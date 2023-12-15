25 of the Cheapest Foodie Cities To Visit

Do you love exploring the world of food — trying borscht or savoring Spanish tapas? If one thing that excites you about visiting a new place is sampling new and interesting foods, congratulations, you're a foodie. As much as you love it, you might need to budget, especially with the rising costs of everything on the planet.

However, if you know where to go to save a few dollars and indulge in a variety of cuisines, it might make it worthwhile. Thankfully, budget-friendly culinary destinations across the U.S. cater to home cooks and those exploring local flavors. Here are 25 cities that WalletHub recently reviewed as some of the most affordable foodie destinations.

1. Laredo, Texas

This border town between Mexico and Texas is a foodie's delight for those who want the flavors of Texas BBQ, Tex-Mex, and Mexican cuisine. They also have an extensive coffee scene.

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

Being on the Gulf Coast, you might expect a good seafood culinary scene, and you'd be right. Oyster bars and mouthwatering fruits of the sea abound amongst the restaurants in Corpus Christi, but you can also find Mexican, Mediterranean, and a variety of Asian cuisines.

3. Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo is a gateway to the Palo Duro Canyon State Park located in the Texas Panhandle. Its mix of Spanish revival and Art Deco architecture makes it the perfect spot for a thriving restaurant scene. You'll find something to tempt the palate from craft breweries, wood-fired pizza, and crispy cannelloni.

4. Salem, Oregon

This West Coast city has a thriving wine, beer, and cider scene due to its proximity to vineyards and orchards. The even better news is that it is cheaper here than in the nearby city of Portland.

5. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Michigan boasts some unique attractions and culinary delights. Michigan is famous for its Mackinac Island fudge, Coney Island hot dogs, Cornish pasties, and pączki (Polish filled doughnuts). Grand Rapids has a diverse range of international foods.

6. Gilbert, Arizona

The locals affectionately refer to Downtown Gilbert as the Heritage District. This vibrant area has evolved into a lively space housing over 30 restaurants, featuring some of the finest establishments from the bustling Phoenix food scene alongside Gilbert's homegrown culinary gems.

7. Brownsville, Texas

This town has the triple benefit of having cuisine influenced by being on the border of Mexico. It's a coastal city with abundant seafood and Texas steak. In addition, there are plenty of international options, such as Italian and Chinese.

8. Chesapeake, Virginia

This Virginian east coast city is famous for its Bay blue crabs, oysters, rockfish, and striped bass. Other tempting delights include Caribbean, Italian, Venezuelan, and Middle Eastern.

9. Glendale, Arizona

Situated approximately nine miles northwest of the state's capital, Phoenix, Glendale is famous for being home to State Farm Stadium, the residence of the Arizona Cardinals football team. It's also got a budget-friendly and diverse selection of foods.

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

While this Indiana city is famous for its Fort Wayne-style Coney Island hot dog, it also has some great steakhouses, oyster bars, and a variety of international cuisines. Skip the chain restaurants and go for local options.

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia is renowned for its rich culinary tradition, with a delightful array of Southern-style dishes. From succulent oysters and crunchy peanuts to mouthwatering BBQ and the distinctive flavor of country ham, these delectable offerings have become synonymous with Virginia's cuisine.

12. Louisville, Kentucky

With regard to culinary delights, Kentucky is celebrated for its iconic fried chicken and the delectable Hot Brown sandwich. The Hot Brown, an open-faced sandwich meant to be savored with both a knife and fork, stands out as a mouthwatering specialty of the state.

13. Aurora, Colorado

Colorado's culinary landscape, known for its diversity, presents a delectable array of flavors, including the finest in barbecue, Korean, Indian cuisine, and beyond. If you're on a budget and visiting Aurora, try a zesty green chutney dipping sauce, crispy plantain bajji, flavorful okra fry, a refreshing mango lassi, or a sweet carrot halwa.

14. Henderson, Nevada

While this Nevada city was once a source of magnesium during WWII, it's now a place where you can find some budget eats. If the Las Vegas strip has taken its toll on your bank account, try to check out Henderson, where you'll find American, Korean, and Mexican fare, amongst many others.

15. Garland, Texas

Garland boasts affordability in many areas, including education opportunities and living. So, it's understandable that they're high on the affordability list when it comes to dining out. Top restaurants include Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery, Bếp Quê (Vietnamese), and Peewee's Crabcakes.

16. Huntington, West Virginia

Once built on the steel industry, Huntington is a small industrial city on the Ohio River offering excellent local market produce. It's also home to great cheap eats, including popular breweries like the Peddler and Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten.

17. Billings, Montana

Billings has garnered local love and national acclaim for its ever-evolving, delightful culinary creations and beverages crafted by some of Montana's most prominent residents. The most popular options amongst locals are gastropubs, breweries, and steakhouses.

18. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville shares its borders with Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), one of the world's largest military bases. In Fayetteville's vibrant culinary landscape, you'll discover a variety of flavors, from Thai, Chinese, and Mexican to Lebanese, Vietnamese, Cuban, Jamaican, West African, and Filipino restaurants, among others. Remarkably, many of these dining options are more budget-friendly than other cities.

19. Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is known for its love of comfort food. Toledo offers a diverse culinary experience with traditional Midwestern dishes, including Cincinnati chili and Lake Erie perch, alongside Eastern European favorites like pierogies and kuchen. The state is also known for its perfected BBQ styles.

20. Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, situated in north-central Texas, evolved from a 19th-century trading post for cowboys along the Chisholm Trail. Fort Worth's culinary scene is deeply rooted in Texan traditions, offering mouthwatering barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine.

21. Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock is celebrated for its Tex-Mex offerings and delicious, locally sourced beef dishes. Located in northwestern Texas, Lubbock is renowned as the hometown of rock ‘n' roll legend Buddy Holly. Nearby, the West Texas Walk of Fame features a statue of Holly and plaques honoring musicians from the region.

22. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, situated on the western shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, is renowned for its breweries, where you can embark on tours that delve into its rich beer-industry heritage. The city's culinary scene is equally celebrated, featuring various cuisines, including German, Polish, and specialties such as bratwurst and cheese. Remember to treat yourself to the delightful frozen custard while exploring this vibrant city.

23. Missoula, Montana

With its historic Fort Missoula, museums, and vibrant art scene, Missoula is a city surrounded by rugged natural beauty. The region's natural bounty contributes to its exceptional cuisine, featuring local favorites and high-quality beef. At the same time, Missoula is also famous for blue-ribbon trout fishing and stunning landscapes, as depicted in A River Runs Through It.

24. El Paso, Texas

El Paso's cultural diversity is reflected in its historic Spanish missions, art scene, and lively music and dance traditions. The city also boasts a culinary culture deeply influenced by Mexican and Tex-Mex traditions, offering a wide range of delectable Mexican dishes.

25. Des Moines, Iowa