholm is where fashion, music, technology, and nature all exist in a destination that genuinely welcomes anyone. Stockholm is full of hip bars, dining, and luxury shopping close to nature, offering splendid views and hikes. Stockholm is not on the cheap side of European cities, but more affordable flight options make a trip possible for a broader range of travelers.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

21. Budapest

Known as the “Pearl of the Danube,” Budapest is an affordable, vibrant, and dynamic city. It comes with lively nightlife, great food, incredible architecture, and rich history. The town is known as one of the cheapest cities in Europe.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash.

22. Athens

Athens, Greece, is a city full of culture, historical landmarks, and Greek culture. Experience the picturesque town through neighborhoods like Plaka, with museums, taverns, and beautiful restaurants. Visit the marketplace, where Socrates and Plato would have great debates, and visit many ancient landmarks. Flying to Athens can be a cheap trip during off-season months if you can travel outside of summer, helping you save across the board.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: PLAY Airlines.